Gold Scalpers EA - Automated XAUUSD (Gold) Trading for MetaTrader 5

Gold Scalpers EA is a fully automated, risk-first Expert Advisor built for one market: Gold (XAUUSD). It trades a disciplined EMA 9/21 crossover system with a 50-EMA trend filter, and every position opens with a hard stop-loss - your risk is defined before the trade exists. No martingale. No grid. No averaging into losers.

This is the FREE edition - download it, run it on a demo, and see exactly how it behaves before you risk a cent.

WHY TRADERS CHOOSE IT

Risk-first by design - a fixed, structure-based stop-loss on every trade.

- a fixed, structure-based stop-loss on every trade. Break-even protection - winners are moved to breakeven so they cannot turn back into losses.

- winners are moved to breakeven so they cannot turn back into losses. One-click Prop Firm Mode - enforces firm-safe daily-loss, drawdown and risk limits (FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FundingPips).

- enforces firm-safe daily-loss, drawdown and risk limits (FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FundingPips). No dangerous recovery - no martingale, no grid, no averaging into a losing position.

- no martingale, no grid, no averaging into a losing position. Fully transparent - fixed logic you can see on the chart and verify in the Strategy Tester.

HOW IT TRADES

Entry - EMA 9/21 golden / death cross, confirmed by a momentum candle and the 50-EMA trend filter.

- EMA 9/21 golden / death cross, confirmed by a momentum candle and the 50-EMA trend filter. Filters - spike, exhaustion and consolidation (chop) filters skip low-quality setups; spread, trading-session and high-impact news filters avoid the worst conditions.

- spike, exhaustion and consolidation (chop) filters skip low-quality setups; spread, trading-session and high-impact news filters avoid the worst conditions. Exit - fixed stop-loss plus a configurable risk-reward take-profit, with an optional profit scale-in on trades that work.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Fixed lot or percent-of-balance position sizing.

Daily profit target, daily loss limit and a max-drawdown day-lock.

Maximum open positions and maximum trades per day.

Trades only during the sessions you enable (Tokyo / London / New York).

ON-CHART DASHBOARD

Live status, signal-readiness bar, session / news / spread state and today's profit and loss.

Pause, Close-all and manual Buy / Sell controls, right on the chart.

Pop-up, mobile push and optional Telegram alerts on every trade event.

RECOMMENDED SETUP

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold). Timeframe: M15 (also runs on other timeframes).

Account: low-spread ECN / Raw. A VPS is recommended for 24/5 operation.

Minimum deposit: 500 USD or more (scales with your risk settings).

GETTING STARTED

Attach the EA to a XAUUSD chart and enable Algo Trading.

Choose fixed lot or percent risk, and set your session and news preferences.

Test on a demo account first, then go live.

Have a question about setup, settings or Prop Firm Mode? Message me - I answer personally.

Risk warning: Trading Forex and CFDs carries substantial risk and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Test thoroughly on a demo account before trading live, and only trade capital you can afford to lose.