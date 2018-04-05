Epicentrum EA is built with the latest innovation Support and Resistent algorithm. Application of Neural Network to study the characteristics of the pairs being played. Merging sophisticated algorithms with neural network produces quality position entries. EA will open and close the trade on Support and Resistent Zone

You Can Using Default Setting and running on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD pairs, Timeframes : 1 min



"It works best on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD Pairs,

How About Stoploss?

This EA Account Protect by Drawdown. You can limited your loss by setting Limited Drawdown





Recommendation : You can start to trade with $ 100 Minimum initial Deposit

The recommended account leverage is 1:100 or more

VPS hosting 24/7 is strongly advised.

Parameters :

MagicNumber = 123456; ID for Trades

AutoLots = true;

Risk=0.5; if using autolots.

fixlots=0.01; while autolots set to false.

UseDDProtect : false; set true if you want protect DD

LimitDD = 20; Limited Drawdown to 30% if UseDDProtect set to true







