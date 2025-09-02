KiPollator 19 MT45

Hello. 

 After a long development path (already 123 versions), I have decided to implement three trading modes:

manual, semi-automatic "INTRADAY_MANUAL [period_M1]",

automatic "INTRADAY_AUTO [period_H4]",

semi-automatic "INVESTOR_AUTO [period_H4]".

 The recommended trading instrument is "gold".

Recommended timeframes for launching trading are M1 and H4.

 To test on the tester, I recommend enabling the automatic mode "INTRADAY_AUTO [period_H4]" and the H4 timeframe.

 Testing has been successful since 2018 until the last publication.

 Make sure to watch the video on the latest update.

 All information about the EA can be found on my channel:
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Kirill Potemkin
Experts
Hello.   After a long development path (already 123 versions), I have decided to implement three trading modes: manual, semi-automatic "INTRADAY_MANUAL [period_M1]", automatic "INTRADAY_AUTO [period_H4]", semi-automatic "INVESTOR_AUTO [period_H4]".  The recommended trading instrument is "gold". Recommended timeframes for launching trading are M1 and H4.  To test on the tester, I recommend enabling the automatic mode "INTRADAY_AUTO [period_H4]" and the H4 timeframe.  Testing has been suc
KiPollatorGeminiTankMT4
Kirill Potemkin
Experts
️ KiPollator Gemini Tank 7.2 GOLD (MT4 Edition) — Neural Network Trading System of Higher Logic KiPollator Gemini Tank is not just an Expert Advisor. It is a comprehensive trading operating system that combines trend-based grid logic, an independent sniper module, and an AI pattern analytics system. The EA was built with a focus on maximum deposit survivability: it does not use blind martingale, but applies dynamic step calibration, probability analysis from a neural network, and a three-leve
KiPollatorGeminiTank
Kirill Potemkin
Experts
️ KiPollator Gemini Tank 7.0 GOLD — Neural Network Trading System of Higher Logic KiPollator Gemini Tank is not just an Expert Advisor. It is a comprehensive trading operating system that combines trend-based grid logic, an independent sniper module, and an AI pattern analytics system. The EA was built with a focus on maximum deposit survivability: it does not use blind martingale, but applies dynamic step calibration, probability analysis from a neural network, and a three-level margin prote
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