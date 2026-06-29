Promotional pricing: $100 until 31 August 2026. The price returns to $300 after that date.





APEX MARKET STRUCTURE ----> MT4





See What the Market Is Really Doing. Watch the 3 Market Phases unfold live (Contraction, Expansion, Trend) and catch better entries

at the early stage of the Trend Phase.





Stop guessing. Start reading the market the way institutions and smart money do.

Apex Market Structure for MT4 is a precision smart-money analysis tool that strips away the noise and reveals the true structure

beneath every candle: liquidity, structure shifts, accumulation zones, and trend bias, all in one clean, professional overlay. Built

for serious traders who are done with lagging indicators and ready to trade with clarity.





Important: This indicator is designed to run on Heikin Ashi candles. Set your chart to Heikin Ashi before use to unlock its full

power. The entire analysis is engineered around Heikin Ashi price flow, and this is where Apex Market Structure performs at its best.





Why traders choose Apex Market Structure:





Liquidity, Exposed: See exactly where the stop pools sit. Sell-side and buy-side liquidity are mapped automatically. Track unswept

levels in real time and catch the exact moment price grabs liquidity and turns.





Structure That Speaks: Break of Structure and Change of Character are labeled the instant they confirm, so you know when a trend is

continuing and when it is about to flip. No second-guessing. No repainting.





Accumulation Zones: Spot the compression before the expansion. Apex highlights the tight, coiled zones where big moves are born,

complete with an equilibrium value line.





Clean Entry Signals: Sharp, unmistakable markers fire at confirmed structure events. Continuation and reversal points are clearly

distinguished, so you always know what you are looking at.





Always Know the Bigger Picture: A live Daily and 4-Hour bias readout keeps you aligned with the dominant trend, so you never fight

the higher timeframe again.





Built-In Risk Gauge: A visual pre-entry sizing tool that maps your stop-loss and take-profit from your balance, lot size, and risk.

It tells you instantly whether your stop is safely positioned beyond nearby liquidity. Works on every symbol and every timeframe.





Stay in Control: A live candle-close countdown and an on-chart display keep you perfectly timed and informed.





Never Miss a Move: Pop-up, sound, push, and email alerts for every key event: structure breaks, liquidity sweeps, new zones, and

entries. Intelligent arming means zero alert spam on startup.





What sets it apart:

100% Non-Repainting. Every signal locks on the candle close and never moves. What you see is what was always there.

Any Market, Any Timeframe. Gold, forex, indices, crypto. Apex reads them all.

Fully Customizable. Every layer toggles on or off and tunes to your exact style.

Zero Clutter. A complete structural read, beautifully clean.





Apex Market Structure does not trade for you. It does something better: it hands you the same structural clarity that professional,

institutional-minded traders rely on, and puts the decision back where it belongs, with you.





Set your chart to Heikin Ashi. Add Apex Market Structure. Read the market clearly. Use D1 and H4 as your GPS, and trigger on the

lower timeframes.





Buyers receive ongoing support and guidance to get the most out of Apex Market Structure.