Gold Scalpers EA

Gold Scalpers EA - Automated XAUUSD (Gold) Trading for MetaTrader 5

Gold Scalpers EA is a fully automated, risk-first Expert Advisor built for one market: Gold (XAUUSD). It trades a disciplined EMA 9/21 crossover system with a 50-EMA trend filter, and every position opens with a hard stop-loss - your risk is defined before the trade exists. No martingale. No grid. No averaging into losers.

This is the FREE edition - download it, run it on a demo, and see exactly how it behaves before you risk a cent.

WHY TRADERS CHOOSE IT

  • Risk-first by design - a fixed, structure-based stop-loss on every trade.
  • Break-even protection - winners are moved to breakeven so they cannot turn back into losses.
  • One-click Prop Firm Mode - enforces firm-safe daily-loss, drawdown and risk limits (FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FundingPips).
  • No dangerous recovery - no martingale, no grid, no averaging into a losing position.
  • Fully transparent - fixed logic you can see on the chart and verify in the Strategy Tester.

HOW IT TRADES

  • Entry - EMA 9/21 golden / death cross, confirmed by a momentum candle and the 50-EMA trend filter.
  • Filters - spike, exhaustion and consolidation (chop) filters skip low-quality setups; spread, trading-session and high-impact news filters avoid the worst conditions.
  • Exit - fixed stop-loss plus a configurable risk-reward take-profit, with an optional profit scale-in on trades that work.

RISK MANAGEMENT

  • Fixed lot or percent-of-balance position sizing.
  • Daily profit target, daily loss limit and a max-drawdown day-lock.
  • Maximum open positions and maximum trades per day.
  • Trades only during the sessions you enable (Tokyo / London / New York).

ON-CHART DASHBOARD

  • Live status, signal-readiness bar, session / news / spread state and today's profit and loss.
  • Pause, Close-all and manual Buy / Sell controls, right on the chart.
  • Pop-up, mobile push and optional Telegram alerts on every trade event.

RECOMMENDED SETUP

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold). Timeframe: M15 (also runs on other timeframes).
  • Account: low-spread ECN / Raw. A VPS is recommended for 24/5 operation.
  • Minimum deposit: 500 USD or more (scales with your risk settings).

GETTING STARTED

  • Attach the EA to a XAUUSD chart and enable Algo Trading.
  • Choose fixed lot or percent risk, and set your session and news preferences.
  • Test on a demo account first, then go live.

Have a question about setup, settings or Prop Firm Mode? Message me - I answer personally.

Risk warning: Trading Forex and CFDs carries substantial risk and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Test thoroughly on a demo account before trading live, and only trade capital you can afford to lose.

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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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robertvramsay
14
robertvramsay 2026.07.15 05:51 
 

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Ihsan Ullah
485
Reply from developer Ihsan Ullah 2026.07.15 13:07
Thank you. Stay tuned for the updates
dereknoah
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dereknoah 2026.07.14 05:12 
 

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johnnallen
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johnnallen 2026.07.13 04:50 
 

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Abbas Ahmed
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Abbas Ahmed 2026.07.12 14:30 
 

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Davin Carl
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Davin Carl 2026.07.12 06:46 
 

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Ihsan Ullah
485
Reply from developer Ihsan Ullah 2026.07.12 06:49
thank you, stay tunned for the updates!!
adams23721
14
adams23721 2026.07.09 08:08 
 

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Ihsan Ullah
485
Reply from developer Ihsan Ullah 2026.07.12 05:53
Thank you for your love!! new version will come very soon.
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