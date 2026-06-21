Live Forex Trading Gold EA

Overview

This Expert Advisor is designed for automated trading in MetaTrader 5. It analyzes market conditions and executes trades according to its built-in logic and risk management rules. The system is built to operate across different market environments and includes configurable settings so traders can adjust risk and trade management parameters to their own preferences.





Support and Trial Access

Product support is provided through the product comments section and the MQL5 messaging system. A trial period may be available on request for those who want to evaluate the EA before purchasing — message me through the MQL5 messaging system to ask about availability.

Main Features

The EA handles automated trade execution across multiple symbols, with configurable risk per trade, Take Profit and Stop Loss management, an optional break-even function, and equity protection features. Trade management options and input parameters are customizable, and the EA is suitable for use on a VPS.





Risk Management

Risk is controled through position sizing based on account risk, Stop Loss management, break-even functionality, equity protection settings, and custom trade management parameters. All of these can be adjusted through the EA inputs to suit different accounts and trading conditions.





Configuration

All trading and risk parameters can be adjusted through the EA inputs, allowing the operation to be tailored to individual trading preferences and account conditions.





Recommendations

Before using the EA on a live account, it is recommended to first test the settings on a demo account and confirm they are suitable for your broker, trading conditions, and risk tolerance.





Important Information

Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed deposits in certain market conditions. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The EA applies predefined trade management rules, including Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, and both winning and losing trades are a normal part of trading. Users should evaluate the risks involved and apply appropriate risk management practices before trading with real funds.