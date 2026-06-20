The problem most traders face: To know which candles carry abnormal volume, you have to check the volume panel bar-by-bar, draw a mental vertical line up to the corresponding candle, and match the two together. It works, but it takes extra steps every time — and on a busy chart, it's easy to lose track of which candle you were even checking.

What VSA Candle Color does: This indicator paints candles directly on your MT5 chart the moment Ultra High or Very High volume is detected. The color sits right on the candle itself, so you immediately know which candles deserve your attention — without tracing vertical lines down to a separate volume panel. It won't change your entries or your timing, but it makes reading the chart a bit more convenient and straightforward.

Using Wilder's Moving Average (RMA) on tick volume:

Purple candle = Ultra High volume (≥ 2.2x average) — Smart Money at full force

Gold candle = Very High volume (≥ 1.8x average) — Strong institutional interest

Normal candles remain unchanged, so your chart stays clean.

Who is this for: Scalpers, intraday traders, and VSA/Wyckoff practitioners on MT5 who need to read volume context at a glance, without slowing down to cross-check a separate panel.

Key benefits:

Colors appear the moment the bar closes — no lag between the volume data and the visual cue

Less back-and-forth — no need to trace a candle back to a volume bar to know what happened

Works on any symbol and any timeframe

Fully customizable: adjust MA period and both volume thresholds to fit your instrument and style

Clean chart — only abnormal candles are highlighted, nothing else

Settings:

MA_Period (default 20) — lookback for average volume calculation

Ratio_Ultra (default 2.2) — threshold multiplier for purple candles

Ratio_VeryHigh (default 1.8) — threshold multiplier for gold candles

Other tools in the VSA series from MR.CONNECT:

Want the full volume picture alongside the candle highlighting? VSA Color Volume shows volume strength as a histogram, so you can see the exact magnitude behind each colored candle.

shows volume strength as a histogram, so you can see the exact magnitude behind each colored candle. Want to catch shifts in buying/selling pressure early? VSA CVD Histogram tracks Cumulative Volume Delta and helps you detect unusual divergences in time to form the right bias — so you can tell which side, buyers or sellers, is winning and trade with that flow.

When you learn to use this indicator effectively, you will feel more in sync with the market — entering at better moments and improving your win rate over time. However, this is not a Holy Grail. You must always respect the probabilistic nature of the market and manage your risk with discipline.

When all of these elements come together, we believe you will become a consistently profitable trader.

Good luck and trade well.