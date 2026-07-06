Gold Scalpers EA
- 专家
-
Ihsan UllahMQL5 developer focused on automated gold (XAUUSD) trading systems for MetaTrader 5.
- 版本: 3.5
- 更新: 1 八月 2026
Gold Scalpers EA - Automated XAUUSD (Gold) Trading for MetaTrader 5
Gold Scalpers EA is a fully automated, risk-first Expert Advisor built for one market: Gold (XAUUSD). It trades a disciplined EMA 9/21 crossover system with a 50-EMA trend filter, and every position opens with a hard stop-loss - your risk is defined before the trade exists. No martingale. No grid. No averaging into losers.
This is the FREE edition - download it, run it on a demo, and see exactly how it behaves before you risk a cent.
WHY TRADERS CHOOSE IT
- Risk-first by design - a fixed, structure-based stop-loss on every trade.
- Break-even protection - winners are moved to breakeven so they cannot turn back into losses.
- One-click Prop Firm Mode - enforces firm-safe daily-loss, drawdown and risk limits (FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FundingPips).
- No dangerous recovery - no martingale, no grid, no averaging into a losing position.
- Fully transparent - fixed logic you can see on the chart and verify in the Strategy Tester.
HOW IT TRADES
- Entry - EMA 9/21 golden / death cross, confirmed by a momentum candle and the 50-EMA trend filter.
- Filters - spike, exhaustion and consolidation (chop) filters skip low-quality setups; spread, trading-session and high-impact news filters avoid the worst conditions.
- Exit - fixed stop-loss plus a configurable risk-reward take-profit, with an optional profit scale-in on trades that work.
RISK MANAGEMENT
- Fixed lot or percent-of-balance position sizing.
- Daily profit target, daily loss limit and a max-drawdown day-lock.
- Maximum open positions and maximum trades per day.
- Trades only during the sessions you enable (Tokyo / London / New York).
ON-CHART DASHBOARD
- Live status, signal-readiness bar, session / news / spread state and today's profit and loss.
- Pause, Close-all and manual Buy / Sell controls, right on the chart.
- Pop-up, mobile push and optional Telegram alerts on every trade event.
RECOMMENDED SETUP
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold). Timeframe: M15 (also runs on other timeframes).
- Account: low-spread ECN / Raw. A VPS is recommended for 24/5 operation.
- Minimum deposit: 500 USD or more (scales with your risk settings).
GETTING STARTED
- Attach the EA to a XAUUSD chart and enable Algo Trading.
- Choose fixed lot or percent risk, and set your session and news preferences.
- Test on a demo account first, then go live.
Have a question about setup, settings or Prop Firm Mode? Message me - I answer personally.
Risk warning: Trading Forex and CFDs carries substantial risk and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Test thoroughly on a demo account before trading live, and only trade capital you can afford to lose.
用户没有留下任何评级信息