Precise Entry SMC Indicator – Volume Profile & Smart Money Flow





Trade Where Smart Money Leaves Its Footprints

Precise Entry SMC Indicator is an advanced Smart Money Concept (SMC) trading indicator that combines Daily Volume Profile, Point of Control (POC), Value Area High (VAH), Value Area Low (VAL) and a unique Smart Money vs Retail Flow Oscillator into one powerful decision-making tool.





Instead of guessing where institutions may enter the market, this indicator highlights the highest probability price zones using the previous trading day's volume distribution while helping traders identify whether Smart Money or Retail participants are currently controlling market momentum.





Designed exclusively as an indicator, it never opens or manages trades. It provides professional market analysis while allowing traders to maintain complete control over their trading decisions.





Key Features

✔ Daily Volume Profile

Automatically calculates the previous trading day's Volume Profile and plots:

POC (Point of Control) – Highest traded volume level

VAH (Value Area High)

VAL (Value Area Low)

These levels automatically update every trading day.





✔ Smart Entry Logic

The indicator is built around a simple institutional concept:

POC serves as the preferred entry zone

VAH and VAL define logical market boundaries

Excellent for identifying high-probability reaction areas

This makes it suitable for traders using:

Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

Volume Profile

Institutional Trading

Supply & Demand

Intraday Trading

Swing Trading





TIMEFRAME: M30

PAIRS: FOREX PAIRS e.g GBPUSD, GBPJPY, USDCAD, EURUSD, USDJPY, ETC.





✔ Smart Money vs Retail Flow Oscillator

One of the unique features of this indicator.

The oscillator estimates market participation by comparing:

Smart Money Flow

Retail Flow

Displayed in a dedicated MT5 sub-window with:

Bullish Extreme

Bearish Extreme

Neutral Zone

The oscillator provides additional confirmation before entering trades.

Note: This is a proprietary price-and-volume-derived model and does not represent broker order flow, COT data or actual institutional positioning.





✔ Smart Money Dashboard

The built-in dashboard continuously displays:

Current Smart Money Bias

Retail Bias

Agreement or disagreement between Smart Money and Retail participants

Bullish

Bearish

Neutral conditions

This allows traders to quickly understand market sentiment without additional analysis.





✔ Volume Strength Monitor

Instantly identifies current market activity as:

High Volume

Moderate Volume

Low Volume

Helping traders avoid weak trading conditions.





✔ Multi-Symbol Market Scanner

Scan all symbols in your Market Watch with a single click.

The scanner displays:

Symbol

Potential Buy/Sell Bias

Entry Price

Illustrative Stop Loss

Illustrative Take Profit

Risk-to-Reward Estimate

Smart Money Strength

Perfect for quickly identifying opportunities across multiple markets.





✔ POC Touch Alerts

Receive instant notifications when price reaches the Point of Control.

Supports:

Platform Alerts

Push Notifications

Email Notifications

Never miss an important institutional price level.





✔ Self-Healing Volume Profile

Unlike many Volume Profile indicators, Precise Entry SMC Indicator automatically restores its POC, VAH and VAL levels after platform restarts or object deletion.

No need to wait until the next trading day for the profile to reappear.





✔ Intelligent Monday Profile Calculation

Many Volume Profile tools incorrectly build Monday's profile from thin Sunday candles.

This indicator intelligently skips Sunday and zero-volume bars, ensuring Monday always uses Friday's complete trading session for more accurate institutional levels.





✔ Professional Chart Visualization

Includes:

Clean POC, VAH and VAL lines

Color-coded Value Area

Open vs POC Market Bias Rectangle

Custom candle coloring

Automatic labels

Professional dashboard

Everything is designed for maximum chart clarity.

Designed For

Smart Money Concept Traders

Volume Profile Traders

ICT Traders

Price Action Traders

Scalpers

Day Traders

Swing Traders

Professional Market Analysts

Why Choose Precise Entry SMC Indicator?

Most Volume Profile indicators simply draw horizontal levels.





Precise Entry SMC Indicator goes much further by combining:

✓ Daily Volume Profile

✓ Point of Control (POC)

✓ Value Area High (VAH)

✓ Value Area Low (VAL)

✓ Smart Money vs Retail Flow Oscillator

✓ Volume Dashboard

✓ Market Scanner

✓ Institutional Market Bias

✓ Smart Notifications

✓ Automatic Profile Recovery

All in one easy-to-use MT5 indicator.





Important Notice

This product is an analytical indicator only.

It does not place trades, manage positions or execute automated trading strategies.





The Smart Money vs Retail Flow Oscillator is a proprietary heuristic derived from price and volume behaviour. It should be used as a decision-support tool and not interpreted as actual institutional order flow or broker positioning data.





Trade Smarter. Enter More Precisely.

Precise Entry SMC Indicator gives traders the confidence to focus on institutional price levels, confirm momentum through Smart Money Flow, and identify high-probability market opportunities using a clean, professional workflow.

Find the POC.





Confirm the Flow. Execute with Precision.