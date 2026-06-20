*** available for free for cloud pro users and above****





Ultimate EA Manager is a utility for traders running multiple Expert Advisors on a single MT5 terminal. It does not place trades itself — it coordinates the EAs you already use.

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▎ Features:

▎ - Auto-detect every EA attached to charts in your terminal, grouped by EA name

▎ - Slot management: cap how many EAs may hold open positions concurrently (waiting EAs pause until a slot frees up)

▎ - Account-level drawdown circuit breaker: pause all EAs when account drawdown reaches your configured percentage

▎ - Per-EA drawdown limit with optional auto-pause

▎ - Schedule pause: avoid Fridays, weekends, or custom hours

▎ - News pause: block trading around high-impact news (ForexFactory calendar)

▎ - Direction filter: block specific magic numbers from opening buys or sells

▎ - Manual ignore list: exclude utility EAs from coordination

▎ - On-chart status panel showing each EA's state (Active, Slot-Waiting, Paused, Drawdown-Halted) plus open count and floating P/L

▎ - Per-chart pause overlay so you can see at a glance which charts are paused

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▎ How it works: when an EA needs to be paused, the utility swaps its chart template for an empty one, effectively removing the EA. When the pause condition clears, the original template is restored

▎ and the EA resumes.

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▎ Setup: attach to any chart in your terminal. The panel appears automatically and lists every detected EA. Configure slot count, drawdown thresholds, and filters via the EA inputs.