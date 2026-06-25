Scalper Manager Pro

The Ultimate Trade Management Tool for Manual Traders

Trade faster. Manage smarter. Stay in control.

You decide when to enter the market.

Shadow Scalper Assistant takes care of everything after that.

Designed for MetaTrader 5, this powerful Trade Assistant helps manual traders execute trades quickly, protect profits automatically, and manage positions with confidence—without relying on automated trading strategies.

Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, Shadow Scalper Assistant streamlines your workflow and lets you focus on what really matters: your market analysis.

Why You'll Love It

Trading moves fast.

Every second spent adjusting Stop Losses or moving orders is time you could be analyzing the market—or protecting your profits.

Shadow Scalper Assistant automates your trade management while keeping you in complete control.

✔ Open trades instantly

✔ Automatically set Stop Loss & Take Profit

✔ Protect trades with Auto Break Even

✔ Lock in profits using Trailing Stop

✔ Close winning or all positions with a single click

Trade smarter—not harder.

⚡ One-Click Trading

Features

Execute market orders instantly.

Buy Market

Sell Market

Custom Lot Size

Automatic Stop Loss

Automatic Take Profit

Fast execution with fewer mistakes.

🛡 Automatic Break Even

Once your trade reaches your predefined profit level, the EA automatically moves your Stop Loss to Break Even (or slightly into profit).

Protect your capital without constantly watching the charts.

📈 Smart Trailing Stop

Let your winners run.

The built-in Trailing Stop automatically follows price movements, helping maximize profits while reducing risk.

📊 Real-Time Trading Dashboard

Monitor everything directly from your chart:

Account Balance

Equity

Floating Profit/Loss

Open Positions

Buy Orders

Sell Orders

Margin Usage

Everything you need at a glance.

🎯 Easy Position Management

Close:

All open positions

Winning positions only

with a single click.

Perfect for fast-moving markets.

Perfect For

✅ Scalpers

✅ Day Traders

✅ Swing Traders

✅ Forex

✅ Gold (XAUUSD)

✅ Indices

✅ Cryptocurrency

✅ CFDs

MetaTrader 5

Any MT5 Broker

Compatible WithWhat This EA Is NOT

Shadow Scalper Assistant is NOT an automated trading robot.

It does not generate buy or sell signals.

It does not open trades automatically.

You remain fully in control of every trading decision.

The EA simply automates trade execution and position management to save time and improve trading discipline.

What's Included

✔ MT5 Expert Advisor (.ex5)

✔ Installation Guide

✔ User Manual

✔ Future Updates (if available)

Benefits

✔ Save time during live trading

✔ Reduce execution errors

✔ Protect your profits automatically

✔ Improve risk management

✔ Stay focused on market analysis

✔ Works with any trading strategy

Is this a fully automated trading robot?

Frequently Asked Questions

No.

You decide when to buy or sell.

Shadow Scalper Assistant only manages your trades after you open them.

Does it work with my trading strategy?

Yes.

Whether you trade:

Price Action

ICT

Smart Money Concepts

Supply & Demand

Support & Resistance

Indicators

Scalping

Swing Trading

Shadow Scalper Assistant works alongside your strategy.

Can I customize the settings?

Absolutely.

Lot size, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even, and Trailing Stop settings are fully customizable.

Is it compatible with my broker?

Yes.

It works with any broker that supports MetaTrader 5.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

METATRADE Shadow Scalper Assistant is a trade management tool designed to assist manual traders. It does not guarantee profits or trading success, and past performance does not guarantee future results.