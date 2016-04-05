Apex Risk Manager Pro

 

 Apex Risk Manager Pro

  Expert Advisor — MetaTrader 5

  Know your exact position size, stop loss, and risk before you enter, on any pair, any timeframe, in one clean panel.

  Apex Risk Manager Pro is a live pre-trade calculator that reads your account balance, the current price, ATR, and pip value, then
  instantly shows you the safe lot size, the exact money at risk, and your stop-loss and take-profit prices. It removes the guesswork
  and the manual math, so every trade is sized to your rules, not your emotions.

  What it shows, live on the chart:

  Safe Lot Size: Calculated from your chosen risk percentage, your stop distance, and the true pip value of the current symbol.
  Rounds correctly to the broker's lot step.

  Money at Risk: See the exact cash amount you are risking on the trade, in your account currency, before you click.

  Stop Loss from ATR or Manual: Take your stop from ATR (period and multiplier of your choice) for volatility-based stops, or set a
  fixed manual pip distance.

  Take Profit by Reward:Risk: Set your target as a multiple of risk (for example 2:1), and the panel projects the exact TP price.

  Full Read-Out: Symbol and timeframe, balance or equity basis, risk percentage, stop in pips, lot, money at risk, SL and TP prices
  for both buy and sell, pip value per lot, and required margin.

  Optional One-Click Buy / Sell: When you choose to enable it, the panel places a fully sized order — correct lot, SL, and TP — in
  one click. It even falls back automatically across order-filling modes for broad broker compatibility.

  Safe by Default: Orders are turned OFF out of the box. In its default state Apex Risk Manager Pro is a pure calculator that never
  sends a trade — ideal for prop-firm challenges and disciplined manual traders. You arm one-click orders only when you want them.

  Any Pair, Any Timeframe: Gold, forex, indices, crypto — it reads the correct pip value and margin for each symbol automatically.

  Clean, Movable Panel: A compact professional panel you can position anywhere on the chart, with a live candle-close reference and
  clear colour-coded values.

  Apex Risk Manager Pro does not decide your trades for you. It makes sure that when you do trade, your size and risk are always
  exactly what you intended.

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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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