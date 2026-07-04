Correlation Risk Manager

You think you're diversified. Your correlations say otherwise.

MetaTrader shows you every position you hold. The margin, the floating P/L, the lot size, all of it. What it doesn't show you is whether your trades are secretly the same bet. And that's usually what takes the account down.

Say you open five trades, 1% risk on each. Feels like 5% at stake. Spread out, sensible. But three of them are long the same dollar move under different tickers, so when one bad print hits, all three drop together in the same second. That 5% was never 5%. It was closer to 9%. You just couldn't see it until it already happened.

This tool fixes that. It reads your whole account, measures how your positions actually move together, and shows you the real risk while you can still do something about it.

I built it because I kept trying to judge correlation in my head and kept getting it wrong. I do quant finance for a living, so this is the risk math the desks use, not arrows and hype. It runs live on your chart and tells you the truth in language you can act on.

It never touches your trades. Doesn't open, close, or change anything. It reads, it calculates, it warns you. Run it beside any EA or manual strategy and it stays out of your way.

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WHO THIS IS FOR

Hold one trade at a time and you don't need this. Save your money.

Hold two or more and it's built for you:

– Basket and multi-pair traders – Gold-and-indices traders – Scalpers stacking entries into the same move – Prop-firm challenge and funded traders guarding a daily loss limit

Correlation stays invisible until it hurts. The more positions you carry, the more this earns its spot on your chart.

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WHAT IT DOES

Three tabs. Each answers a question you're already asking yourself, faster and without the guesswork.

■ PORTFOLIO — where do I stand right now?

A single Risk Score for your whole book, 0 to 100 with a letter grade. One look tells you if you're fine or overextended. Green is good. Under it, one plain sentence naming your biggest risk at that moment, so you don't have to decode a dashboard to know what's about to bite.

Then: how concentrated you are (how much of your risk is really one bet), your bad-day loss in real money and as a percent of the account, how many genuinely independent bets you're actually holding, and a straight call on what to do next. Not just a number. A move.

That bad-day figure is a true portfolio VaR. It accounts for how your trades move together instead of naively stacking individual risks the way cheaper tools do. That gap is the whole reason this exists.

■ TRADE — how big should my next trade be?

Every lot calculator out there sizes a trade like it's the only one you've got. This one knows what you're already holding.

Pick BUY or SELL, pick your risk (0.5, 1, or 2 percent), and you get two numbers. What a normal calculator would say, and what you should actually trade once your open book is factored in. When they disagree, it tells you why, in plain words: "Downsized: 88% correlated with your BTC cluster." It will never size you up. It only stops you from quietly doubling a bet you already hold.

Two more things on this tab, and they're the ones that save accounts:

Domino Risk. When a stop gets hit, the correlated trades are usually dropping with it. This shows the real total damage, not the tidy number you set on that single position. You set -1%. Reality says -1.8%. Better to know beforehand.

News Guard. It reads your broker's economic calendar live and flags a high-impact event about to land on a currency your book is loaded on. No more getting caught full-size into a release you forgot was coming.

■ MAP — which of my trades are secretly the same bet?

The picture MetaTrader will never draw for you. A live, direction-adjusted correlation heatmap of everything you hold. Red cells move together, one bet pretending to be several. Green cells hedge. You'll spot clusters you didn't know you had.

Below it, your net currency exposure once the overlap is combined. Long GBPUSD and long USDJPY doesn't feel like a big dollar position until it's stacked into one bar in front of you.

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HOW TO USE IT, START TO FINISH

  1. Drag it onto one chart. Just one. It reads your entire account, not only that symbol, so a single instance covers everything you're running.

  2. Nothing to set up first. No DLLs, no web permissions, nothing to whitelist. Works out of the box.

  3. It opens in SIMPLE. Risk Score, the one-line headline, your concentration, one clear action. For most traders that's the whole job, at a glance, all day.

  4. Want the full engine? Hit PRO. Every metric shows up: hidden-risk ratio, diversification, gross exposure, open R, book reward-to-risk. Same panel, more depth, your call.

  5. Before a new order, open TRADE. Set direction and risk. Read the size and the reason. Then place the trade you meant to place instead of the one that quietly wrecks your book.

  6. Open MAP when you want the full view of how your positions interact. That's the one worth screenshotting for your journal.

  7. New to any of these terms? Tap one on screen. Risk Score, hidden risk, domino, all of them explain themselves in plain language right there in the panel. You don't need a finance degree to run this. I have one, and it's already in the math so you don't have to.

  8. Minimize it to the title bar when you want it gone. Bring it back when you need it.

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WHEN IT EARNS ITS KEEP

– Right before adding to a position. See if you're spreading risk or doubling down blind. – Running a basket. Watch the effective number of bets, not the position count. – Gold, indices, and a couple of majors together. Half of it is the same risk-on bet. Now you can measure how much. – Chasing a prop challenge. Keep your real, correlation-adjusted risk under the daily limit instead of guessing at it. – Ahead of a news window. Know how exposed the whole book is, not just the pair on your screen. – Any time you catch yourself wondering, am I actually spread out here, or does it just look that way.

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SETTINGS YOU CONTROL

– Correlation model: the timeframe and how much history used to measure trades moving together. – Risk model: confidence level, daily scaling, and an optional fixed equity for what-if planning. – Severity thresholds: where CAUTION turns into DANGER, set to your own tolerance. – Sizer: your default target risk, and a manual stop distance if you'd rather not use the automatic ATR estimate. – News guard: how far ahead to look, and whether to include medium-impact events. – Alerts: a pop-up (and optional phone push) the moment concentration or bad-day risk crosses your danger line. – Panel: position, refresh rate, and an interface scale so it stays sharp on any screen, high-DPI included.

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WHY THIS ONE

Most risk tools on the market are a drag-to-calculate lot box or a one-click order panel with a stop button. Handy, but none of them measure correlation, true portfolio VaR, clustering, or a stop cascade. They can't tell you your five trades are one bet, because they never look.

This does the full quant layer, then explains it in plain English so you can use it mid-session. Institutional risk math plus a panel a normal trader reads at a glance. That combination is the gap, and it's what you're paying for.

I won't promise you profit. Nobody honest can, and anyone who does is selling you something. This gives no signals and predicts nothing. What it does is rarer, and if you trade more than one thing at once, more useful: it shows you the risk you're actually carrying, so you trade the size you meant to and stop getting ambushed by losses that show up in packs.

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STRAIGHT TALK

– It's advisory. Never sends, modifies, or closes an order. Zero interference with your strategy or your EAs. – Built for live charts. The correlation and news features run on your live account, not in the Strategy Tester. – News accuracy depends on your broker's calendar feed. Most are fine, some are thin. It'll say so honestly rather than invent something. – Trading carries risk of loss. This helps you see and manage it. It doesn't erase it. Past results don't guarantee future ones.

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Updates are coming and they're free for buyers. If something's unclear or you want a feature, message me. I read them, and I built this because I use it myself.

Stop guessing whether you're diversified. Look.


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交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
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Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
实用工具
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
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Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
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Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
实用工具
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 是一个易于使用且完全可自定义的工具，它允许向 Telegram 的聊天室、频道或群组发送 指定 的信号，将您的账户变为一个 信号提供商 。 与大多数竞争产品不同，它不使用 DLL 导入。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT4 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 提供了逐步的 用户指南 。 不需要了解 Telegram API；开发者提供了您所需的一切。 关键特性 能够自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情 您可以创建分层的订阅模型，例如铜、银、金。其中金订阅获得所有信号等。 通过 id、符号或评论过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表截图 在发送的截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外核实 延迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情完全透明： 新的市场订单*带截图 订单修改（止损、获利） 已关闭的订单*带截图 部分关闭的订单** 新的挂单 修改的挂单（进场价格） 挂单激活（作为新的市场订单附加） 已删除的挂单 历史订单报告
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Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
实用工具
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
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Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
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Abdul Jalil
实用工具
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
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Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
实用工具
Grid Manual是一个交易面板，用于处理订单网格。 该实用程序是通用的，具有灵活的设置和直观的界面。 它不仅可以在亏损方向上设置订单网格，还可以在盈利方向上设置订单网格。 交易者不需要创建和维护订单网格，实用程序会这样做。 打开一个订单就足够了，Grid manual会自动为它创建一个订单网格，并伴随它直到非常关闭。 完整说明和演示版 此處 。 该实用程序的主要特性和功能： 伴隨以任何方式打開的訂單，包括從移動終端打開的訂單。 適用於兩種類型的網格：“限制”和“停止”。 使用兩種方法計算網格間距：固定和動態（基於 ATR 指標）。 允許您更改未結訂單網格的設置。 顯示圖表上每個網格的盈虧平衡水平。 顯示每個網格的利潤率。 允許您一鍵關閉網格中的盈利訂單。 讓您一鍵關閉每個訂單網格。 允許您對訂單網格應用追踪止損功能。 允許您在訂單網格上應用將訂單網格的止損轉移到盈虧平衡水平的功能。 相對於訂單網格的盈虧平衡水平自動重新排列止盈（僅在限價網格模式下，距離取決於所選的計算類型：“保守”或“激進”）。 最多可管理 20 個訂單網格，每個網格最多可包含 100 個訂單。 計算初始手數時，
Axiom Trade
Issam Kassas
实用工具
This product was created for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. 50% OFF LAUNCH OFFER:  Axiom Trade is currently available for a $30 monthly rental or a $99 lifetime license. The lifetime price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. Axiom Trade is a complete visual trading, risk-calculation, order-management, recovery, and Grid system designed to help traders prepare and control trades directly from one MetaTrader 5 chart. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom T
AZT Plocker
Ntobeko Zulu
实用工具
The AZT Profit Locker is an advanced automated risk-management utility designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who want to remove emotional interference and protect their hard-earned profits. Traders aren't just fighting the Forex market, they're fighting their own biology. Fear, Greed and Anxiety lead to holding losers too long and cutting winners too early. The utility flips the script by removing emotion from risk management. Operating as a dedicated automated risk manager, this
BlueDigitsFx Command Center MT5
Ziggy Janssen
实用工具
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT4 Version BlueDigitsFx Command Center — MT5 Trading Dashboard for Execution, Risk Management & Market Analysis BlueDigitsFx Command Center is a professional MT5 execution and workflow dashboard designed to help traders manage entries, risk, market direction, momentum, and session awareness from
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Complete Trade Logger CSV Export
Eugenio Gustavo Guilarte Homayden
实用工具
Complete Trade Logger records every trade you close into a clean, ready-to-analyze CSV file. Unlike timer-based loggers, it is fully event-driven, so it captures everything: partial closes, fast round-trips, stop-loss and take-profit hits, manual closes, and margin stop-outs. For each closed trade it records: - Open and close time, and trade duration - Symbol, direction, and volume - Open price, close price, and the entry stop-loss / take-profit - Profit, commission, swap, and net result - Exi
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