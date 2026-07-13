ZIVA Risk Split Manager — Advanced Position Scaling

Scaling into a position can be a powerful way to build trades around a defined zone, but calculating the correct lot size across multiple entry levels manually can be slow, inconsistent, and exposed to execution mistakes.

ZIVA Risk Split Manager is a professional visual execution and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 5. It is built for traders who plan positions in zones, split risk across multiple entry levels, and want the full structure calculated directly from the chart before execution.

Define your entry zone, place the Stop Loss, choose your risk model, and the utility builds a complete risk-split plan with calculated lot allocation, average entry, breakeven level, risk/reward projection, and execution controls.

No spreadsheets. No manual lot guessing. No disconnected calculations while the market is moving. You define the trade structure; ZIVA calculates the execution plan.

Key Features

Interactive Chart Workflow: Plan directly from the chart using visual entry-zone and Stop Loss objects. When the levels are moved, the panel recalculates the plan and updates the risk map, average entry, breakeven price, and target projections in real time.

Risk-Split Lot Planning: Split your total risk across multiple planned entry levels with support for fixed cash risk, balance percentage, or equity percentage.

Broker-Aware Calculation: The calculation engine uses live symbol specifications from the terminal, including tick size, tick value, volume step, minimum lot, maximum lot, spread, and broker stop-level restrictions.

Automatic Direction Detection: The planned direction is detected from the relationship between the entry zone and the Stop Loss level. This keeps the workflow clean and removes unnecessary manual switching.

Execution Control Panel: Execute the full split plan as pending orders, open the first position immediately, move active positions to breakeven when valid, or close all related positions and pending orders from one controlled panel.

Live Position Tracking: Track filled volume, pending levels, weighted average entry, floating result, breakeven status, and reached target levels during the life of the plan.

Clean Multi-Language UI: The panel supports English, Arabic, and Russian, keeping input settings simple and focused.

Who Is It For?

ZIVA Risk Split Manager is designed for manual traders who trade Gold, indices, forex, crypto CFDs, commodities, or other MT5 symbols and prefer structured zone-based entries instead of risking the entire position on one single entry price.

It is especially useful for traders who want to:

Build positions across multiple levels

Control risk before execution

Calculate lot distribution accurately

Manage entries visually from the chart

Reduce manual calculation errors

Keep execution disciplined and organized

Important Notice

ZIVA Risk Split Manager is a risk-management and execution utility only. It does not generate buy or sell signals, does not predict market direction, and does not guarantee trading results. The user defines the trading setup; ZIVA provides the structured calculation and execution control.