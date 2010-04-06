PORTFOLIO TRADER 21 – Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Overview

Portfolio Trader 21 is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades 21 independent, non‑correlated strategies on a single chart. Designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe, it combines the power of multiple trading logics to deliver a smooth equity curve and robust performance across changing market conditions.

Each of the 21 strategies uses a unique combination of classic technical indicators (Alligator, Stochastic, RSI, ADX, MACD, Bollinger Bands, Envelopes, and more) and operates with its own magic number, stop‑loss, and take‑profit rules. No martingale, no grid, no averaging – every trade is protected from the moment it opens.

Key Features

• 21 diversified strategies – a true portfolio in one EA, reducing reliance on any single market condition.

• XAUUSD specialist – optimised and tested on Gold, the world’s most liquid trading instrument.

• Fully automatic – attach to one M15 chart and the EA manages all entries and exits.

• Built‑in news filter – pauses trading around high‑impact economic events (configurable).

• Trading session filter – define your own trading hours to avoid low‑liquidity periods.

• Advanced risk management – set maximum spread, maximum open positions/lots, daily loss limit, daily drawdown limit, and equity protection.

• On‑chart statistics panel – view real‑time position stats, trading performance (1‑day, 7‑day, 30‑day), and active protections.

• Clean, readable code – no DLLs, no external libraries – 100% MQL5, easy to verify and trust.

How It Works

Attach the EA to a single XAUUSD M15 chart with the default settings. The EA monitors 21 strategies simultaneously, each looking for its own specific entry conditions. When a strategy generates a signal, the EA checks all risk filters (spread, news, session, daily limits) and, if everything is clear, opens a trade with a fixed stop‑loss and (where applicable) a take‑profit. Positions are managed individually; each strategy exits on its own logic or when its stop‑loss/take‑profit is hit. The chart panel shows you exactly what the EA is doing at all times.

Why Portfolio Trader 21?

Most commercial EAs rely on a single strategy. When market conditions change, they fail. Portfolio Trader 21 spreads risk across 21 different trading approaches – trending, mean‑reverting, breakout, and momentum – meaning it can adapt and perform in almost any environment.

Add to that a comprehensive protection suite (daily loss limit, drawdown limit, equity floor/ceiling) and you have a professional‑grade tool that respects your capital.

Recommendations

• Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

• Timeframe: M15

• Minimum deposit: $500 (for 0.01 lot entry) – higher recommended for lower risk

• Broker: ECN account with low spreads and fast execution

• VPS: Highly recommended for 24/5 operation

Input Parameters

Parameter Description Entry lots Fixed position size Base Magic Number Starting magic number for the 21 strategies Session Open / Close Define your trading hours Max Spread Maximum allowed spread in points Max Open Positions Limit total number of open trades Daily Loss / DD Limits Stop trading when daily loss or drawdown is reached News Filter Block trading around high/medium impact news Equity Protection Stop the EA if equity falls below or rises above set thresholds Position / Trading Stats Toggle on‑chart information display

(Many parameters are optional – set them to 0 to disable)

Important Notes

• Past performance does not guarantee future results.

• Always test the EA on a demo account first to understand its behaviour.

• The EA works on hedging accounts (MT5 default).

• The EA does not use martingale, grid, or any dangerous money management.

Support & Updates

Purchasing Portfolio Trader 21 entitles you to free updates and dedicated support. If you have any questions or need help with setup, feel free to send me a private message – I respond promptly.

Add Portfolio Trader 21 to your trading arsenal today and let 21 strategies work for you.