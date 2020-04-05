Break of Structure Gold H2 EA by VelocityWaveX

VelocityWaveX SBOS

Fully Automated Break of Structure Expert Advisor

Designed for Gold (XAUUSD) • Optimised for H2 (2 Hour)

Key Features

  • ✅ Fully automated trading
  • ✅ Break of Structure trend entries
  • ✅ Campaign-style position management
  • ✅ Automatic position expansion
  • ✅ Dynamic ATR stop management
  • ✅ Risk-based position sizing
  • ✅ Designed specifically for Gold H2

MyfxBook VERIFIED. Follow forward testing of VelocityWaveX SBOS on MyfxBook. Started July-2026

Overview

VelocityWaveX SBOS (Structured Break of Structure) is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the H2 timeframe.

The strategy focuses on identifying trend continuation opportunities through market structure analysis and confirmed Break of Structure (BOS) events.

Once a campaign is initiated, the Expert Advisor manages the entire trading process automatically, including entries, additional positions and protective stop management.

Rather than treating each position independently, VWX SBOS manages positions as part of a structured trading campaign, allowing exposure to be built progressively as market conditions continue to confirm the prevailing trend.

Important: VelocityWaveX SBOS is a selective trend-following Expert Advisor. Trades are only executed when all strategy conditions are satisfied. As a result, it is normal for the EA to remain inactive for extended periods while waiting for qualifying market conditions.


How it Works

Fully Automated Trading

The Expert Advisor continuously monitors the market, identifies qualifying opportunities, executes trades and manages open positions automatically.

No manual trade execution is required once the EA has been configured.

Structured Break of Structure Detection

VWX SBOS continuously evaluates market structure and waits for confirmed Break of Structure events before initiating a trading campaign.

This structured approach is designed to participate in established trends rather than attempting to predict market turning points.

Campaign-Based Position Management

Instead of treating every trade as an isolated event, the Expert Advisor manages positions as part of an ongoing campaign.

Additional positions may be opened only when further structural confirmation is identified during an active trend.

Automated Position Expansion

As a campaign develops, the EA can automatically add positions following further confirmed market structure signals.

This allows exposure to be increased systematically while maintaining predefined risk management rules.

Dynamic Stop Management

Protective stop levels are automatically updated throughout an active campaign as market structure evolves.

This helps manage downside risk while allowing successful campaigns to continue developing.

Risk-Based Position Sizing

Trade volume is calculated automatically using the selected account risk percentage.

Position size therefore adjusts automatically as account equity changes.

Configurable Parameters

The Expert Advisor includes a range of adjustable settings allowing traders to configure:

  • Risk percentage
  • Position sizing
  • Maximum campaign entries
  • ATR settings
  • Stop management
  • Trade management behaviour


Recommended Market Instrument

Gold (XAUUSD)

Recommended Timeframe

H2 (2 Hour)

Although the Expert Advisor may operate on other instruments and timeframes, it has been designed and configured specifically for Gold on the H2 timeframe.

Trading Process

The Expert Advisor follows a structured sequence throughout every trading campaign.

  1. Monitor market structure.
  2. Identify a confirmed Break of Structure.
  3. Wait for qualifying pullback conditions.
  4. Open the initial position.
  5. Monitor for additional structural confirmation.
  6. Add positions when qualifying conditions are satisfied.
  7. Continuously update protective stop levels throughout the campaign.

This process is performed automatically without manual intervention.

Input Parameters

Risk Management

Risk Percent

Percentage of account balance risked on each initial position.

Position Management

Maximum Campaign Entries

Maximum number of positions permitted during an active campaign.

Enable Additional Positions

Enable or disable campaign expansion entries.

ATR Settings

ATR Period

Average True Range calculation period.

ATR Multiplier

Multiplier applied when calculating protective stop placement.

Trade Management

Risk Reward Ratio

Defines the reward multiple used for campaign management.

General Settings

Magic Number

Unique identifier used by the Expert Advisor.

Maximum Slippage

Maximum permitted execution slippage.

Installation
  1. Attach the Expert Advisor to a Gold (XAUUSD) H2 chart.
  2. Enable AutoTrading.
  3. Configure your preferred risk settings.
  4. Allow the Expert Advisor to monitor the market automatically.


Early Access

VelocityWaveX SBOS is currently offered at an introductory price while the product and user community continue to grow. Future versions may include additional functionality and pricing may be revised accordingly.


Important Information

VelocityWaveX SBOS is intended for traders who understand leveraged financial markets and automated trading.

Historical testing is provided for evaluation purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Before trading on a live account, it is recommended that users familiarise themselves with the Expert Advisor using a demo account and appropriate risk settings.

Leveraged trading involves significant risk and may result in financial loss.



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XG Gold Robot MT5
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Experts
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