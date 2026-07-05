Hermes Velocity

Hermes Velocity

Multi-Pair Grid Scalping EA for MetaTrader 5

A disciplined M5 scalping system with layered order management, built-in spread filtering, and over 10 years of historical testing on major FX pairs.


Overview

Hermes Velocity is an automated trading system designed for the M5 timeframe. It combines short-term price action entries with a controlled layered order structure to manage position sizing, paired with a trailing stop mechanism to lock in gains and a spread filter to avoid trading during poor broker conditions.

The EA has been tested across 10+ years of historical data (January 2016 – June 2026), covering a wide range of market conditions including the 2020 volatility spike and multiple interest rate cycles.

Primary recommended pair: GBPUSD

Also tested and compatible with: EURUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD


How It Works

       Entry logic: Places pending stop orders to capture short-term breakout movement

       Order management: Layered order structure (up to 3 orders, spaced at a fixed distance) to manage entries within a move

       Exit logic: Fixed Take Profit / Stop Loss with an adaptive Trailing Stop once a trade moves into profit

       Broker protection filter: Automatically avoids trading when spread exceeds a safe threshold

       Money management: Optional automatic lot sizing based on account risk percentage, or fixed lot mode


Backtest Results — GBPUSD (Flagship Pair)

Tested on MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester, M5 timeframe, January 2016 – June 2026 (10.5 years), starting deposit $1,000, 99% historical modeling quality.

Metric

Result

Total Net Profit

$10,100.77

Total Trades

588

Win Rate

69.2%

Profit Factor

1.79

Recovery Factor

16.66

Sharpe Ratio

45.81

Maximum Equity Drawdown

14.89%

Average Trade Duration

~4 minutes











Performance on Other Pairs

Hermes Velocity was also validated on additional major pairs over the same 10.5-year period, confirming the strategy is not curve-fitted to a single instrument:

Pair

Total Trades

Profit Factor

Max Drawdown

Win Rate

EURUSD

309

1.52

15.3%

70.6%

USDCHF

250

1.42

29.2%

66.0%

USDCAD

199

3.02

19.4%

77.4%

Results vary by pair. GBPUSD is currently recommended as the primary trading instrument based on the strongest combination of trade sample size, consistency, and risk-adjusted return.


Recommended Setup

       Broker: Low-spread, fast-execution broker (ECN/Raw recommended for scalping strategies)

       Symbol: GBPUSD (primary), EURUSD/USDCHF as secondary diversification

       Timeframe: M5

       Minimum recommended deposit: $1,000

       VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 operation, as the strategy manages open positions that require continuous monitoring


Important Disclosures

Please read before purchasing:

       This EA uses a layered/averaging order structure (up to 3 staged orders per setup). This is a deliberate part of the strategy design, but it means exposure can increase during a single trade sequence. As with any strategy of this type, extended or unusually strong trending conditions can produce larger drawdowns than shown in historical testing. Please size your risk accordingly.

       All performance figures above are based on historical backtesting using MetaTrader 5's Strategy Tester. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Live or demo trading results may differ from backtest results due to your specific broker's spread, commission, slippage, and order execution speed.

       We strongly recommend running the EA on a demo account with your own broker first to confirm behavior and performance under your live trading conditions before committing real capital.

       This product is currently supported by historical backtest data. A live forward-test signal is in progress and will be linked here once sufficient track record is available.

       Trading forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.


Support & Updates

After your purchase, please send a message for the setup guide and recommended input file (.set). Critical issues will be addressed promptly, and updates will be provided as needed to maintain compatibility with the MetaTrader 5 platform.


Questions before buying? Feel free to message me — happy to walk you through the strategy logic and recommended configuration for your broker.

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3.56 (9)
专家
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
专家
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Quantum Time Sovereign
Tingting Yu
专家
Quantum Time Sovereign Institutional-Grade Time-Based Trading System for XAUUSD (H1) IMPORTANT! After purchase, you can instantly download the setting files from the Download Area on my personal website, or send me a private message if needed. Next Price 159 9 $ Development Background & Research Effort Quantum Time Sovereign is not a typical Expert Advisor. This system is the result of extensive research into the structural behavior of the gold market, including: • Thousands of hours of strategy
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
专家
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Spider Gold MT5
Muhammad Zahran Rahmadi Putra
5 (1)
专家
The price is gradually increasing up. Only 2 copy remains available at the current price,  next price increase to $1999 . Hello, traders!, the newest and a very powerful Spider Gold MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair. Spider Gold MT5  EA is more selective and accurate in signal entry and better in managing existing transactions.  Spider Gold  MT5 EA analyzes markets based on trends, imbalances areas and price action. Spider Gold  MT5 EA can identify
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Zeus Si Cepat
Widianto Pramana
专家
About the Strategy Zeus Si Cepat is a scalping-style Expert Advisor that reads short-term price movement using a combination of band-based technical indicators (price channels) on the M5 timeframe. The EA includes a grid-style averaging mechanism, which can add same-direction positions at a set distance if price moves against the initial entry, along with an automatic trailing stop to lock in running profit. Entry and exit logic run fully automatically once the EA is attached to the chart. The E
Basket Trend Pullback Pro
Widianto Pramana
专家
Overview BTP Pro  (Basket Trend Pullback)  is a fully automated trading robot that continuously monitors the market and opens trades only when conditions are favorable. The EA analyzes market structure across two timeframes to identify the overall trend direction, then patiently waits for the right moment when price temporarily moves against the trend — a pullback — before entering a position in the direction of the main trend. Once a trade is open, the EA manages it intelligently: if the market
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