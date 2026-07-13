ZIVA Risk Split Manager

ZIVA Risk Split Manager — Advanced Position Scaling

Scaling into a position can be a powerful way to build trades around a defined zone, but calculating the correct lot size across multiple entry levels manually can be slow, inconsistent, and exposed to execution mistakes.

ZIVA Risk Split Manager is a professional visual execution and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 5. It is built for traders who plan positions in zones, split risk across multiple entry levels, and want the full structure calculated directly from the chart before execution.

Define your entry zone, place the Stop Loss, choose your risk model, and the utility builds a complete risk-split plan with calculated lot allocation, average entry, breakeven level, risk/reward projection, and execution controls.

No spreadsheets. No manual lot guessing. No disconnected calculations while the market is moving. You define the trade structure; ZIVA calculates the execution plan.

Key Features

  • Interactive Chart Workflow: Plan directly from the chart using visual entry-zone and Stop Loss objects. When the levels are moved, the panel recalculates the plan and updates the risk map, average entry, breakeven price, and target projections in real time.

  • Risk-Split Lot Planning: Split your total risk across multiple planned entry levels with support for fixed cash risk, balance percentage, or equity percentage.

  • Broker-Aware Calculation: The calculation engine uses live symbol specifications from the terminal, including tick size, tick value, volume step, minimum lot, maximum lot, spread, and broker stop-level restrictions.

  • Automatic Direction Detection: The planned direction is detected from the relationship between the entry zone and the Stop Loss level. This keeps the workflow clean and removes unnecessary manual switching.

  • Execution Control Panel: Execute the full split plan as pending orders, open the first position immediately, move active positions to breakeven when valid, or close all related positions and pending orders from one controlled panel.

  • Live Position Tracking: Track filled volume, pending levels, weighted average entry, floating result, breakeven status, and reached target levels during the life of the plan.

  • Clean Multi-Language UI: The panel supports English, Arabic, and Russian, keeping input settings simple and focused.

 Who Is It For?

ZIVA Risk Split Manager is designed for manual traders who trade Gold, indices, forex, crypto CFDs, commodities, or other MT5 symbols and prefer structured zone-based entries instead of risking the entire position on one single entry price.

It is especially useful for traders who want to:

  • Build positions across multiple levels

  • Control risk before execution

  • Calculate lot distribution accurately

  • Manage entries visually from the chart

  • Reduce manual calculation errors

  • Keep execution disciplined and organized

 Important Notice

ZIVA Risk Split Manager is a risk-management and execution utility only. It does not generate buy or sell signals, does not predict market direction, and does not guarantee trading results. The user defines the trading setup; ZIVA provides the structured calculation and execution control.


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NRP Risk Manager Pro Institutional-Grade Trade Management & Prop Firm Protection Get the MetaTrader 4 Version Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179888 Get the MetaTrader 5 Version Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179885 Trading isn't just about finding the right entry; it is about flawlessly executing your edge while fiercely protecting your capital. NRP Risk Manager Pro is not an automated trading robot—it is a comprehensive, institutional-grade trade terminal d
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4.98 (668)
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5 (30)
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4.4 (5)
实用工具
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5 (4)
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Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
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Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
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Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
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5 (4)
实用工具
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实用工具
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Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
实用工具
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Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
实用工具
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4.92 (12)
实用工具
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Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
实用工具
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Axiom Trade
Issam Kassas
实用工具
This product was created for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. 50% OFF LAUNCH OFFER:  Axiom Trade is currently available for a $30 monthly rental or a $99 lifetime license. The lifetime price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. Axiom Trade is a complete visual trading, risk-calculation, order-management, recovery, and Grid system designed to help traders prepare and control trades directly from one MetaTrader 5 chart. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom T
AZT Plocker
Ntobeko Zulu
实用工具
The AZT Profit Locker is an advanced automated risk-management utility designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who want to remove emotional interference and protect their hard-earned profits. Traders aren't just fighting the Forex market, they're fighting their own biology. Fear, Greed and Anxiety lead to holding losers too long and cutting winners too early. The utility flips the script by removing emotion from risk management. Operating as a dedicated automated risk manager, this
BlueDigitsFx Command Center MT5
Ziggy Janssen
实用工具
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT4 Version BlueDigitsFx Command Center — MT5 Trading Dashboard for Execution, Risk Management & Market Analysis BlueDigitsFx Command Center is a professional MT5 execution and workflow dashboard designed to help traders manage entries, risk, market direction, momentum, and session awareness from
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
实用工具
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
实用工具
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
Custom Timeframe Chart Manager
Aliaksei Tamashou
实用工具
Custom Timeframe Manager Pro：MetaTrader 5 中的无限时间周期 终端的默认设置通常会隐藏价格变动的重要细节。如果仅将分析局限于经典周期，交易者可能会错失趋势形成的时刻和真实的波动水平。 Custom Timeframe Manager Pro 是一款扩展 MetaTrader 5 边界的专业工具。您可以创建任何自定义周期（包括分数和稀有周期），并像操作终端原生图表一样使用它们。 可选周期类型： 秒级 ：任何数值（例如 S1、S5、S15、S30）。 分数级 ：用于精细化分析的非标准间隔（例如 M1.5、H1.5、D1.2）。 自定义 ：用于战略分析的多日和多周大周期。 您将获得： 全功能图表 ：创建的周期像 MT5 原生图表一样工作——您可以在其上应用任何指标、震荡指标、模板和 EA。这不是“覆盖层”，也不是视觉模拟。 即时更新 ：行情实时传输，无明显延迟。您的市场观察速度与标准图表一致。 指标稳定运行 ：专有技术确保 RSI、MACD 等震荡指标运行流畅，无伪影、无跳动、无重置。实时 K 线更新无需重新计算全部历史数据。 自动恢复 ：断网后，工
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
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实用工具
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
TradeMirror Pro MT5
Hao Liu
3 (1)
实用工具
神速EA跟单（TradeMirror）是一款专为MT4/MT5平台设计的本地化订单复制工具，支持实时同步交易操作。 使用教程 请点击 神速EA跟单使用教程 链接以查看更多使用教程 产品优势 基于金融软件对安全性、稳定性与隐私保护的高标准要求，我们在三大核心维度进行了深度优化： 简洁直观的图形界面，轻松实现零门槛操作 强化隐私保护机制，满足金融场景的敏感数据隔离需求 毫秒级订单同步，确保信号分发精准无延迟 全面兼容MT4/MT5双平台，无缝适配各类交易环境 智能系统监测结合邮件通知，实时保障交易稳定性 核心功能特性 产品搭载以下专业级跟单功能： 多账户并行连接 邮件实时推送 自定义手数调节 信号筛选机制 反向交易模式 止盈止损重置 免费体验流程 正式购买前，您可通过以下步骤免费试用完整功能： 点击页面中的「免费演示」按钮 勾选「确认已安装MetaTrader 4/5」选项 授权浏览器启动MT4/MT5客户端 在平台内导航至「专家顾问/市场/TradeMirror」并启动测试模式 启用「复盘显示」功能（确保GUI界面可视化） 点击「开始」按钮 通过图表窗口查看TradeMirror交互界面
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
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Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
指标
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Ziva LSE System
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
指标
ZIVA LSE System A Professional Liquidity & Structure Execution Framework Executive Overview ZIVA LSE System is a professionally engineered analytical framework designed to interpret market behavior through structural logic and liquidity dynamics. It is not positioned as a conventional indicator. Rather, it functions as a structured execution environment that organizes price action into a clear, disciplined decision-making model. The system is built to deliver consistency, clarity, and controlled
Gold Crown Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
4.33 (3)
专家
Gold Crown Pro — Professional Gold Trading System for XAUUSD Precision. Control. Consistency. Gold Crown Pro is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) . It delivers a structured automated trading approach based on adaptive execution, controlled exposure, and disciplined risk management , tailored specifically for gold market conditions. A Structured Approach to Gold Trading Gold Crown Pro operates through a dynamic execution model that contin
ZIVA Signal Intelligence
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
指标
ZIVA Signal Intelligence An Adaptive, Modular Market Intelligence System ZIVA Signal Intelligence is not positioned as a conventional trading indicator. It is a fully integrated, proprietary market intelligence system engineered to deliver structured, high-precision interpretation of price behavior within a controlled analytical environment. Developed through an independent architectural approach, ZIVA does not rely on, derive from, or replicate existing indicators. It represents a standalone
AureX Indicator
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
指标
AureX Indicator AureX Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. It is based on a momentum‑style oscillator that measures price accelerates and decelerates. The indicator is designed to: calculate a smoothed internal momentum curve from price data highlight regular, hidden and exaggerated divergence between price and the oscillator mark areas where price movement and internal momentum are not aligned AureX is intended to support your own market analysis and trading plan. It does no
ZIVA TrendX
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
指标
ZIVA TrendX is a professional trend-oriented indicator engineered to provide a clear and structured assessment of market direction through a cloud-based analytical framework. The indicator analyzes price behavior relative to dynamically derived trend boundaries, forming a continuous cloud structure that visually represents the prevailing market bias. This structure enables traders to maintain alignment with dominant directional conditions while filtering short-term market noise. All internal ca
Ziva MMZ
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
指标
ZIVA MMZ – Advanced Structural Pressure Analysis ZIVA MMZ is designed to identify high-impact market pressure areas that are often overlooked by conventional analysis tools and standard chart-reading methods. Built on a proprietary algorithm unique to ZIVA Trade , it is specifically engineered to detect hidden liquidity gaps and structural pressure points that standard indicators fail to identify. Instead of flooding your screen with irrelevant levels, ZIVA MMZ focuses on real-time structural z
ZIVA Kinetic Rail
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
指标
ZIVA Kinetic Rail (ZKR) The Science of Price Equilibrium ZIVA Kinetic Rail (ZKR) is a professional visual indicator designed to display an adaptive price rail directly on the chart. The rail follows price movement and changes its visual state according to active market behavior, helping traders observe directional movement, price balance, and structural transitions with greater clarity. Instead of presenting market direction through a static line or a conventional trend filter, ZKR builds a resp
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