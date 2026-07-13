ZIVA Risk Split Manager

ZIVA Risk Split Manager — Advanced Position Scaling

Scaling into a position can be a powerful way to build trades around a defined zone, but calculating the correct lot size across multiple entry levels manually can be slow, inconsistent, and exposed to execution mistakes.

ZIVA Risk Split Manager is a professional visual execution and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 5. It is built for traders who plan positions in zones, split risk across multiple entry levels, and want the full structure calculated directly from the chart before execution.

Define your entry zone, place the Stop Loss, choose your risk model, and the utility builds a complete risk-split plan with calculated lot allocation, average entry, breakeven level, risk/reward projection, and execution controls.

No spreadsheets. No manual lot guessing. No disconnected calculations while the market is moving. You define the trade structure; ZIVA calculates the execution plan.

Key Features

  • Interactive Chart Workflow: Plan directly from the chart using visual entry-zone and Stop Loss objects. When the levels are moved, the panel recalculates the plan and updates the risk map, average entry, breakeven price, and target projections in real time.

  • Risk-Split Lot Planning: Split your total risk across multiple planned entry levels with support for fixed cash risk, balance percentage, or equity percentage.

  • Broker-Aware Calculation: The calculation engine uses live symbol specifications from the terminal, including tick size, tick value, volume step, minimum lot, maximum lot, spread, and broker stop-level restrictions.

  • Automatic Direction Detection: The planned direction is detected from the relationship between the entry zone and the Stop Loss level. This keeps the workflow clean and removes unnecessary manual switching.

  • Execution Control Panel: Execute the full split plan as pending orders, open the first position immediately, move active positions to breakeven when valid, or close all related positions and pending orders from one controlled panel.

  • Live Position Tracking: Track filled volume, pending levels, weighted average entry, floating result, breakeven status, and reached target levels during the life of the plan.

  • Clean Multi-Language UI: The panel supports English, Arabic, and Russian, keeping input settings simple and focused.

 Who Is It For?

ZIVA Risk Split Manager is designed for manual traders who trade Gold, indices, forex, crypto CFDs, commodities, or other MT5 symbols and prefer structured zone-based entries instead of risking the entire position on one single entry price.

It is especially useful for traders who want to:

  • Build positions across multiple levels

  • Control risk before execution

  • Calculate lot distribution accurately

  • Manage entries visually from the chart

  • Reduce manual calculation errors

  • Keep execution disciplined and organized

 Important Notice

ZIVA Risk Split Manager is a risk-management and execution utility only. It does not generate buy or sell signals, does not predict market direction, and does not guarantee trading results. The user defines the trading setup; ZIVA provides the structured calculation and execution control.


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Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
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TradeMirror is a local order replication tool designed for MT4/MT5 platforms, supporting real-time trading synchronization. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Product Advantages Aligned with the high standards of security, stability, and privacy protection for financial software, we have optimized three core dimensions: Intuitive graphical interface for user-friendly operation Enhanced privacy protection to meet sensitive data isolation requirements in fi
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Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
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