Studio Gold

Studio Gold – EA Studio Strategy for XAUUSD M15, with Manual Prop-Firm Protective Inputs & Spread Filter

Studio Gold is a clean, no-frills Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe, powered by an EA Studio-generated trading logic. It gives you a straightforward set of manual inputs so you can enforce your own daily loss limit, daily profit target, maximum static drawdown, and maximum spread — exactly the way your prop firm demands.

No hidden modes, no auto-detection, no risk-percent math. Just a solid strategy, fixed-lot execution, and clear, fill-in-the-blank fields that turn your prop firm rules into automated safety nets.

Why Studio Gold?

  • EA Studio Core
    The strategy was generated and validated using EA Studio’s robust walk-forward and out-of-sample testing, avoiding over-optimization and curve-fitting.

  • One Symbol, One Timeframe
    Built solely for XAUUSD M15. The logic respects Gold’s volatility, liquidity patterns, and intraday rhythm — no generic multi-symbol dilution.

  • Manual Protective Inputs — Your Numbers, Your Rules
    There is no automatic “prop firm mode.” Instead, you manually enter the exact values your funding challenge requires:

    • Daily Loss Limit (in account currency) — if the day’s loss hits this number, all trades are closed and no new positions are opened until the next trading day.

    • Daily Profit Target (in account currency) — once reached, the EA locks in profits and stops trading for the rest of the day, helping you hit challenge profit goals without overtrading.

    • Max Static Drawdown (percentage from initial balance) — if equity ever drops to this threshold, all positions are instantly closed and trading halts.

    You type in your prop firm’s numbers, and the EA enforces them 24/5.

  • Fixed Lot Size — Predictable and Transparent
    One fixed lot size for every trade. No scaling, no compounding, no percent-of-balance calculations. Your risk per trade never changes.

  • Hard Stop Loss & Take Profit
    Every position has a predetermined exit. No martingale, no grid, no hedging, no averaging down.

  • Spread Filter to Avoid Costly Conditions
    A dedicated MaxSpread input allows you to set the maximum permissible spread. If the spread exceeds your limit, the EA will not open new trades, protecting you from high-cost execution during volatile or illiquid moments.

Key Features at a Glance

  • Pure EA Studio-generated entry logic, validated for XAUUSD M15.

  • Fixed lot sizing for constant, predictable risk.

  • Hard stop loss and take profit on every trade.

  • DailyLossLimit – manual input, currency value, suspends trading for the day when breached.

  • DailyProfitTarget – manual input, currency value, secures daily gains and stops trading.

  • MaxDrawdownPercent – manual input, static drawdown from initial balance, halts all trading immediately when hit.

  • MaxSpread – manual input, prevents entries when the spread is too wide.

  • No session filters, no auto-GMT, no risk-percent compounding.

  • Runs continuously when the market is open.

How the Inputs Work Together

Attach Studio Gold to a single XAUUSD M15 chart, then fill in the fields:

Input What It Does Example
FixedLots Lot size for every trade 0.05
StopLoss Hard stop loss in points 150
TakeProfit Hard take profit in points 300
DailyLossLimit Max daily loss in account currency; 0 = disabled 500
DailyProfitTarget Daily profit goal in account currency; 0 = disabled 400
MaxDrawdownPercent Static drawdown % from starting balance; 0 = disabled 10
MaxSpread Maximum spread allowed before new trades are blocked 30

Once your limits are entered, the EA runs autonomously. If the daily loss or profit target is hit, all trades close and the EA pauses until the next day. If the max drawdown is breached, trading stops entirely until you reload the EA. If the spread is too high, no new positions are taken — but running trades are still managed by their stop loss and take profit.

Recommendations

Parameter Recommended Setting
Symbol XAUUSD (Gold vs US Dollar)
Timeframe M15
Minimum Balance $500 (Standard) / $50 (Cent account)
Account Type Hedging or Netting — both work
VPS Advised for reliable 24/5 operation

Choose a fixed lot size that keeps your stop-loss risk well within your daily loss limit. For example, on a $10,000 challenge with a $500 daily loss cap, a lot size of 0.05–0.10 will typically provide comfortable breathing room for normal Gold fluctuations.

Simple, Honest, Effective

Studio Gold doesn’t pretend to do everything. It delivers an EA Studio-validated XAUUSD M15 strategy, fixed-lot discipline, and exactly the protective inputs you need to meet prop firm requirements — all set by you, manually, with no surprises.

If you want an EA that lets you plug in your own daily loss, profit target, drawdown, and spread limits, Studio Gold is ready.

Take control of your Gold trading. Fill in your rules and let Studio Gold enforce them automatically.

Add Studio Gold to your MQL5 toolkit today.


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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