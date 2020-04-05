XAU Smart Turtle Survivor

XAU Smart Turtle Survivor is an automated Expert Advisor designed based on trend-following breakout principles. Initially optimized for XAUUSD, this system has been updated with multi-currency capabilities to adapt to various financial instruments. The EA utilizes single-entry pending orders with an adaptive trailing stop mechanism.
Key Functional Features:
  • Slippage Monitor: Incorporates a volatility check that deletes pending orders if price gaps exceed user-defined thresholds during high-volatility events.
  • Chart Performance: Designed to manage graphical objects efficiently on the terminal screen to maintain execution stability.
  • Risk Management: The strategy operates using single independent trades without utilizing standard grid, hedging, or martingale methods.
  • Account Compatibility: Supports fractional lot sizes allowing testing on standard, micro, and cent accounts.
Historical Simulation Performance Indicators:
  • Simulated Test Period: 2023 - 2026
  • Maximum Simulated Equity Drawdown: 3.44%
General Recommendations:
  • Symbol: XAUUSD and major Forex pairs.
  • Timeframe: Multi-timeframe compatibility.
  • Execution Environment: ECN accounts with low latency virtual private servers (VPS) are recommended for optimal performance.
Risk Warning: Backtest results represent simulated historical performance and do not represent real-time trading results. Past performance is not indicative of future outcomes. Always test the software on a demo account before live deployment.


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Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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