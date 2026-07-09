VSA CVD Histogram (Cumulative Volume Delta)

Price Doesn't Move Because of Candle Patterns. It Moves Because of Order Imbalance.

Have you ever entered a trade based on a Pin Bar, Marubozu, Engulfing, or another price action pattern... only to be stopped out a few candles later?

The candle looked bullish.

The setup looked perfect.

Yet the market moved in the opposite direction.

The reason is simple.

Price does not move because of the shape of a candle.

It moves because buying pressure and selling pressure become imbalanced inside the candle while it is forming.

Traditional price action only shows you the final result.

It cannot reveal which side was actually gaining control beneath the surface.

That is where CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) becomes valuable.

CVD measures the balance between buying pressure and selling pressure inside every candle, helping you identify which side is gradually taking control before it becomes obvious on the chart.

That is exactly why I developed VSA CVD Histogram.