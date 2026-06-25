Scalper Manager Pro
- Utilities
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- Version: 3.0
The Ultimate Trade Management Tool for Manual Traders
Trade faster. Manage smarter. Stay in control.
You decide when to enter the market.
Shadow Scalper Assistant takes care of everything after that.
Designed for MetaTrader 5, this powerful Trade Assistant helps manual traders execute trades quickly, protect profits automatically, and manage positions with confidence—without relying on automated trading strategies.
Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, Shadow Scalper Assistant streamlines your workflow and lets you focus on what really matters: your market analysis.Why You'll Love It
Trading moves fast.
Every second spent adjusting Stop Losses or moving orders is time you could be analyzing the market—or protecting your profits.
Shadow Scalper Assistant automates your trade management while keeping you in complete control.
✔ Open trades instantly
✔ Automatically set Stop Loss & Take Profit
✔ Protect trades with Auto Break Even
✔ Lock in profits using Trailing Stop
✔ Close winning or all positions with a single click
Trade smarter—not harder.Features
⚡ One-Click Trading
Execute market orders instantly.
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Buy Market
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Sell Market
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Custom Lot Size
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Automatic Stop Loss
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Automatic Take Profit
Fast execution with fewer mistakes.
🛡 Automatic Break Even
Once your trade reaches your predefined profit level, the EA automatically moves your Stop Loss to Break Even (or slightly into profit).
Protect your capital without constantly watching the charts.
📈 Smart Trailing Stop
Let your winners run.
The built-in Trailing Stop automatically follows price movements, helping maximize profits while reducing risk.
📊 Real-Time Trading Dashboard
Monitor everything directly from your chart:
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Account Balance
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Equity
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Floating Profit/Loss
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Open Positions
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Buy Orders
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Sell Orders
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Margin Usage
Everything you need at a glance.
🎯 Easy Position Management
Close:
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All open positions
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Winning positions only
with a single click.
Perfect for fast-moving markets.Perfect For
✅ Scalpers
✅ Day Traders
✅ Swing Traders
✅ Forex
✅ Gold (XAUUSD)
✅ Indices
✅ Cryptocurrency
✅ CFDsCompatible With
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MetaTrader 5
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Any MT5 Broker
Shadow Scalper Assistant is NOT an automated trading robot.
It does not generate buy or sell signals.
It does not open trades automatically.
You remain fully in control of every trading decision.
The EA simply automates trade execution and position management to save time and improve trading discipline.What's Included
✔ MT5 Expert Advisor (.ex5)
✔ Installation Guide
✔ User Manual
✔ Future Updates (if available)Benefits
✔ Save time during live trading
✔ Reduce execution errors
✔ Protect your profits automatically
✔ Improve risk management
✔ Stay focused on market analysis
✔ Works with any trading strategyFrequently Asked Questions
Is this a fully automated trading robot?
No.
You decide when to buy or sell.
Shadow Scalper Assistant only manages your trades after you open them.
Does it work with my trading strategy?
Yes.
Whether you trade:
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Price Action
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ICT
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Smart Money Concepts
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Supply & Demand
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Support & Resistance
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Indicators
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Scalping
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Swing Trading
Shadow Scalper Assistant works alongside your strategy.
Can I customize the settings?
Absolutely.
Lot size, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even, and Trailing Stop settings are fully customizable.
Is it compatible with my broker?
Yes.
It works with any broker that supports MetaTrader 5.Risk Disclaimer
Trading financial markets involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
METATRADE Shadow Scalper Assistant is a trade management tool designed to assist manual traders. It does not guarantee profits or trading success, and past performance does not guarantee future results.
yes, I checked, it is working now. This is probably the best bot for scalping that I've seen in my treading experience. it totally works as described. thanks to the creator he's been helpful