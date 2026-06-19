Fifty Shades of a Doji

Fifty Shades of a Doji - Analytical Level Journal & Tracker

The "Fifty Shades of a Doji" is a professional, non-trading analytical utility designed for traders who base their strategies on Daily, Weekly, and Monthly static support and resistance levels, combined with price action compression patterns.

This tool does not execute automatic market orders. Instead, it functions as a high-level visual analyzer, virtual trade simulator, and statistical logger. It identifies high-probability setups, simulates entries/exits, and exports every detail into a clean, standardized, Excel-friendly CSV file for deep performance analysis.

--- KEY FEATURES ---

1. AUTOMATIC STATIC LEVELS DRAWING
The utility continuously scans and plots major daily, weekly, and monthly key levels directly on your charts, complete with clear, non-intrusive text labels:
- H1 / L1 Yesterday (Daily High and Low)
- H2 / L2 (High and Low from 2 days ago)
- H3 / L3 (High and Low from 3 days ago)
- HW / LW (High and Low of Last Week)
- HM / LM (High and Low of Last Month)

2. COMPRESSION PATTERN DETECTION (DOJI + SIGNAL CANDLE)
The tool monitors the chart for the classic price action compression setup:
- A compression candle (Doji) indicating equilibrium.
- A strong, directional breakout candle ("Signal Candle") confirming momentum.

3. SMART PROXIMITY FILTER
Signals are only validated if the price action pattern occurs in close proximity to one of the automatically plotted key levels. This ensures you only focus on setups with institutional interest. The proximity threshold is dynamically optimized (20 points for DAX and US100, 5 points for S&P500, 5.0 for Gold, and auto-adjusted to 3 pips for Forex pairs).

4. MULTI-CHANNEL NOTIFICATION SYSTEM
Never miss a setup again. The tool includes a centralized notification engine that can be configured to alert you instantly when a setup is detected or when simulated targets (TP1, SL, Trailing Stop) are reached:
- Classic MetaTrader 5 Pop-up Alerts on your PC with sound.
- Instant Mobile Push Notifications sent directly to your smartphone (iOS & Android) via the MetaTrader 5 mobile app.
- Automated Email Alerts sent straight to your inbox.

5. ADVANCED VIRTUAL TRADE SIMULATION & LOGGING
Once a breakout setup is confirmed near a key level, the utility simulates the trade virtual lifecycle:
- Tracks virtual pending orders with a customizable bar expiration limit (e.g., max 3 bars).
- Simulates Partial Close (TP1) at 50% (customizable) of the signal candle size.
- Runs a highly responsive, tick-by-tick trailing stop based on Average True Range (ATR).

6. EXCEL-FRIENDLY AUTOMATED JOURNAL
All virtual trades, outcomes (TP1 Hit, Stop Loss, Breakeven, Trailing Win), exact entry/exit prices, and financial statistics (Net Profit/Loss, Cumulative P&L, Max Drawdown) are exported automatically into a clean CSV file inside your MT5 Common folder. This allows you to open your journal directly in Excel with standard regional decimal settings (comma decimal separator) for professional tracking.

--- INPUT PARAMETERS ---

- Doji Body % Max: Maximum ratio of the body to the range of the candle to define a Doji.
- Use Signal Candle for Stop Loss: Choose whether to place the Stop Loss on the breakout candle's extreme or the Doji's extreme.
- Line Length (Bars): Visual length of the static level lines on the chart.
- Enable Proximity Filter: Enable or disable the proximity filter near static levels.
- Max Distance from Level (Points/Pips): Maximum distance allowed from a level to trigger a setup (defaults to 20.0 points for DAX/US100, 5.0 points for S&P500, 5.0 dollars for Gold, and auto-optimizes to 3.0 pips for forex).
- Partial Close % (TP1): The percentage of position closed at TP1.
- ATR Period: Average True Range period for trailing stop calculation.
- ATR Trailing Multiplier: Multiplier for ATR trailing stop distance.
- Max Bars for Breakout (Pending): Maximum number of bars the breakout pending signal remains valid before expiring.
- Enable MT5 Pop-up Alerts: Turn on/off visual and sound alerts in the MetaTrader 5 PC terminal.
- Enable Mobile Push Notifications: Turn on/off push notifications sent to your MT5 mobile app.
- Enable Email Alerts: Turn on/off email alerts.

Optimize your trading systems, track your statistical edge, and journal your setups like a professional with the Fifty Shades of a Doji.
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Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
实用工具
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
Custom Timeframe Chart Manager
Aliaksei Tamashou
实用工具
Custom Timeframe Manager Pro：MetaTrader 5 中的无限时间周期 终端的默认设置通常会隐藏价格变动的重要细节。如果仅将分析局限于经典周期，交易者可能会错失趋势形成的时刻和真实的波动水平。 Custom Timeframe Manager Pro 是一款扩展 MetaTrader 5 边界的专业工具。您可以创建任何自定义周期（包括分数和稀有周期），并像操作终端原生图表一样使用它们。 可选周期类型： 秒级 ：任何数值（例如 S1、S5、S15、S30）。 分数级 ：用于精细化分析的非标准间隔（例如 M1.5、H1.5、D1.2）。 自定义 ：用于战略分析的多日和多周大周期。 您将获得： 全功能图表 ：创建的周期像 MT5 原生图表一样工作——您可以在其上应用任何指标、震荡指标、模板和 EA。这不是“覆盖层”，也不是视觉模拟。 即时更新 ：行情实时传输，无明显延迟。您的市场观察速度与标准图表一致。 指标稳定运行 ：专有技术确保 RSI、MACD 等震荡指标运行流畅，无伪影、无跳动、无重置。实时 K 线更新无需重新计算全部历史数据。 自动恢复 ：断网后，工
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
实用工具
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
TradeMirror Pro MT5
Hao Liu
3 (1)
实用工具
神速EA跟单（TradeMirror）是一款专为MT4/MT5平台设计的本地化订单复制工具，支持实时同步交易操作。 使用教程 请点击 神速EA跟单使用教程 链接以查看更多使用教程 产品优势 基于金融软件对安全性、稳定性与隐私保护的高标准要求，我们在三大核心维度进行了深度优化： 简洁直观的图形界面，轻松实现零门槛操作 强化隐私保护机制，满足金融场景的敏感数据隔离需求 毫秒级订单同步，确保信号分发精准无延迟 全面兼容MT4/MT5双平台，无缝适配各类交易环境 智能系统监测结合邮件通知，实时保障交易稳定性 核心功能特性 产品搭载以下专业级跟单功能： 多账户并行连接 邮件实时推送 自定义手数调节 信号筛选机制 反向交易模式 止盈止损重置 免费体验流程 正式购买前，您可通过以下步骤免费试用完整功能： 点击页面中的「免费演示」按钮 勾选「确认已安装MetaTrader 4/5」选项 授权浏览器启动MT4/MT5客户端 在平台内导航至「专家顾问/市场/TradeMirror」并启动测试模式 启用「复盘显示」功能（确保GUI界面可视化） 点击「开始」按钮 通过图表窗口查看TradeMirror交互界面
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
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Manipolatio regis
Simone Degl Innocenti
指标
Manipulatio Regis — Scanner di Simmetria Istituzionale Manipulatio Regis rileva le manipolazioni dei Market Maker leggendo i Trading Ranges e i progetti obiettivi simmetrici da Price Action istituzionale. Non prevede il Future: legge una manipolazione già avvenuta e progetti in cui Il prezzo tende a tornare a ribilanciarsi. Come funziona: • Evento significativo (SI): rileva un impulso anomalo ad alta efficienza (rapporto ATR). • Gamba e Candela #1: isola la gamba di ritracciamento controdirezion
Congestion scanner
Simone Degl Innocenti
指标
Scanner di congestione Panoramica Vuoi padroneggiare il breakout trading e identificare con precisione i range di consolidamento? Congestion Scanner è un'utilità interattiva e ad alte prestazioni per MetaTrader 5, ispirata ai classici modelli di congestione descritti dal leggendario trader Joe Ross . Nella teoria del trading, i mercati trascorrono una parte significativa del tempo nelle fasi di consolidamento. Identificare questi range stretti è la chiave per catturare mosse di breakout ad alto
Prop Risk Manager Visual
Simone Degl Innocenti
实用工具
Prop Risk Manager Visual  for MT5 Trading with a Prop Firm? Protect your account and bypass strict Expert Advisor restrictions with this 100% compliant risk management tool. This is NOT an auto-trading bot. It is a powerful on-chart visual assistant that calculates your exact lot size based on your initial account balance and displays a dynamic Visual Stop Loss line when you enter a trade. ​ 100% Prop Firm Compliant:   It does not open, modify, or close trades. Your broker only sees manual execu
Gold Drake
Simone Degl Innocenti
专家
Gold-Drake - Gold H1 Breakout Utility (Inspired by Ross Congestion) Gold-Drake   is a professional visual utility and trading assistant   inspired by the legendary Joe Ross Congestion Breakout strategy   [2]. This software has been   specifically researched, developed, and optimized to perform exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 (1-Hour) timeframe   [2]. Due to the unique volatility, liquidity, and average range dynamics of Gold, the mathematical ratios of this strategy are tailored strictly
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