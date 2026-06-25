Scalper Manager Pro

5

The Ultimate Trade Management Tool for Manual Traders

Trade faster. Manage smarter. Stay in control.

You decide when to enter the market.

Shadow Scalper Assistant takes care of everything after that.

Designed for MetaTrader 5, this powerful Trade Assistant helps manual traders execute trades quickly, protect profits automatically, and manage positions with confidence—without relying on automated trading strategies.

Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, Shadow Scalper Assistant streamlines your workflow and lets you focus on what really matters: your market analysis.

Why You'll Love It

Trading moves fast.

Every second spent adjusting Stop Losses or moving orders is time you could be analyzing the market—or protecting your profits.

Shadow Scalper Assistant automates your trade management while keeping you in complete control.

✔ Open trades instantly

✔ Automatically set Stop Loss & Take Profit

✔ Protect trades with Auto Break Even

✔ Lock in profits using Trailing Stop

✔ Close winning or all positions with a single click

Trade smarter—not harder.

Features

⚡ One-Click Trading

Execute market orders instantly.

  • Buy Market

  • Sell Market

  • Custom Lot Size

  • Automatic Stop Loss

  • Automatic Take Profit

Fast execution with fewer mistakes.

🛡 Automatic Break Even

Once your trade reaches your predefined profit level, the EA automatically moves your Stop Loss to Break Even (or slightly into profit).

Protect your capital without constantly watching the charts.

📈 Smart Trailing Stop

Let your winners run.

The built-in Trailing Stop automatically follows price movements, helping maximize profits while reducing risk.

📊 Real-Time Trading Dashboard

Monitor everything directly from your chart:

  • Account Balance

  • Equity

  • Floating Profit/Loss

  • Open Positions

  • Buy Orders

  • Sell Orders

  • Margin Usage

Everything you need at a glance.

🎯 Easy Position Management

Close:

  • All open positions

  • Winning positions only

with a single click.

Perfect for fast-moving markets.

Perfect For

✅ Scalpers

✅ Day Traders

✅ Swing Traders

✅ Forex

✅ Gold (XAUUSD)

✅ Indices

✅ Cryptocurrency

✅ CFDs

Compatible With

  • MetaTrader 5

  • Any MT5 Broker

What This EA Is NOT

Shadow Scalper Assistant is NOT an automated trading robot.

It does not generate buy or sell signals.

It does not open trades automatically.

You remain fully in control of every trading decision.

The EA simply automates trade execution and position management to save time and improve trading discipline.

What's Included

✔ MT5 Expert Advisor (.ex5)

✔ Installation Guide

✔ User Manual

✔ Future Updates (if available)

Benefits

✔ Save time during live trading

✔ Reduce execution errors

✔ Protect your profits automatically

✔ Improve risk management

✔ Stay focused on market analysis

✔ Works with any trading strategy

Frequently Asked Questions

Is this a fully automated trading robot?

No.

You decide when to buy or sell.

Shadow Scalper Assistant only manages your trades after you open them.

Does it work with my trading strategy?

Yes.

Whether you trade:

  • Price Action

  • ICT

  • Smart Money Concepts

  • Supply & Demand

  • Support & Resistance

  • Indicators

  • Scalping

  • Swing Trading

Shadow Scalper Assistant works alongside your strategy.

Can I customize the settings?

Absolutely.

Lot size, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even, and Trailing Stop settings are fully customizable.

Is it compatible with my broker?

Yes.

It works with any broker that supports MetaTrader 5.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

METATRADE Shadow Scalper Assistant is a trade management tool designed to assist manual traders. It does not guarantee profits or trading success, and past performance does not guarantee future results.


Reviews 1
Anthony
207
Anthony 2026.06.27 11:09 
 

yes, I checked, it is working now. This is probably the best bot for scalping that I've seen in my treading experience. it totally works as described. thanks to the creator he's been helpful

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4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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Anthony
207
Anthony 2026.06.27 11:09 
 

yes, I checked, it is working now. This is probably the best bot for scalping that I've seen in my treading experience. it totally works as described. thanks to the creator he's been helpful

Zakaria Azzouz
202
Reply from developer Zakaria Azzouz 2026.07.01 14:52
Hello, the assistant is working perfectly on our side. Are you sure you configured it correctly ? I can help you get familiar with it if needed.
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