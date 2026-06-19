Fifty Shades of a Doji

Fifty Shades of a Doji - Analytical Level Journal & Tracker

The "Fifty Shades of a Doji" is a professional, non-trading analytical utility designed for traders who base their strategies on Daily, Weekly, and Monthly static support and resistance levels, combined with price action compression patterns.

This tool does not execute automatic market orders. Instead, it functions as a high-level visual analyzer, virtual trade simulator, and statistical logger. It identifies high-probability setups, simulates entries/exits, and exports every detail into a clean, standardized, Excel-friendly CSV file for deep performance analysis.

--- KEY FEATURES ---

1. AUTOMATIC STATIC LEVELS DRAWING
The utility continuously scans and plots major daily, weekly, and monthly key levels directly on your charts, complete with clear, non-intrusive text labels:
- H1 / L1 Yesterday (Daily High and Low)
- H2 / L2 (High and Low from 2 days ago)
- H3 / L3 (High and Low from 3 days ago)
- HW / LW (High and Low of Last Week)
- HM / LM (High and Low of Last Month)

2. COMPRESSION PATTERN DETECTION (DOJI + SIGNAL CANDLE)
The tool monitors the chart for the classic price action compression setup:
- A compression candle (Doji) indicating equilibrium.
- A strong, directional breakout candle ("Signal Candle") confirming momentum.

3. SMART PROXIMITY FILTER
Signals are only validated if the price action pattern occurs in close proximity to one of the automatically plotted key levels. This ensures you only focus on setups with institutional interest. The proximity threshold is dynamically optimized (20 points for DAX and US100, 5 points for S&P500, 5.0 for Gold, and auto-adjusted to 3 pips for Forex pairs).

4. MULTI-CHANNEL NOTIFICATION SYSTEM
Never miss a setup again. The tool includes a centralized notification engine that can be configured to alert you instantly when a setup is detected or when simulated targets (TP1, SL, Trailing Stop) are reached:
- Classic MetaTrader 5 Pop-up Alerts on your PC with sound.
- Instant Mobile Push Notifications sent directly to your smartphone (iOS & Android) via the MetaTrader 5 mobile app.
- Automated Email Alerts sent straight to your inbox.

5. ADVANCED VIRTUAL TRADE SIMULATION & LOGGING
Once a breakout setup is confirmed near a key level, the utility simulates the trade virtual lifecycle:
- Tracks virtual pending orders with a customizable bar expiration limit (e.g., max 3 bars).
- Simulates Partial Close (TP1) at 50% (customizable) of the signal candle size.
- Runs a highly responsive, tick-by-tick trailing stop based on Average True Range (ATR).

6. EXCEL-FRIENDLY AUTOMATED JOURNAL
All virtual trades, outcomes (TP1 Hit, Stop Loss, Breakeven, Trailing Win), exact entry/exit prices, and financial statistics (Net Profit/Loss, Cumulative P&L, Max Drawdown) are exported automatically into a clean CSV file inside your MT5 Common folder. This allows you to open your journal directly in Excel with standard regional decimal settings (comma decimal separator) for professional tracking.

--- INPUT PARAMETERS ---

- Doji Body % Max: Maximum ratio of the body to the range of the candle to define a Doji.
- Use Signal Candle for Stop Loss: Choose whether to place the Stop Loss on the breakout candle's extreme or the Doji's extreme.
- Line Length (Bars): Visual length of the static level lines on the chart.
- Enable Proximity Filter: Enable or disable the proximity filter near static levels.
- Max Distance from Level (Points/Pips): Maximum distance allowed from a level to trigger a setup (defaults to 20.0 points for DAX/US100, 5.0 points for S&P500, 5.0 dollars for Gold, and auto-optimizes to 3.0 pips for forex).
- Partial Close % (TP1): The percentage of position closed at TP1.
- ATR Period: Average True Range period for trailing stop calculation.
- ATR Trailing Multiplier: Multiplier for ATR trailing stop distance.
- Max Bars for Breakout (Pending): Maximum number of bars the breakout pending signal remains valid before expiring.
- Enable MT5 Pop-up Alerts: Turn on/off visual and sound alerts in the MetaTrader 5 PC terminal.
- Enable Mobile Push Notifications: Turn on/off push notifications sent to your MT5 mobile app.
- Enable Email Alerts: Turn on/off email alerts.

Optimize your trading systems, track your statistical edge, and journal your setups like a professional with the Fifty Shades of a Doji.
Рекомендуем также
Online Accounts Manager MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Утилиты
OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p
CopyTrade Pro MT5
David Julio Cuenca Oliver
Утилиты
CopyTrade Pro MT5   With CopyTrade Pro MT5, you can copy your trades from MT5 to MT5, MT5 to MT4. For MT5 to MT4 copies, you must have both versions (MT5 and MT4) installed. MT4 version:   CopyTrade Pro MT5 can: - Copy from MT5 to MT5, MT5 to MT4 quickly, instantly, and securely. - Master and Slave functionality, connecting both accounts using a comment to link and copy trades. - Fast execution (under 50ms). - Hides the fact that the trade has been copied using a copier, making it very useful
CChart
Rong Bin Su
Индикаторы
Обзор В быстроменяющемся мире форекса и финансовых рынков быстрое реагирование и точное принятие решений имеют решающее значение. Однако стандартный терминал MetaTrader 5 поддерживает только графики с минимальным временным интервалом в 1 минуту, что ограничивает чувствительность трейдеров к колебаниям рынка. Чтобы решить эту проблему, мы представляем Индикатор свечных графиков на уровне секунд , который позволяет вам легко просматривать и анализировать динамику рынка с интервалами от 1 до 30 сек
Var moment pulse robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Эксперты
VarMomentPulse is a unique trading algorithm developed with precision and flexibility in mind, based on an extensive historical data cluster. Its operation is grounded in the principles of analyzing crossovers between normalized moving averages and dispersions across various time intervals, enabling it to uncover new opportunities in evaluating market trends. Key Features of the VarMomentPulse Robot: Adaptability to Volatility:The use of price dispersion analysis allows VarMomentPulse to accou
Quant Panel
Kevin Craig E Gittins
Утилиты
Количественная Панель Pro Идеальная Мульти-ЭА Панель Мониторинга для Квантовых Трейдеров Хватит переключаться между графиками и внешними инструментами для отслеживания алгоритмических стратегий! Quant Panel Pro предоставляет профессиональный мониторинг портфеля в одном стильном и удобном интерфейсе. Ключевые Возможности Количественная Аналитика Под Рукой Агрегирование прибыли и убытков (P&L) в реальном времени для всех советников Статистический анализ процента выигрышных сделок и частоты торговл
SkyGeniX
ʿAsm Mhmd Samy Asmaʿyl Rmdan
Утилиты
SkyGeniX: Innovative Solutions for Intelligent Automation SkyGeniX is a cutting-edge tool designed to simplify and enhance your workflows with intelligent automation. Whether you're managing complex tasks or optimizing performance, SkyGeniX offers a seamless, user-friendly experience tailored to your needs. Key features include: Smart Optimization : Enhance efficiency and achieve your goals faster with advanced algorithms. Customizable Settings : Tailor the tool to your specific requirements for
FREE
Candle Timer Countdown with Early Trend Detection
Deyna Kurniawan
Индикаторы
Candle Timer Countdown v2.5 is an advanced MQL5 indicator designed to enhance your trading precision. It provides a live countdown for each candle while simultaneously analyzing multiple timeframes to detect trend direction and potential early reversals. Key features include: Candle Countdown & Progress Bar: Monitor the exact time remaining for each candle with a clear progress visualization. Advanced Trend Detection: Analyze both fast and slow trends with configurable sensitivity and multi-time
Fibonacci Sonar
Lorentzos Roussos
Индикаторы
Сонар Фибоначчи Сонар Фибоначчи имеет внутреннюю библиотеку паттернов ценового действия, собранных из 28 символов и 7 таймфреймов. Каждый паттерн разделен на 2 стороны. Сторона до и сторона после. Сонар Фибоначчи использует сторону до для распознавания похожих паттернов. Самое последнее ценовое действие (в любой момент) до цены открытия самого нового бара — это то, что используется в качестве стороны до для поиска в библиотеке. Сторона после содержит совокупность всей активности, которую видел
Aurum Lion Scalper
Hicham Mahmoud Almoustafa
Индикаторы
Aurum Lion Scalper is a professional MT5 indicator designed for fast XAUUSD trading on the M5 timeframe . It automatically detects trading opportunities and displays clear Entry, Take Profit, and Stop Loss zones directly on the chart. Main Features Designed specifically for XAUUSD M5 Automatic Buy and Sell signal detection Clear Entry, TP and SL zones Built-in trend and market condition filters Optional strong Tick Volume confirmation before entry Optimized internal trading logic Strategy parame
Institutional SMC Robot
Dragoljub Vujcic
Эксперты
INSTITUTIONAL SMC ROBOT 1.0 Продвинутая торговая система Smart Money Concepts для MetaTrader 5 Обзор системы Institutional SMC Robot 1.0 — это автоматическое торговое решение, разработанное для современных финансовых рынков. Построенный на архитектуре институциональных концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC), алгоритм определяет и исполняет высоковероятные сделки на основе институционального потока ордеров, смены рыночной структуры и динамики ликвидности. В отличие от стандартных ритейл-индикаторов
BlackWing Signal Provider MT5 to Telegram
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
Утилиты
Introducing the BlackWing Signal Provider—an advanced EA designed to enhance your trading experience by facilitating seamless communication between your MetaTrader 5 platform and Telegram channels, groups, or individual users. Key Features: 1. Real-Time Event Notifications: Receive instant alerts on new trades, modified orders, closed positions, and deleted orders. Stay informed and make well-timed decisions. 2. Interactive Chart Snapshots: Share chart snapshots along with new trades and ord
Binance Full Trader
Arash Rezaeian
2 (1)
Утилиты
Binance Full Trader is developed for connection to your Binance account and get data, draw price charts and trade easily with any strategy by an indicator. A user-friendly interface has developed for it and has tried to give access to the necessary information such as open orders and wallet balances. ·        There are two sample indicators (one for trade signal and another for price) that you can download it from these links: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1w2CGuu3rArWKMhS9LkepT9zhVkGR1AO7/vie
Engulfing Candle Alert MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Индикаторы
This is a simple arrow system based on Engulfing Candlestick Pattern. It gives you alerts on your smartphone when there is an engulfing candlestick pattern happens. Which type of alerts available? 1. It paints on chart Up/Down Arrows. 2. Popup message and sound alert in trading terminal window. 3. Push notification or Alert on your Android and IOS mobile phones (requires MT4 or MT5 app installed!) *Note: Use it on higher timeframes like H4 (4 hours), D1 (1 Day) then find trade opportunities on s
DeepTrade SessionIntel
Yasir Mohammed Sachit Sachit
Утилиты
Most session tools try to cover everything. DeepTrade Session Intel does the opposite — it focuses on what actually moves the market: the London and New York sessions, tuned for Gold (XAUUSD) and US30. It maps the liquidity and the real activity window so you trade when the market is alive, not when it's dead.   WHAT IT SHOWS - London and New York session boxes drawn at their real server hours - Session HIGH and LOW lines — the liquidity that price hunts - Pre-session breakout range — the conso
Easy Trend Trading
Loncey Duwarkah
Индикаторы
The Easy Trend Trading Indicator delivers quick and accurate BUY/SELL signals, ensuring that traders can make timely decisions. It works flawlessly across various timeframes and supports all symbols, making it a versatile tool for any market. Whether you're trading short-term or long-term, this indicator adapts to your needs with ease. Quick Setup: Simply "Enable" the indicator via input settings With a low memory footprint, the indicator is designed for efficiency, ensuring smooth performance e
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Утилиты
Custom Alerts: Контролируйте все рынки и не упустите ни одного сигнала Обзор Custom Alerts — это динамический инструмент для трейдеров, которые хотят отслеживать потенциальные торговые сигналы по множеству инструментов в одном месте. Он объединяет данные от наших флагманских индикаторов — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels и IX Power — и автоматически уведомляет вас о важных изменениях на рынке. Теперь инструмент поддерживает все классы активов, предлагаемые вашим брокером. Вы можете н
Performance Calendar MT5
Ian Nganga Comba
Утилиты
Trading Calendar — Видите свои самые прибыльные торговые дни Превратите историю своих сделок в понятную аналитику ежедневной эффективности с   Trading Calendar . Trading Calendar   — это мощный аналитический инструмент для MT5, который помогает трейдерам визуализировать прибыль и убытки по дням с помощью интерактивного календаря (P&L Heatmap). Вместо просмотра длинной истории сделок вы можете мгновенно определить свои лучшие дни, худшие дни, серии прибыльных и убыточных сделок. Анализируйте рез
Liquidity Map
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Индикаторы
Liquidity Map  Overview The Liquidity Map indicator is an advanced visualization tool based on ICT Smart Money Concepts . It automatically identifies daily Buy Zones , Sell Zones , and Liquidity Levels , showing where price is likely to reverse or continue based on institutional order flow. It calculates key levels from the daily session — such as the previous day’s high, low, and midpoint — then derives a premium (sell bias) and discount (buy bias) structure. When price trades into these mapped
Smart DCA Pro
Mohamed Refaat Attia Abdelhamid
Эксперты
Smart DCA Pro | Institutional EURUSD Trend Algorithmic System important NOTE before test :  talk to me on telegram to get the best setting file for the EA, my telegram :  https://t.me/SmartDCApro   Why Choose Smart DCA Pro? Smart DCA Pro is a high-performance, fully automated trading algorithm engineered exclusively for (  EURUSD  ) on the H1 timeframe. Built for stability and consistent capital growth, this EA filters macro-trends to execute high-probability entries, completely avoiding risky,
BossFX Trading Panel EA
Remey Gulfan Orsaga
Утилиты
BossFXTradePanelEA (MT5)  [First 10 copies sold at 50 USD price will increase to 99USD] BossFXTradePanelEA is a fully interactive trade management panel designed for MetaTrader 5, providing traders with an easy-to-use, one-click interface to execute and manage trades. This EA simplifies trade execution , risk management, and position control by combining market orders, stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and breakeven functionalities into a single, intuitive panel.  Key features include: On
Gold Stalker EA
Massimiliano Tuzzolino
4 (2)
Эксперты
SPECIAL PRICE FOR A LIMITED TIME! GOLD STALKER EA NextGen Automated Trading for XAUUSD is a high precision automated trading system developed with a single mission: dominate the Gold market (XAUUSD) through a reactive, structurally intelligent, and disciplined approach. Unlike generic EAs, this algorithm does not guess. It observes, evaluates, and acts tick by tick based on realtime market structure analysis, momentum shifts, and proprietary confirmation filters. CORE TECHNOLOGY STRUCTURAL ANAL
Trades Time Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Утилиты
С легкостью возьмите под контроль свою торговую рутину с революционным менеджером времени сделок. Этот мощный инструмент автоматизирует выполнение ордеров в назначенное время, изменяя ваш подход к торговле. Создавайте персонализированные списки задач для различных торговых действий, от покупки до выставления ордеров, без ручного вмешательства. Руководство по установке и вводу данных Trades Time Manager Если вы хотите получать уведомления о работе советника, добавьте наш URL в терминал MT4/MT5 (с
Multiple Positions
Emanuel Reynard Phillips
Утилиты
Вам нужно открыть несколько позиций/сделок одновременно? Мы создали для вас простое решение. Теперь вы можете ввести несколько позиций одновременно. Вы можете установить размер лота, количество позиций, тейк-профит и стоп-лосс. Например: вы хотите купить 3, 5, 10 или любое количество позиций с определенным размером лота. Теперь вы можете сделать это, просто нажав кнопку «Купить». Или Например: вы хотите продать 3, 5, 10 или любое количество позиций с определенным размером лота. Сделать это можн
Market Markers EA
Tshepo Michael Motaung
Эксперты
This EA is sessions trading robot that allows you to trade the trading session of yours choice as it waits for market markers to make decision for the direction of the day before taking any trades. It has 3 entry signals that uses candle stick patterns, Moving Averages and Range Break to maximize profits and to take advantage of the trending market. The EA practices risk management and has the ability to grow account by risking certain percentage of your account(risk percentage) each time there
Trend Strength Visualizer
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Индикаторы
Trend Strength Visualizer A Simple Tool for Trend Analysis This indicator helps you quickly assess the strength of market trends using fast and slow moving averages. It’s designed to give you a clear visual representation of the trend, so you can make better trading decisions. ~Displays: Green Line : Strong uptrend (potential buying opportunities). Red Line : Strong downtrend (potential selling opportunities). ~Values That Can Be Changed: Fast MA period. Slow MA period. Line color for uptrend an
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabil
Whale Footprint Tracker
Idris
Эксперты
Whale Footprint Tracker MT5 is an institutional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered to detect, track, and exploit the order flow of major market participants (Whales, Central Banks, and Market Makers). Instead of relying on lagging retail indicators, this expert advisor operates purely on advanced Liquidity Pool Mapping and Price Delivery Efficiency. The market doesn't move because of math formulas; it moves to hunt liquidity. Whale Footprint Tracker is designed to identif
ZenEntry Risk Manager MT5
Constant Xorsenyo Tamekloe
Утилиты
Take Control of Your Risk with ZenEntry ZenEntry is a premium, interactive graphical panel designed for MetaTrader 5 that eliminates manual lot-size calculations. By syncing live chart lines directly with a beautiful HUD, ZenEntry allows you to execute mathematically perfect, risk-managed trades in milliseconds. Whether you risk a fixed dollar amount or a percentage of your account equity, ZenEntry automatically shifts your lot sizing dynamically as you drag your Stop Loss and Take Profit lin
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (5)
Утилиты
Crypto Charting for MT5 – Интеграция криптовалютных графиков в MetaTrader 5 Обзор Crypto Charting for MT5 предоставляет графики OHLC в реальном времени для криптовалют через WebSocket. Поддерживается автоматическое обновление истории с различных бирж прямо в MetaTrader 5. Функции Графики в реальном времени через WebSocket Автоматическое обновление исторических данных Запланированные обновления при перебоях с интернетом Поддержка всех таймфреймов MT5 OHLCV данные (Открытие, Максимум, Минимум, За
BlackBox XAU
Enrique Van Rooyen
Эксперты
BlackBox XAU — Продвинутая торговая система для золота Обзор BlackBox XAU — это тщательно разработанная торговая система, созданная для извлечения прибыли на рынке золота при строгом контроле уровня просадки. Вместо того чтобы гоняться за каждым движением цены, советник применяет дисциплинированный, основанный на правилах подход, который адаптируется к волатильности и выбирает только высоковероятные торговые возможности . Советник постоянно оценивает рыночные условия в реальном времени, отсекая
С этим продуктом покупают
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке - Инструкция к приложению - Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характеристики пе
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Утилиты
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Скачать пробную версию приложения для демонстрационного аккаунта: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750864 . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим р
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegram прямо в ваш счёт MetaTrader 5 . Поддерживаются как публичные, так
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Утилиты
Premium Trade Manager - Торговая панель со встроенным коучем Premium Trade Manager помещает торгового коуча прямо в ваш график, а под ним работает полноценный движок исполнения. Настройте сделку так, как вы всегда это делаете, затем позвольте Max, вашему ИИ-наставнику по трейдингу, прочитать именно эту настройку с учётом вашего живого счёта и дать чёткое заключение до того, как вы входите: соответствует ли стоп дисциплинированному подходу, разумен ли риск, не выходит ли высоковолатильный релиз ч
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Утилиты
Внимание :  Демо-версию для ознакомления и тестирования можно скачать здесь .  Демо-версия не позволяет совершать торговые операции и может быть запущена только на одном графике. Active Lines - мощный профессиональный инструмент для работы с линиями на графике. Active Lines предоставляет широкий набор действий для событий, связанных с пересечением ценой линий. Например: оповестить, открыть/модифицировать/закрыть позицию, разместить/удалить отложенные ордера. Active Lines позволяет к одной линии
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
Утилиты
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Утилиты
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Утилиты
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Axiom Trade
Issam Kassas
Утилиты
This product was created for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. 50% OFF LAUNCH OFFER:  Axiom Trade is currently available for a $30 monthly rental or a $99 lifetime license. The lifetime price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. Axiom Trade is a complete visual trading, risk-calculation, order-management, recovery, and Grid system designed to help traders prepare and control trades directly from one MetaTrader 5 chart. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom T
AZT Plocker
Ntobeko Zulu
Утилиты
The AZT Profit Locker is an advanced automated risk-management utility designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who want to remove emotional interference and protect their hard-earned profits. Traders aren't just fighting the Forex market, they're fighting their own biology. Fear, Greed and Anxiety lead to holding losers too long and cutting winners too early. The utility flips the script by removing emotion from risk management. Operating as a dedicated automated risk manager, this
BlueDigitsFx Command Center MT5
Ziggy Janssen
Утилиты
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT4 Version BlueDigitsFx Command Center — MT5 Trading Dashboard for Execution, Risk Management & Market Analysis BlueDigitsFx Command Center is a professional MT5 execution and workflow dashboard designed to help traders manage entries, risk, market direction, momentum, and session awareness from
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Утилиты
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
Утилиты
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными удаленно друг от друга, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на неограниченное количество счетов-получателей, а один получатель также может копировать сделки неограниченного количества провайдеров. Пост
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
Утилиты
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
Custom Timeframe Chart Manager
Aliaksei Tamashou
Утилиты
Custom Timeframe Manager Pro: неограниченные таймфреймы в MetaTrader 5 Стандартные настройки терминала часто скрывают важные детали движения цены. Ограничивая анализ только классическими периодами, трейдер рискует упустить моменты зарождения тренда и истинные уровни волатильности. Custom Timeframe Manager Pro — это профессиональная утилита, расширяющая границы MetaTrader 5. Создавайте любые кастомные периоды, включая дробные и экзотические, и работайте с ними как с обычными графиками терминала.
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
Утилиты
ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% ! Всего  $470 вместо $790!  Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22.08 Суть: используя юзер-интерфейс вы настраиваете параметры, которым должен соответствовать график до входа в позицию(позиции), настраиваете какие входные модели использовать, настраиваете правила по которым надо завершать торговлю и планирование. А всю рутину по наблюдению за графиком и исполнению Lazy Trader берет на себя. полное описание  :: 3 ключевых видео [1] -> [2] -> [3]  :: [ ДЕМО-ВЕРСИЯ ] Чт
TradeMirror Pro MT5
Hao Liu
3 (1)
Утилиты
TradeMirror — это локальное программное обеспечение для копирования сделок, разработанное для платформ MT4/MT5 с поддержкой синхронизации операций в реальном времени. Руководство по использованию Нажмите на ссылку Руководство по Trademirror , чтобы посмотреть больше инструкций. Преимущества продукта Соответствуя высоким стандартам безопасности, стабильности и конфиденциальности для финансового ПО, мы оптимизировали три ключевых аспекта: Интуитивно понятный графический интерфейс для удобного упра
Другие продукты этого автора
Manipolatio regis
Simone Degl Innocenti
Индикаторы
Manipulatio Regis — Scanner di Simmetria Istituzionale Manipulatio Regis rileva le manipolazioni dei Market Maker leggendo i Trading Ranges e i progetti obiettivi simmetrici da Price Action istituzionale. Non prevede il Future: legge una manipolazione già avvenuta e progetti in cui Il prezzo tende a tornare a ribilanciarsi. Come funziona: • Evento significativo (SI): rileva un impulso anomalo ad alta efficienza (rapporto ATR). • Gamba e Candela #1: isola la gamba di ritracciamento controdirezion
Congestion scanner
Simone Degl Innocenti
Индикаторы
Scanner di congestione Panoramica Vuoi padroneggiare il breakout trading e identificare con precisione i range di consolidamento? Congestion Scanner è un'utilità interattiva e ad alte prestazioni per MetaTrader 5, ispirata ai classici modelli di congestione descritti dal leggendario trader Joe Ross . Nella teoria del trading, i mercati trascorrono una parte significativa del tempo nelle fasi di consolidamento. Identificare questi range stretti è la chiave per catturare mosse di breakout ad alto
Prop Risk Manager Visual
Simone Degl Innocenti
Утилиты
Prop Risk Manager Visual  for MT5 Trading with a Prop Firm? Protect your account and bypass strict Expert Advisor restrictions with this 100% compliant risk management tool. This is NOT an auto-trading bot. It is a powerful on-chart visual assistant that calculates your exact lot size based on your initial account balance and displays a dynamic Visual Stop Loss line when you enter a trade. ​ 100% Prop Firm Compliant:   It does not open, modify, or close trades. Your broker only sees manual execu
Gold Drake
Simone Degl Innocenti
Эксперты
Gold-Drake - Gold H1 Breakout Utility (Inspired by Ross Congestion) Gold-Drake   is a professional visual utility and trading assistant   inspired by the legendary Joe Ross Congestion Breakout strategy   [2]. This software has been   specifically researched, developed, and optimized to perform exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 (1-Hour) timeframe   [2]. Due to the unique volatility, liquidity, and average range dynamics of Gold, the mathematical ratios of this strategy are tailored strictly
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв