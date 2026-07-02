Precise Entry SMC Indicator

Precise Entry SMC Indicator – Volume Profile & Smart Money Flow

Trade Where Smart Money Leaves Its Footprints
Precise Entry SMC Indicator is an advanced Smart Money Concept (SMC) trading indicator that combines Daily Volume Profile, Point of Control (POC), Value Area High (VAH), Value Area Low (VAL) and a unique Smart Money vs Retail Flow Oscillator into one powerful decision-making tool.

Instead of guessing where institutions may enter the market, this indicator highlights the highest probability price zones using the previous trading day's volume distribution while helping traders identify whether Smart Money or Retail participants are currently controlling market momentum.

Designed exclusively as an indicator, it never opens or manages trades. It provides professional market analysis while allowing traders to maintain complete control over their trading decisions.

Key Features
✔ Daily Volume Profile
Automatically calculates the previous trading day's Volume Profile and plots:
POC (Point of Control) – Highest traded volume level
VAH (Value Area High)
VAL (Value Area Low)
These levels automatically update every trading day.

✔ Smart Entry Logic
The indicator is built around a simple institutional concept:
POC serves as the preferred entry zone
VAH and VAL define logical market boundaries
Excellent for identifying high-probability reaction areas
This makes it suitable for traders using:
Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
Volume Profile
Institutional Trading
Supply & Demand
Intraday Trading
Swing Trading

TIMEFRAME: M30
PAIRS: FOREX PAIRS e.g GBPUSD, GBPJPY, USDCAD, EURUSD, USDJPY, ETC.

✔ Smart Money vs Retail Flow Oscillator
One of the unique features of this indicator.
The oscillator estimates market participation by comparing:
Smart Money Flow
Retail Flow
Displayed in a dedicated MT5 sub-window with:
Bullish Extreme
Bearish Extreme
Neutral Zone
The oscillator provides additional confirmation before entering trades.
Note: This is a proprietary price-and-volume-derived model and does not represent broker order flow, COT data or actual institutional positioning.

✔ Smart Money Dashboard
The built-in dashboard continuously displays:
Current Smart Money Bias
Retail Bias
Agreement or disagreement between Smart Money and Retail participants
Bullish
Bearish
Neutral conditions
This allows traders to quickly understand market sentiment without additional analysis.

✔ Volume Strength Monitor
Instantly identifies current market activity as:
High Volume
Moderate Volume
Low Volume
Helping traders avoid weak trading conditions.

✔ Multi-Symbol Market Scanner
Scan all symbols in your Market Watch with a single click.
The scanner displays:
Symbol
Potential Buy/Sell Bias
Entry Price
Illustrative Stop Loss
Illustrative Take Profit
Risk-to-Reward Estimate
Smart Money Strength
Perfect for quickly identifying opportunities across multiple markets.

✔ POC Touch Alerts
Receive instant notifications when price reaches the Point of Control.
Supports:
Platform Alerts
Push Notifications
Email Notifications
Never miss an important institutional price level.

✔ Self-Healing Volume Profile
Unlike many Volume Profile indicators, Precise Entry SMC Indicator automatically restores its POC, VAH and VAL levels after platform restarts or object deletion.
No need to wait until the next trading day for the profile to reappear.

✔ Intelligent Monday Profile Calculation
Many Volume Profile tools incorrectly build Monday's profile from thin Sunday candles.
This indicator intelligently skips Sunday and zero-volume bars, ensuring Monday always uses Friday's complete trading session for more accurate institutional levels.

✔ Professional Chart Visualization
Includes:
Clean POC, VAH and VAL lines
Color-coded Value Area
Open vs POC Market Bias Rectangle
Custom candle coloring
Automatic labels
Professional dashboard
Everything is designed for maximum chart clarity.
Designed For
Smart Money Concept Traders
Volume Profile Traders
ICT Traders
Price Action Traders
Scalpers
Day Traders
Swing Traders
Professional Market Analysts
Why Choose Precise Entry SMC Indicator?
Most Volume Profile indicators simply draw horizontal levels.

Precise Entry SMC Indicator goes much further by combining:
✓ Daily Volume Profile
✓ Point of Control (POC)
✓ Value Area High (VAH)
✓ Value Area Low (VAL)
✓ Smart Money vs Retail Flow Oscillator
✓ Volume Dashboard
✓ Market Scanner
✓ Institutional Market Bias
✓ Smart Notifications
✓ Automatic Profile Recovery
All in one easy-to-use MT5 indicator.

Important Notice
This product is an analytical indicator only.
It does not place trades, manage positions or execute automated trading strategies.

The Smart Money vs Retail Flow Oscillator is a proprietary heuristic derived from price and volume behaviour. It should be used as a decision-support tool and not interpreted as actual institutional order flow or broker positioning data.

Trade Smarter. Enter More Precisely.
Precise Entry SMC Indicator gives traders the confidence to focus on institutional price levels, confirm momentum through Smart Money Flow, and identify high-probability market opportunities using a clean, professional workflow.
Find the POC.

 Confirm the Flow.    Execute with Precision.
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Индикаторы
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase OMEGA ONE SPIKE DETECTOR: Catch Every Explosive Move /Spikes with Surgical Precision   "I Used To Watch Spikes Fly By - Now I Catch Them Consistently Using Institutional Order Levels"   WATCHING 500-POINT SPIKE and not profiting?   ENTERING TOO LATE after the big move already happened?   GETTING STOPPED OUT right before the explosion? What If
Daily Decider BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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THE DAILY DECIDER BUYSELL PRO INDICATOR OVERVIEW Unlock the Market's Daily Secret: The Daily Decider BuySell Indicator is Here! Tired of analysis paralysis? Struggling with false signals and noisy markets? What if you could know the market's primary intention within the first few hours of the day and trade with unwavering confidence? Introducing the Daily Decider BuySell Indicator for MetaTrader 5. Pro Tip: Never Miss the first signal of the day This isn't just another indicator cluttering yo
Advanced Pattern Recognizer Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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Unlock the Market's Hidden Blueprint with Advanced Pattern Recognizer Tired of staring at charts, struggling to spot high-probability trading opportunities? What if you had a professional analyst scanning the markets 24/7, drawing perfect trendlines, and calculating precise profit targets for you? Introducing Advanced Pattern Recognizer for MetaTrader 5 – Your Automated Technical Analysis Powerhouse. This isn't just another indicator. It's a sophisticated algorithmic engine designed to do the he
Perfect Entry Target Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase THE PERFECT ENTRY INDICATOR  Enter Trades Like a Pro With the Perfect Entry Indicator! No More Guesswork. Just Precision. Double-ZigZag + Fractal Confirmation = Only the Strongest Buy & Sell Setups. Are you tired of false signals, late entries, and endless chart confusion? The Perfect Entry Indicator was built to give traders crystal-clear e
Sniper Eye Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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SNIPER SALES COPY Tired of Spraying and Praying? Get the Sniper's Edge with the Sniper Eye Indicator. From Trader to Tactician: Execute Trades with the Precision of a Market Sniper. The market is a battlefield. Most traders are like infantry—firing wildly, hoping a shot lands. They're plagued by noise, false signals, and emotional decisions that decimate their accounts. It's time to change your role. It's time to become a Sniper. Introducing the Sniper Eye Indicator for MetaTrader 5. This i
Bollinger Flipper indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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Introducing the Bollinger Flipper Indicator – Your Ultimate Trading Edge!   Are you tired of second-guessing your entries and exits? The Bollinger Flipper Indicator is here to flip the game in your favor.   Built with the power of Bollinger Bands + Level 3 Power System + ZigZag Fractals, this advanced tool is designed to spot high-probability buy & sell signals with precision. SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •································
SEER Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase   SEER SPIKE DETECTOR The Ultimate Market-Reversal & Spike Forecasting Tool for Crash & Boom Indices, Forex & Synthetic Markets Best on M1 and M5 Stoploss: 10 Candles Maximum.   What is SEER SPIKE DETECTOR? The SEER SPIKE DETECTOR is a next-generation market prediction indicator designed to detect and confirm spikes, reversals, and momentum sh
Eternal Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase Eternal Spike Detector Pro - M5 Mastery System   HOW TO TRADE THIS SYSTEM   TRADING RULES For CRASH 500/900/1000: SELL SETUP: · Wait for RED DOWN ARROW to appear · Enter SELL at the close of the M5 candle where arrow appears · Stop Loss: 1.5x ATR above the entry high · Take Profit: 2-3x ATR below entry · Only trade maximum 7 signals per day
Spartan Arrow Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase UNLEASH THE SPARTAN-ARROW SPIKE DETECTOR The Ultimate Boom & Crash Trading Weapon That Never Sleeps --- ️ THIS IS NOT JUST AN INDICATOR - IT'S YOUR PERSONAL 300 SPARTAN ARMY SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•
HolyGrail MotherBar Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase The Holy Grail MotherBar Indicator: Your Ultimate Path to Consistent Trading Profits   The Problem With Every Other Indicator You've Tried Let me guess - you've spent countless hours and hundreds (maybe thousands) of dollars on indicators that promise the world but deliver mediocre results. You've tried: · Lagging indicators that tell you what
DayTrader Premium Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase   DAY TRADER PLUS: The Institutional Order Flow System   Finally See Where Banks Place Their Orders - And Profit With Them   ARE YOU SICK OF THIS? "I entered the trade at what seemed like the perfect time... only to watch price reverse immediately and hit my stop loss." "I took profits too early, then watched the market run another 100 pips w
HolyGrail Premium System Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase HolyGrail Premium System: The Ultimate Supply & Demand Trading Solution   Finally Discover the "Unfair Advantage" That Professional Traders Have Been Using For Years "I went from inconsistent guessing to precision trading with 83% accuracy once I started combining multi-timeframe confirmation with institutional order flow zones" Note: After pur
DayTrader Premium System Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase DayTrader Premium System Indicator: Complete Trading Mastery The DayTrader Premium System Indicator represents the culmination of institutional trading methodology made accessible to retail traders. By combining order block analysis, supply/demand zone identification, and multi-factor confirmation, it provides a comprehensive framework for consis
HolyGrail MostWanted Scanner Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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HolyGrail M   N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase m ost wanted Edition Overview   ATTENTION ALL TRADERS!  FINALLY UNVEILED: The "HolyGrail MostWanted" Indicator - Your All-in-One Institutional Trading Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•
Premium Breakouts Scanner Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase Premium Breakout Scanner Indicator: Your Institutional-Grade Breakout Trading System   DISCOVER HIGH-PROBABILITY BREAKOUTS BEFORE THEY HAPPEN THIS IS A FOUR-CANDLE BREAKOUT STRATEGY/SYSTEM WITH 70%+ ACCURACY . Tired of missing breakout moves? Entering too late? Getting stopped out by false breakouts? The Premium Breakout Scanner combines instit
Pattern 123 Pro Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase   PATTERN 123 PRO - REVOLUTIONARY TRADING SIGNALS INDICATOR     WHY 98% OF TRADERS FAIL - AND HOW WE FIXED IT Traders lose money not because they can't read charts, but because they can't filter NOISE from REAL OPPORTUNITIES. They see patterns everywhere, but which ones actually work? Which signals are still valid by the time they spot them? WE
Inside Bar Dominator Indicator and Scanner
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase UNLOCK THE 4-CANDLE SECRET: Trade Like a PRO with "Inside Bar Dominator"   ATTENTION ALL TRADERS! Are you tired of: · Losing trades from false breakouts? · Missing entries because you're stuck analyzing charts? · Complex indicators that give conflicting signals? · Struggling to find clear stop loss and take profit levels? What if I told you th
Professional Double Top and Bottom Scanner MT5
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
1 (1)
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N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase PROFESSIONAL DOUBLE TOP/BOTTOM PATTERN SCANNER The Ultimate Reversal Trading System for Forex & Crypto Traders  TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING WITH INSTANT PATTERN RECOGNITION Are you tired of missing profitable reversal setups? Exhausted from staring at charts for hours, trying to spot double tops and bottoms? Frustrated with false breakouts and misse
Professional PinBar Reversal Scanner MT5
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase PIN BAR POWER REVERSAL SCANNER MT5   UNLOCK THE SECRET OF INSTITUTIONAL TRADING WITHOUT THE HEDGE FUND BUDGET What If I Told You There's a Way to Spot Reversals BEFORE They Happen? Professional traders know: Pin bars at key levels are where fortunes are made. The institutions use them. The smart money follows them. And now, YOU can trade them w
Reversal Entry Pro Indicator and Scanner
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase REVERSAL ENTRY PRO INDICATOR The Smart Money's Secret Weapon for Pinpointing Extreme Reversal Zones INTRODUCTION: THE TRADER'S DILEMMA Every trader knows the frustration: You see a market reaching extremes, but when do you enter? How do you distinguish between a minor pullback and a major trend reversal? Where do you place your stop loss that'
GoldMaster Signal Trader
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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GOLD MASTER TRADER 3.0 Professional Institutional-Grade Gold Trading System --- UNLOCK THE PROFESSIONAL'S EDGE IN GOLD TRADING What if you could see the gold market through the eyes of institutional traders? What if you had a system that didn't just show you where price is, but where the big money is likely to move it next? Gold Master Trader 3.0 isn't another lagging indicator that shows you what already happened. It's a comprehensive institutional-grade trading system that reveals order f
Contraction SMC Smart Entry Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase CONTRACTION + EXPANSION BOX SCANNER The SIMPLE Guide for Regular Traders   WHAT THIS INDICATOR DOES (IN PLAIN ENGLISH) Think of the market like a rubber band: 1. CONTRACTION = Rubber band being squeezed tight (price moves in a small range) 2. EXPANSION = Rubber band SNAPS and stretches out (price makes a big move) This indicator does ONE SI
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