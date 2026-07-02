Precise Entry SMC Indicator
- Индикаторы
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Emma-ekong Ben EshietI am a realist ,pragmatic and persistent.
I get what I envision almost all the time.
- Версия: 2.0
- Активации: 20
Precise Entry SMC Indicator – Volume Profile & Smart Money Flow
Trade Where Smart Money Leaves Its Footprints
Precise Entry SMC Indicator is an advanced Smart Money Concept (SMC) trading indicator that combines Daily Volume Profile, Point of Control (POC), Value Area High (VAH), Value Area Low (VAL) and a unique Smart Money vs Retail Flow Oscillator into one powerful decision-making tool.
Instead of guessing where institutions may enter the market, this indicator highlights the highest probability price zones using the previous trading day's volume distribution while helping traders identify whether Smart Money or Retail participants are currently controlling market momentum.
Designed exclusively as an indicator, it never opens or manages trades. It provides professional market analysis while allowing traders to maintain complete control over their trading decisions.
Key Features
✔ Daily Volume Profile
Automatically calculates the previous trading day's Volume Profile and plots:
POC (Point of Control) – Highest traded volume level
VAH (Value Area High)
VAL (Value Area Low)
These levels automatically update every trading day.
✔ Smart Entry Logic
The indicator is built around a simple institutional concept:
POC serves as the preferred entry zone
VAH and VAL define logical market boundaries
Excellent for identifying high-probability reaction areas
This makes it suitable for traders using:
Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
Volume Profile
Institutional Trading
Supply & Demand
Intraday Trading
Swing Trading
TIMEFRAME: M30
PAIRS: FOREX PAIRS e.g GBPUSD, GBPJPY, USDCAD, EURUSD, USDJPY, ETC.
✔ Smart Money vs Retail Flow Oscillator
One of the unique features of this indicator.
The oscillator estimates market participation by comparing:
Smart Money Flow
Retail Flow
Displayed in a dedicated MT5 sub-window with:
Bullish Extreme
Bearish Extreme
Neutral Zone
The oscillator provides additional confirmation before entering trades.
Note: This is a proprietary price-and-volume-derived model and does not represent broker order flow, COT data or actual institutional positioning.
✔ Smart Money Dashboard
The built-in dashboard continuously displays:
Current Smart Money Bias
Retail Bias
Agreement or disagreement between Smart Money and Retail participants
Bullish
Bearish
Neutral conditions
This allows traders to quickly understand market sentiment without additional analysis.
✔ Volume Strength Monitor
Instantly identifies current market activity as:
High Volume
Moderate Volume
Low Volume
Helping traders avoid weak trading conditions.
✔ Multi-Symbol Market Scanner
Scan all symbols in your Market Watch with a single click.
The scanner displays:
Symbol
Potential Buy/Sell Bias
Entry Price
Illustrative Stop Loss
Illustrative Take Profit
Risk-to-Reward Estimate
Smart Money Strength
Perfect for quickly identifying opportunities across multiple markets.
✔ POC Touch Alerts
Receive instant notifications when price reaches the Point of Control.
Supports:
Platform Alerts
Push Notifications
Email Notifications
Never miss an important institutional price level.
✔ Self-Healing Volume Profile
Unlike many Volume Profile indicators, Precise Entry SMC Indicator automatically restores its POC, VAH and VAL levels after platform restarts or object deletion.
No need to wait until the next trading day for the profile to reappear.
✔ Intelligent Monday Profile Calculation
Many Volume Profile tools incorrectly build Monday's profile from thin Sunday candles.
This indicator intelligently skips Sunday and zero-volume bars, ensuring Monday always uses Friday's complete trading session for more accurate institutional levels.
✔ Professional Chart Visualization
Includes:
Clean POC, VAH and VAL lines
Color-coded Value Area
Open vs POC Market Bias Rectangle
Custom candle coloring
Automatic labels
Professional dashboard
Everything is designed for maximum chart clarity.
Designed For
Smart Money Concept Traders
Volume Profile Traders
ICT Traders
Price Action Traders
Scalpers
Day Traders
Swing Traders
Professional Market Analysts
Why Choose Precise Entry SMC Indicator?
Most Volume Profile indicators simply draw horizontal levels.
Precise Entry SMC Indicator goes much further by combining:
✓ Daily Volume Profile
✓ Point of Control (POC)
✓ Value Area High (VAH)
✓ Value Area Low (VAL)
✓ Smart Money vs Retail Flow Oscillator
✓ Volume Dashboard
✓ Market Scanner
✓ Institutional Market Bias
✓ Smart Notifications
✓ Automatic Profile Recovery
All in one easy-to-use MT5 indicator.
Important Notice
This product is an analytical indicator only.
It does not place trades, manage positions or execute automated trading strategies.
The Smart Money vs Retail Flow Oscillator is a proprietary heuristic derived from price and volume behaviour. It should be used as a decision-support tool and not interpreted as actual institutional order flow or broker positioning data.
Trade Smarter. Enter More Precisely.
Precise Entry SMC Indicator gives traders the confidence to focus on institutional price levels, confirm momentum through Smart Money Flow, and identify high-probability market opportunities using a clean, professional workflow.
Find the POC.
Confirm the Flow. Execute with Precision.