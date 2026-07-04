BlackSigma
- 专家
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- 版本: 1.1
- 更新: 9 七月 2026
- 激活: 5
BlackSigma MT5
BlackSigma is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade the Forex market automatically using a multi-filter strategy based on price action and advanced entry and trade management rules.
The EA includes a flexible money management system with either fixed lot mode or automatic lot calculation based on 7 predefined risk levels, dynamically adjusting position size according to account equity.
Key Features
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Fully automated trading strategy
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Advanced trade management system
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Fixed lot or automatic lot with 7 risk levels
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Maximum drawdown control
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Built-in NFP filter
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MetaTrader 5 compatible
Recommended settings
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Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
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Timeframe: H1
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Leverage: minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500
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Minimum deposit: 600€
BlackSigma is designed for traders looking for a structured automated system with clear risk management and easy configuration.
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⚠️ Risk Warning
Trading on the financial markets involves a significant level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose, and ensure you fully understand the risks before using this Expert Advisor.
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