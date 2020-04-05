XAU Smart Turtle Survivor
- Experts
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- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 5
XAU Smart Turtle Survivor is an automated Expert Advisor designed based on trend-following breakout principles. Initially optimized for XAUUSD, this system has been updated with multi-currency capabilities to adapt to various financial instruments. The EA utilizes single-entry pending orders with an adaptive trailing stop mechanism.
Key Functional Features:
- Slippage Monitor: Incorporates a volatility check that deletes pending orders if price gaps exceed user-defined thresholds during high-volatility events.
- Chart Performance: Designed to manage graphical objects efficiently on the terminal screen to maintain execution stability.
- Risk Management: The strategy operates using single independent trades without utilizing standard grid, hedging, or martingale methods.
- Account Compatibility: Supports fractional lot sizes allowing testing on standard, micro, and cent accounts.
Historical Simulation Performance Indicators:
- Simulated Test Period: 2023 - 2026
- Maximum Simulated Equity Drawdown: 3.44%
General Recommendations:
- Symbol: XAUUSD and major Forex pairs.
- Timeframe: Multi-timeframe compatibility.
- Execution Environment: ECN accounts with low latency virtual private servers (VPS) are recommended for optimal performance.
Risk Warning: Backtest results represent simulated historical performance and do not represent real-time trading results. Past performance is not indicative of future outcomes. Always test the software on a demo account before live deployment.