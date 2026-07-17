Beat Market Maker

🚀 Beat Market Maker
Stop Chasing Gold After the Trap Is Already Set

Most XAUUSD traders do not struggle because they cannot find trades.

They struggle because they enter exactly when the market wants them to enter. 🧠

A breakout appears.
Momentum looks strong.
The candle feels obvious.
You click buy or sell.

Then gold reverses. ⚡

That is not random.

Gold often moves first to create emotion, attract late entries, trigger weak positions, and shake out traders before the real move becomes clear.

So the real edge is not trading more.

The real edge is knowing when the market condition is actually worth trading.

That is why Beat Market Maker was built.

Beat Market Maker is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for short-term XAUUSD trading with a selective execution model.

It does not trade all day.
It does not chase every candle.
It does not force entries in poor conditions.

It waits. 🎯

Before opening a trade, the EA checks key market conditions:

✅ Volatility behavior
✅ Spread level
✅ Session timing
✅ Price momentum
✅ Distance from average price
✅ Risk limits
✅ Trade frequency
✅ Existing open positions

If the conditions are not clean, Beat Market Maker stays out.

Because sometimes the smartest trade is no trade. 🛡️

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🔥 Early Bird Access Price

599$ is an early launch price available for a very limited time only.

It is reserved for the first 10 early buyers who want to enter before the price moves to the next stage.

After the first 10 copies are sold, the price will increase to $850.

This early price is not permanent and may close soon without further notice.

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🧬 Non-Toxic Strategy

Beat Market Maker is not built on aggressive recovery logic.

It does not use risky trading methods such as:

❌ No Martingale
❌ No Grid strategy
❌ No averaging down
❌ No reckless lot multiplication
❌ No forced recovery entries

The EA is designed around structured execution, predefined rules, and controlled trade management.

It was built to trade with discipline — not with toxic strategies that depend on pressure, recovery, or uncontrolled exposure.

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🎯 Why Beat Market Maker Is Different

Many EAs are built to be active.

Beat Market Maker is built to be selective.

The goal is not to open more trades.
The goal is to avoid low-quality conditions and execute only when the system rules align.

This gives traders a more structured way to approach gold instead of reacting emotionally to every fast movement.

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⚙️ Main Features

✅ Built for MetaTrader 5
✅ Focused on XAUUSD / Gold
✅ Designed for M1 short-term trading
✅ Session-based logic
✅ Volatility filtering
✅ Spread protection
✅ Slippage control
✅ Momentum analysis
✅ Risk management
✅ Stop Loss and Take Profit
✅ Break-even protection
✅ Trailing stop logic
✅ Giveback protection
✅ Time-based exit
✅ Daily loss protection
✅ Max trades control
✅ Max open positions control
✅ Spread spike protection
✅ Clean dashboard panel

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🛡️ Built To Manage The Trade After Entry

Entry is only the first step.

Gold can move fast, reverse fast, and change character quickly.

Beat Market Maker manages trades with predefined rules, including Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break-even, Trailing Stop, Giveback Exit, Time Exit, and Spread Spike Protection.

The purpose is simple:

Enter with conditions.
Manage with structure.
Reduce emotional decisions. 🧠

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Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold
Timeframe: M1
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Broker: Low-spread or raw-spread account preferred
VPS: Recommended
Testing: Every tick based on real ticks

Start with default settings.
Test first in Strategy Tester and demo before live use.

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👤 Who Is This EA For?

Beat Market Maker is for traders who are tired of chasing gold after the move becomes obvious.

It is for traders who want:

✅ More structure
✅ More discipline
✅ Better filtering
✅ Controlled execution
✅ Built-in risk management
✅ An EA that knows how to wait

It is not for traders looking for reckless trading, nonstop entries, or aggressive recovery systems.

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🧠 Final Thought

If gold often reverses after you enter…

If you feel like you are always one step late…

If you are tired of trading every move without knowing whether the condition is actually worth it…

Then the problem is not only the entry.

The problem is the filter before the entry.

Beat Market Maker was built for that exact reason.

It waits.
It filters.
It enters only when the rules agree.
It manages the trade with discipline.

🚀 Beat Market Maker
Trade Gold With Structure — Not Emotion.

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📩 After Purchase Instructions

After purchasing Beat Market Maker, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system.

I will provide important setup instructions, recommended usage guidance, and key notes to help you configure the EA correctly based on your broker conditions and account setup.

Please do not run the EA live before reading the instructions first.

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⚠️ Important Note

Beat Market Maker is a professional trading tool designed to support structured execution and disciplined decision-making.

For the best experience, please test the EA on a demo account first and make sure the settings match your broker conditions, account type, spread, leverage, VPS, and trading style.

Always use proper risk management and choose settings that fit your personal trading plan.

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Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  --> DOWNLOAD ALL SET FILES WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW (from 399$ only) : Choose 1 EA for Free! (limited to 2 trade accounts numbers, any of my EAs except UBS) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Live Signal 2 !! THE GOLD PHANTOM IS HERE !! After the massive success of The Gold Reaper, I'm extremely proud to introduce its powerful brother: The Gold Phantom , a pure, no-nonsense breako
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
AI Aurum Pivot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (6)
Experts
AI Aurum Pivot - Professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor      Important: Customer feedback for  AI Aurum Pivot. CLICK HERE  AI Aurum Pivot is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The system is built around a confirmed pivot breakout strategy combined with an internal AI-based filter that evaluates market structure and trade quality before any entry is made. Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. Next price: $1199.99 Real
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (45)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Experts
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
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