Studio Gold

Studio Gold – EA Studio Strategy for XAUUSD M15, with Manual Prop-Firm Protective Inputs & Spread Filter

Studio Gold is a clean, no-frills Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe, powered by an EA Studio-generated trading logic. It gives you a straightforward set of manual inputs so you can enforce your own daily loss limit, daily profit target, maximum static drawdown, and maximum spread — exactly the way your prop firm demands.

No hidden modes, no auto-detection, no risk-percent math. Just a solid strategy, fixed-lot execution, and clear, fill-in-the-blank fields that turn your prop firm rules into automated safety nets.

Why Studio Gold?

  • EA Studio Core
    The strategy was generated and validated using EA Studio’s robust walk-forward and out-of-sample testing, avoiding over-optimization and curve-fitting.

  • One Symbol, One Timeframe
    Built solely for XAUUSD M15. The logic respects Gold’s volatility, liquidity patterns, and intraday rhythm — no generic multi-symbol dilution.

  • Manual Protective Inputs — Your Numbers, Your Rules
    There is no automatic “prop firm mode.” Instead, you manually enter the exact values your funding challenge requires:

    • Daily Loss Limit (in account currency) — if the day’s loss hits this number, all trades are closed and no new positions are opened until the next trading day.

    • Daily Profit Target (in account currency) — once reached, the EA locks in profits and stops trading for the rest of the day, helping you hit challenge profit goals without overtrading.

    • Max Static Drawdown (percentage from initial balance) — if equity ever drops to this threshold, all positions are instantly closed and trading halts.

    You type in your prop firm’s numbers, and the EA enforces them 24/5.

  • Fixed Lot Size — Predictable and Transparent
    One fixed lot size for every trade. No scaling, no compounding, no percent-of-balance calculations. Your risk per trade never changes.

  • Hard Stop Loss & Take Profit
    Every position has a predetermined exit. No martingale, no grid, no hedging, no averaging down.

  • Spread Filter to Avoid Costly Conditions
    A dedicated MaxSpread input allows you to set the maximum permissible spread. If the spread exceeds your limit, the EA will not open new trades, protecting you from high-cost execution during volatile or illiquid moments.

Key Features at a Glance

  • Pure EA Studio-generated entry logic, validated for XAUUSD M15.

  • Fixed lot sizing for constant, predictable risk.

  • Hard stop loss and take profit on every trade.

  • DailyLossLimit – manual input, currency value, suspends trading for the day when breached.

  • DailyProfitTarget – manual input, currency value, secures daily gains and stops trading.

  • MaxDrawdownPercent – manual input, static drawdown from initial balance, halts all trading immediately when hit.

  • MaxSpread – manual input, prevents entries when the spread is too wide.

  • No session filters, no auto-GMT, no risk-percent compounding.

  • Runs continuously when the market is open.

How the Inputs Work Together

Attach Studio Gold to a single XAUUSD M15 chart, then fill in the fields:

Input What It Does Example
FixedLots Lot size for every trade 0.05
StopLoss Hard stop loss in points 150
TakeProfit Hard take profit in points 300
DailyLossLimit Max daily loss in account currency; 0 = disabled 500
DailyProfitTarget Daily profit goal in account currency; 0 = disabled 400
MaxDrawdownPercent Static drawdown % from starting balance; 0 = disabled 10
MaxSpread Maximum spread allowed before new trades are blocked 30

Once your limits are entered, the EA runs autonomously. If the daily loss or profit target is hit, all trades close and the EA pauses until the next day. If the max drawdown is breached, trading stops entirely until you reload the EA. If the spread is too high, no new positions are taken — but running trades are still managed by their stop loss and take profit.

Recommendations

Parameter Recommended Setting
Symbol XAUUSD (Gold vs US Dollar)
Timeframe M15
Minimum Balance $500 (Standard) / $50 (Cent account)
Account Type Hedging or Netting — both work
VPS Advised for reliable 24/5 operation

Choose a fixed lot size that keeps your stop-loss risk well within your daily loss limit. For example, on a $10,000 challenge with a $500 daily loss cap, a lot size of 0.05–0.10 will typically provide comfortable breathing room for normal Gold fluctuations.

Simple, Honest, Effective

Studio Gold doesn’t pretend to do everything. It delivers an EA Studio-validated XAUUSD M15 strategy, fixed-lot discipline, and exactly the protective inputs you need to meet prop firm requirements — all set by you, manually, with no surprises.

If you want an EA that lets you plug in your own daily loss, profit target, drawdown, and spread limits, Studio Gold is ready.

Take control of your Gold trading. Fill in your rules and let Studio Gold enforce them automatically.

Add Studio Gold to your MQL5 toolkit today.


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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Эксперты
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LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
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5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
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5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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Эксперты
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