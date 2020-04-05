🚀 Beat Market Maker

Stop Chasing Gold After the Trap Is Already Set

Most XAUUSD traders do not struggle because they cannot find trades.

They struggle because they enter exactly when the market wants them to enter. 🧠

A breakout appears.

Momentum looks strong.

The candle feels obvious.

You click buy or sell.

Then gold reverses. ⚡

That is not random.

Gold often moves first to create emotion, attract late entries, trigger weak positions, and shake out traders before the real move becomes clear.

So the real edge is not trading more.

The real edge is knowing when the market condition is actually worth trading.

That is why Beat Market Maker was built.

Beat Market Maker is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for short-term XAUUSD trading with a selective execution model.

It does not trade all day.

It does not chase every candle.

It does not force entries in poor conditions.

It waits. 🎯

Before opening a trade, the EA checks key market conditions:

✅ Volatility behavior

✅ Spread level

✅ Session timing

✅ Price momentum

✅ Distance from average price

✅ Risk limits

✅ Trade frequency

✅ Existing open positions

If the conditions are not clean, Beat Market Maker stays out.

Because sometimes the smartest trade is no trade. 🛡️

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🔥 Early Bird Access Price

599$ is an early launch price available for a very limited time only .

It is reserved for the first 10 early buyers who want to enter before the price moves to the next stage.

After the first 10 copies are sold, the price will increase to $850.

This early price is not permanent and may close soon without further notice.

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🧬 Non-Toxic Strategy

Beat Market Maker is not built on aggressive recovery logic.

It does not use risky trading methods such as:

❌ No Martingale

❌ No Grid strategy

❌ No averaging down

❌ No reckless lot multiplication

❌ No forced recovery entries

The EA is designed around structured execution, predefined rules, and controlled trade management.

It was built to trade with discipline — not with toxic strategies that depend on pressure, recovery, or uncontrolled exposure.

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🎯 Why Beat Market Maker Is Different

Many EAs are built to be active.

Beat Market Maker is built to be selective.

The goal is not to open more trades.

The goal is to avoid low-quality conditions and execute only when the system rules align.

This gives traders a more structured way to approach gold instead of reacting emotionally to every fast movement.

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⚙️ Main Features

✅ Built for MetaTrader 5

✅ Focused on XAUUSD / Gold

✅ Designed for M1 short-term trading

✅ Session-based logic

✅ Volatility filtering

✅ Spread protection

✅ Slippage control

✅ Momentum analysis

✅ Risk management

✅ Stop Loss and Take Profit

✅ Break-even protection

✅ Trailing stop logic

✅ Giveback protection

✅ Time-based exit

✅ Daily loss protection

✅ Max trades control

✅ Max open positions control

✅ Spread spike protection

✅ Clean dashboard panel



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🛡️ Built To Manage The Trade After Entry

Entry is only the first step.

Gold can move fast, reverse fast, and change character quickly.

Beat Market Maker manages trades with predefined rules, including Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break-even, Trailing Stop, Giveback Exit, Time Exit, and Spread Spike Protection.

The purpose is simple:

Enter with conditions.

Manage with structure.

Reduce emotional decisions. 🧠

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⚡ Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold

Timeframe: M1

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Broker: Low-spread or raw-spread account preferred

VPS: Recommended

Testing: Every tick based on real ticks

Start with default settings.

Test first in Strategy Tester and demo before live use.

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👤 Who Is This EA For?

Beat Market Maker is for traders who are tired of chasing gold after the move becomes obvious.

It is for traders who want:

✅ More structure

✅ More discipline

✅ Better filtering

✅ Controlled execution

✅ Built-in risk management

✅ An EA that knows how to wait

It is not for traders looking for reckless trading, nonstop entries, or aggressive recovery systems.

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🧠 Final Thought

If gold often reverses after you enter…

If you feel like you are always one step late…

If you are tired of trading every move without knowing whether the condition is actually worth it…

Then the problem is not only the entry.

The problem is the filter before the entry.

Beat Market Maker was built for that exact reason.

It waits.

It filters.

It enters only when the rules agree.

It manages the trade with discipline.

🚀 Beat Market Maker

Trade Gold With Structure — Not Emotion.

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📩 After Purchase Instructions

After purchasing Beat Market Maker, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system.

I will provide important setup instructions, recommended usage guidance, and key notes to help you configure the EA correctly based on your broker conditions and account setup.

Please do not run the EA live before reading the instructions first.

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⚠️ Important Note

Beat Market Maker is a professional trading tool designed to support structured execution and disciplined decision-making.

For the best experience, please test the EA on a demo account first and make sure the settings match your broker conditions, account type, spread, leverage, VPS, and trading style.

Always use proper risk management and choose settings that fit your personal trading plan.

