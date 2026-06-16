TradeMasterPanel

TradeMasterPanel — One-Click Manual Trading Panel for MT5

TradeMasterPanel is a professional one-click trading assistant for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders execute, manage, and protect positions directly from the chart. All settings can be adjusted on-chart and are automatically saved for each trading symbol, eliminating the need to reopen the Inputs dialog or reattach the EA. The interface is fully scalable and DPI-aware for modern high-resolution displays.

1. Market Order Entry

  • Open Buy or Sell market orders with a single click.

  • Position sizing modes:

    • Fixed Lot Size

    • Balance Percentage (margin allocation)

  • Maximum position size limits:

    • Maximum lot size in Fixed mode.

    • Maximum balance percentage in Percentage mode.

    • Order volume is automatically limited by available free margin.

  • Open multiple market orders with a single click (automatically limited by available trading capacity).

  • Live position counters displaying:

    • Number of Buy and Sell positions.

    • Total Buy and Sell volume.

  • Magic Number filter:

    • Manage only positions opened by this EA.

    • Or manage all positions on the current symbol.

2. Stop Loss & Take Profit

  • Four calculation modes:

    • Price

    • Pips

    • Money ($)

    • ATR Multiplier

  • Automatically apply Stop Loss and Take Profit when opening new trades.

  • Drag-and-drop SL/TP lines on the chart with convenient increase/decrease adjustment buttons (Price mode).

  • Built-in validation for broker Stop Level and Freeze Level to prevent invalid trade requests.

3. Trade Management

  • Close All Positions.

  • Close Buy Positions.

  • Close Sell Positions.

  • Partial Close (50% of total position volume).

  • Move Stop Loss to Break Even.

  • Close Winning Positions.

  • Close Losing Positions.

  • Automatically close all positions once a specified total profit target ($) has been reached.

  • Instant asynchronous execution for fast processing of multiple orders.

  • Optional confirmation dialog to prevent accidental clicks.

4. Pending Orders

  • Place Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop orders using draggable Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines.

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit distances can be calculated in:

    • Pips

    • Money ($)

  • SL/TP placement modes:

    • Fixed

    • Ladder (Stepped)

  • Create multiple pending orders with customizable spacing.

  • Shared Stop Loss or individual Stop Loss for each pending order.

  • Independent lot size settings for pending orders.

  • Delete pending orders:

    • All Pending Orders

    • Limit Orders Only

    • Stop Orders Only

5. Automatic Trailing Stop

Five trailing stop modes are available:

  • Fixed Distance

  • Percentage

  • ATR-Based

  • Moving Average

  • Swing High / Swing Low

Trailing Stop activates only after the position becomes profitable and minimizes unnecessary order modifications to reduce server requests.

6. On-Chart Configuration (No Inputs Window Required)

A vertical toolbar provides quick access to:

  • Main Panel

  • Market Orders

  • Pending Orders

  • Close Functions

  • Settings

Settings are organized into the following tabs:

  • Risk

  • Trading

  • Trailing

  • View

  • Sound

All operating modes are selected through intuitive drop-down menus with the active option highlighted, including:

  • Trailing Stop Mode

  • Stop Loss / Take Profit Mode

  • Moving Average Method

  • Panel Position

  • Profit/Loss Display Position

  • Sound Selection

View Settings

  • Panel Corner

  • Panel Scale

  • Font Size

  • Automatic DPI Scaling

Sound Settings

  • Enable or disable sounds.

  • Assign a different sound to each trading event from the built-in sound list.

  • Preview sounds before applying them.

  • No manual filename entry required.

7. Floating Profit/Loss Display

A floating Profit/Loss panel displays real-time trading results directly on the chart.

Features include:

  • Color-coded profit and loss display.

  • Eight display positions:

    • Top Left

    • Top Center

    • Top Right

    • Middle Left

    • Middle Right

    • Bottom Left

    • Bottom Center

    • Bottom Right

  • Consistent Pip and Money calculations across:

    • Forex

    • Metals

    • Indices

    • Cryptocurrencies

8. Notes

TradeMasterPanel is a manual trading tool. Market orders are submitted only when the trader clicks the corresponding Buy or Sell button.

Trailing Stop and Close-at-Profit are optional trade management features that operate only after being enabled by the user.

AutoTrading must be enabled in MetaTrader 5 to allow the panel to execute trading operations.

All settings are stored as Terminal Global Variables on a per-symbol basis and remain available after changing timeframes, restarting MetaTrader 5, or reattaching the EA.

    Рекомендуем также
    PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3 (6)
    Индикаторы
    Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
    CosmiCLab FIBO
    Kirils Subins
    Индикаторы
    CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO — это профессиональный торговый индикатор, основанный на концепциях Smart Money Concepts (SMC), анализе структуры рынка и уровнях Fibonacci. Индикатор автоматически определяет свинги рынка и строит уровни Fibonacci по последнему импульсному движению. Также индикатор определяет ключевые изменения структуры рынка: BOS — Break Of Structure CHOCH — Change Of Character Дополнительно отображаются сигнальные стрелки BUY / SELL при пробое структуры. Индикатор подход
    Pattern Recognition EA
    Claudiu-georgian Zavera
    Эксперты
    Pattern Recognition EA - From Learn to Earn. The market repeats itself. This EA finds every past repeat of the current candle sequence - and lets history vote the direction. ONE SHAPE. EVERY REPEAT IN HISTORY VOTES. The last N candles on your signal timeframe form a shape. The EA scans the history you choose - a fixed number of bars or everything your broker provides - for the SAME shape, and checks what happened next, every single time. Only when enough repeats exist AND a clear majority of t
    Mirror Signals Service
    Isaac Derban
    Утилиты
    Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
    Expert TP SL v04
    Mikhail Ostashov
    Утилиты
    Expert TP SL v04 - Профессиональный торговый помощник с ИИ-системой мотивации Продвинутый инструмент для ручной торговли с автоматическим управлением рисками, защитой от переторговли и интеллектуальной психологической поддержкой для дисциплинированной торговли. ОБЗОР ПРОДУКТА Expert TP SL v04 - это комплексный торговый помощник, разработанный для трейдеров, которые предпочитают ручную торговлю, но хотят сохранить эмоциональную дисциплину и автоматизировать расчет рисков. Это не просто инструм
    Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
    Mykola Khandus
    Индикаторы
    Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
    Candle hunter
    Ruslan Khasanov
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор для графического анализа. Отмечает на графике основные комбинации японских свечей. На текущий момент трейдеру доступны следующий набор паттернов:  - Bearish/Bullish Abandoned Baby;  - Bearish Advance Block;  - Bearish Deliberation;  - Bearish/Bullish Belt Hold;  - Bearish/Bullish Engulfing;  - Bearish Shooting Star;  - Bearish Evening Star;  - Bearish Evening Doji Star;  - Bearish/Bullish Doji Star;    - Bearish/Bullish Tri-Star;  - Bearish Hanging Man;  - Bearish/Bullish Harami;  - B
    Harmonic Pattern Structure
    Atila Ribeiro
    Индикаторы
    Harmonic Pattern Structure Harmonic Pattern Structure is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically detects classic harmonic patterns using strict Fibonacci ratio validation and XABCD price structure. Designed for traders who value precision, clean visuals, and structured analysis, the indicator highlights potential reversal zones based on price geometry, supporting consistent and objective decision-making. SUPPORTED HARMONIC PATTERNS Gartley (222) Butterfly Bat Crab Shark Cy
    Lot Architect
    Do Thi Phuong Anh
    Утилиты
    Lot Architect — Risk-Based Position Sizer & Trade Panel Stop doing lot-size math in your head. Lot Architect calculates the exact position size for the risk you choose, shows the money and reward-to-risk before you commit, and places the order in one click — all from a clean, modern panel that sits on your chart. Built for traders who manage risk deliberately: scalpers, day traders, and prop-firm / funded-account traders who must respect a fixed risk-per-trade. Risk-based position sizer and one-
    Trade Manager oneclick control
    Pankaj Kushwaha
    5 (3)
    Эксперты
    ️ Trade Manager oneclick  ( Reverse Trade,  Partial Close,  Breakeven, Close All Running Trade )   control – Smart Manual Trade Control for MT5 Trade Manager oneclick control is a powerful yet lightweight trade management utility built for manual traders who want precise control over their open positions — directly from the MT5 chart. This EA does not open or close trades automatically based on any strategy. It simply provides one-click management tools to handle your running trades efficient
    FREE
    Equity Master Stop v2 MT5
    Frank William Jr Colbert
    Утилиты
    Trading tool combining a sophisticated equity stop-loss, dynamic take-profit management (Breakeven & Trailing), and symbol-group-based closing logic. It is a complete risk management and trade supervision tool. Features: All features of `Equity Master Stop v1` (floating profit/loss limits, exit protection, skip hours). Take-Profit Override: Can force a TP on any order to lock in a `MAX_FLOATING_PROFIT`. Step Breakeven: Locks in increasing amounts of profit as a trade moves favorably (e.g., aft
    Tron MT5
    Franck Martin
    5 (1)
    Эксперты
    TRON is the result of several months of development. Featuring an advanced algorithm and a combination of custom indicators, this EA is a blend of profitability, security and simplicity. With its intelligent real-time technology and proven trading strategy for several years now, it offers reliable long-term trading and knows how to adapt to the situations it encounters over time. *** Compatible with Prop Firm ***   (see backtest) Please check your Prop Firm's terms and rules for consistency and
    PZ 123 Pattern MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    Индикаторы
    Паттерн 123 - один из самых популярных, мощных и гибких графических паттернов. Паттерн состоит из трех ценовых точек: дна, пика или долины и восстановления Фибоначчи между 38,2% и 71,8%. Паттерн считается действительным, когда цена выходит за пределы последнего пика или долины, в момент, когда индикатор строит стрелку, выдает предупреждение, и сделка может быть размещена. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Четкие торговые сигна
    Gold ATR Risk Calculator MT5
    Hoai Nam Trinh
    Утилиты
    If you've ever stared at a gold chart, done the math in your head three times, and still second-guessed your lot size right before entry - this tool was built for you. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 34 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAU
    MACD Sniper Pro
    Noppawat Tumjai
    Эксперты
    MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
    FREE
    SmartRAL
    Jemy Yeferson Dimu Ludji
    Утилиты
    SmartRAL (Smart Risk Auto-Lot EA) SmartRAL: The Ultimate Risk & Lot Management Expert Advisor (EA) SmartRAL is an essential tool for traders who demand precise risk management and automated position sizing in MetaTrader 5. Stop guessing your lot size and let the algorithm handle the calculations. This EA allows you to trade with confidence by guaranteeing your risk exposure on every single trade, while offering absolute flexibility in setting your Stop Loss (SL). Key Features & Benefits Guarante
    Prop Firm Simulator
    Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
    Утилиты
    Освойте испытания проп-фирм до риска реальными деньгами!   Наш продвинутый симулятор воссоздает аутентичные торговые среды проп-фирм, помогая вам тренироваться, разрабатывать стратегии и проходить испытания с уверенностью. С нашим симулятором вы можете имитировать любые испытания проп-фирм, используя демо- или реальные счета, поддерживать ручные торговые стратегии и автоматическую торговлю через советники, создавать персонализированные испытания на индивидуальные периоды и бросать вызов себе для
    Auto Trendline indicator MT5
    Sathit Sukhirun
    Индикаторы
    This system is very useful for trading because it solves several classic problems: 1. Objectivity & Precision Benefit: It eliminates the trader's personal bias. Every trader might draw a trendline slightly differently, but this indicator uses a precise mathematical logic (Fractals) to find the pivot points. The resulting lines are objective and consistent every time. 2. ️ Dynamic Updates Benefit: Your chart is always current. As soon as a new pivot is confirmed, the new trendline is drawn au
    DG trade scalper
    Xuan Long Hoang
    Утилиты
    EA автоматический тейк-профит, автоматическая покупка/продажа, менеджер объема, боковая торговля, следящая точка открытия 1 — Автоматическое открытие покупки/продажи EA автоматически открывает покупку или продажу в соответствии с настройками: прибыль, стоп-лосс, объем. Управление объемом: общее количество ордеров и фиксированный размер 2 — Автоматический тейк-профит: тейк-профит с минимальной прибылью в соответствии с настройками, кнопка тейк-профит в соответствии с минимальной и максимальной п
    Smart Trade Assistant Pro
    Preecha Somdee
    Утилиты
    ===  Smart Trade Assistant Pro for MT5  === The Forex market is full of EAs that try to trade automatically for you. But in the end, many of them fail because they do not understand your personal trading style, market perspective, or unique strategy. The best trading decisions come from your own experience. You decide when to enter the market. You control the risk. You manage the trade using your own strategy and confidence. However, most traders face the same problem... When the market sta
    Button for Trade in Multi Layer with TP and SL
    Sutardi
    Утилиты
    Tools to open multiple positions/trades all at once?  We've created your easy solution. You can now enter multiple positions at one time. You can set you Lot size, Number of positions, Interval every open position, Take profit, and stop loss and trailing stop too. an addition button for Close All Close All Profit Close All Loss Close All Sell Close All Buy For example: You want to buy 2, 4, 6 or any number of positions with a certain lot size, every 10 second. You can now do so by simply
    Trade Manager Pro Guardian
    Tochukwu Joseph Unaegbu
    Утилиты
    Trade Manager Pro A complete discretionary trade-management cockpit for MetaTrader 5 — direction-aware position planning, prop-firm rule enforcement, a live correlation heat map, a pre-trade checklist gate, and one-click execution, all in a single on-chart panel. Overview Trade Manager Pro is not a signal-generating "black box" EA. It does not predict market direction and makes no profitability promises. Instead, it is a risk and execution management tool built for discretionary traders — partic
    Trading Utility
    Tahir Hussain
    Утилиты
    Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
    RiskRider Pro
    Stephane Paul Heritier
    Утилиты
    RiskRider Pro — professionalnaya panel ruchnoy torgovli dlya MetaTrader 5. Ob'edinyaet vse neobkhodimye instrumenty upravleniya riskami, ne meshaya analizy grafika. OSNOVNYE FUNKTSII BUY / SELL odnim klikom Mgnovennoye ispolneniye po rynochnoy tsene s avtomaticheskim raschetom stop-lossa. Bez dialogov i zaderzhek. Take Profit po R:R Ustanovite sootnoshenie risk/pribyl' odin raz (po umolchaniyu 2.0). Uroven' TP rasschityvaetsya avtomaticheski pri kazhdoy sdelke. Dinamicheskiy raschet lota Pr
    XC Trade Manager
    Ioannis Xenos
    5 (1)
    Утилиты
    XC Trade Manager for MT5  Manage Your Trades with Precision and Ease Welcome to XC Trade Manager, the ultimate solution for traders seeking efficient and intuitive trade management on the MT5 platform. Developed by xignalcoding.com, our seventh product in the MQL5 Market lineup, the XC Trade Manager is designed to streamline your trading experience, allowing you to focus on what truly matters—making informed trading decisions. Key Features 1. Orders Tab Effortlessly place and manage your trades
    Trade Panel EA
    Sahib Ul Ahsan
    Утилиты
    Trade Panel EA – Smart Manual Trading with Professional Risk Management Trade Panel EA is a powerful and user-friendly trading assistant for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who prefer manual execution while benefiting from advanced trade management and automated risk control. Built with speed, simplicity, and precision in mind, this EA helps traders execute positions efficiently, manage risk consistently, and reduce emotional trading mistakes through an intuitive on-chart trading panel. Trad
    Ltz levels
    Cristian Juliano Bomm Reuter
    Индикаторы
    LTZ Levels — Профессиональная система конвергенции для MetaTrader 5 LTZ Levels разработан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам быстро и объективно находить области с высокой вероятностью отработки торгового сценария путем объединения нескольких уровней технического анализа в одном индикаторе. Вместо того чтобы полагаться на один сигнал, LTZ Levels визуально объединяет уровни поддержки и сопротивления, зоны истощения движения, трендовые фильтры и показатели волатильности, обеспечивая более понятно
    PREngulfing
    Slobodan Manovski
    Эксперты
    PR EA - Торговая система по паттернам Engulfing Автоматическое определение паттернов Engulfing с подтверждением скользящей средней PR EA - это советник для MetaTrader 5, который идентифицирует и торгует бычьи/медвежьи паттерны Engulfing при подтверждении фильтром скользящей средней. Оптимизирован для работы на 30-минутных таймфреймах с совместимостью с M15 и H1. Ключевые особенности: Распознавание паттернов - Выявляет действительные формации Engulfing Подтверждение тренда - Фильтр SMA 23
    Price Action Builder Premium
    Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
    Эксперты
    The Price Action Builder Premium expert advisor is an extension of the freely available Price Action Builder Basic :     it provides 2 new candlestick patterns besides the pinbar (already available in the basic edition);     in most configurations, backtesting usually shows an average yearly return rate increased by approximately 50%;     the account growth curve is also smoother, due to larger number of trades, almost double (2x) compared to the free version. While aimed primarily at obtaining
    ProEngulfing For MT5
    Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
    Индикаторы
    Бесплатная версия ProEngulfing - это QualifiedEngulfing с ограничением на один сигнал в день и меньшим количеством функций. Присоединяйтесь к каналу Koala Trading Solution в сообществе mql5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей о всех продуктах Koala. Ссылка для присоединения ниже: https ://www .mql5 .com /en /channels /koalatradingsolution Версия для MT4 этого продукта доступна по следующей ссылке: https ://www .mql5 .com /en /market /product /52023 Представляем ProEngulfing – ваш профессиона
    С этим продуктом покупают
    Trade Assistant MT5
    Evgeniy Kravchenko
    4.41 (215)
    Утилиты
    Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке - Инструкция к приложению - Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характеристики пе
    Forex Trade Manager MT5
    InvestSoft
    4.98 (668)
    Утилиты
    Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
    Local Trade Copier EA MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    4.97 (144)
    Утилиты
    Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT5 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные по
    Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
    Abdul Jalil
    5 (4)
    Утилиты
    ================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
    TradePanel MT5
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.88 (166)
    Утилиты
    Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Скачать пробную версию приложения для демонстрационного аккаунта: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750864 . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим р
    Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
    Lukas Roth
    5 (30)
    Утилиты
    Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegram прямо в ваш счёт MetaTrader 5 . Поддерживаются как публичные, так
    Premium Trade Manager
    Daniel Stein
    5 (4)
    Утилиты
    Premium Trade Manager - Торговая панель со встроенным коучем Premium Trade Manager помещает торгового коуча прямо в ваш график, а под ним работает полноценный движок исполнения. Настройте сделку так, как вы всегда это делаете, затем позвольте Max, вашему ИИ-наставнику по трейдингу, прочитать именно эту настройку с учётом вашего живого счёта и дать чёткое заключение до того, как вы входите: соответствует ли стоп дисциплинированному подходу, разумен ли риск, не выходит ли высоковолатильный релиз ч
    Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3.97 (35)
    Утилиты
    Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MT4 и MT5 с поддержкой счетов Hedge и Netting . Версия COPYLOT для MT5 поддерживает: - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting Версия MT4 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как получить файлы жур
    Order flow footprint chart
    Abdul Jalil
    4.4 (5)
    Утилиты
    Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
    Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
    Sergio Marquez Uroz
    5 (4)
    Утилиты
    Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
    Anchor Trade Manager
    Kalinskie Gilliam
    5 (6)
    Утилиты
    Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
    Trade Dashboard MT5
    Fatemeh Ameri
    4.95 (132)
    Утилиты
    Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
    YuClusters
    Yury Kulikov
    4.93 (43)
    Утилиты
    Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
    FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
    Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
    5 (3)
    Утилиты
    Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
    Power Candles Scanner
    Daniel Stein
    5 (1)
    Утилиты
    Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
    Trade copier MT5
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.57 (51)
    Утилиты
    Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT5", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT4" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
    Adam FTMO MT5
    Vyacheslav Izvarin
    5 (2)
    Утилиты
    ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    Telegram To MT5 Ultra
    Mirel Daniel Gheonu
    5 (3)
    Утилиты
    Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
    Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    Утилиты
    VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
    VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.59 (74)
    Утилиты
    Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональная торговля в один клик с графика и клавиатуры Мощная торговая панель для активного ручного трейдинга, которая позволяет открывать, сопровождать и закрывать сделки значительно быстрее и удобнее, чем стандартными средствами MetaTrader. Панель создана для тех, кто хочет получить полный контроль над позициями, ордерами, прибылью и торговыми сценариями в одном рабочем пространстве. Это не просто вспомогательная утилита. Это полноценный торговый интер
    Equity Protect Pro MT5
    Shi Jie He
    5 (5)
    Утилиты
    Equity Protect Pro: Ваш эксперт по комплексной защите счетов для спокойной торговли Если вы ищете такие функции, как защита счета, защита капитала, защита портфеля, защита мультистратегий, защита прибыли, сбор прибыли, безопасность торговли, программы контроля рисков, автоматический контроль рисков, автоматическая ликвидация, условная ликвидация, запланированная ликвидация, динамическая ликвидация, скользящий стоп-лосс, закрытие в один клик, ликвидация в один клик и восстановление в один клик,
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
    Dilwyn Tng
    5 (8)
    Утилиты
    Скачать рабочую демо-версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT5 — это локальный копировщик сделок и полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает в обоих режимах — Мастер (Master, отправи
    Timeless Charts
    Samuel Manoel De Souza
    5 (7)
    Утилиты
    Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
    Telegram To MT5 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    4.96 (48)
    Утилиты
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
    Trade Manager DaneTrades
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.23 (30)
    Утилиты
    Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
    The News Filter MT5
    Leolouiski Gan
    4.78 (23)
    Утилиты
    Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
    MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
    Inakis Srl
    5 (2)
    Утилиты
    Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
    Quant AI Agents
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (1)
    Утилиты
    Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
    Trade Assistant 38 in 1
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    4.91 (23)
    Утилиты
    Многофункциональная утилита: калькулятор лота, сеточные ордера, индикатор Price Action, менеджер ордеров, рассчёт R/R, и многое другое Демо-веpсия  |   Инструкция  |   Версия для MT4 Утилита не работает в тестере стратегий: вы можете скачать демо-версию ЗДЕСЬ , чтобы протестировать продукт перед покупкой. Напишите мне  если есть вопросы / идеи по улучшению / в случае найденного бага Упроситите и сделайте вашу торговлю быстрее, при этом расширяя стандартные возможности терминала. 1. Открытие но
    KT Equity Protector MT5
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    3.6 (5)
    Утилиты
    Один советник, который должен работать у каждого трейдера MetaTrader, но у большинства его нет. Большинство счетов сливаются не потому, что стратегия была неправильной. Они сливаются потому, что в плохой момент трейдер позволил убытку расти, начал усредняться, оставил сделки на выходные, отдал рынку прибыльную неделю или забыл о дневном лимите проп-фирмы из-за одного неудачного клика. KT Equity Protector - это автоматический защитник, который не даст этому случиться. Установите его на один графи
    Другие продукты этого автора
    Session Volume Heatmap
    Dang Tam Tran
    Индикаторы
    Volume Profile FREE — Multi-Session Heatmap (POC · VAH · VAL) See where trading activity actually occurs—not just where price moves. This indicator builds a clear, color-coded Volume Profile Heatmap directly on your chart and highlights the market's most important price levels: the Point of Control (POC) and the Value Area (VAH/VAL) , where price is most likely to react.
    FREE
    TradePanelPro
    Dang Tam Tran
    5 (1)
    Утилиты
    TradePanel Pro v1.0 – Professional Manual Trading Panel for MT5 TradePanel Pro v1.0 is a professional, high-performance manual trading panel built exclusively for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Designed for speed and precision, it allows traders to execute trades instantly with a single click directly from the chart, eliminating the need for manual order calculations and repetitive trading dialogs. Featuring a modern, elegant dark-themed interface with fully adjustable scaling, TradePanel Pro maxim
    FREE
    Фильтр:
    Нет отзывов
    Ответ на отзыв