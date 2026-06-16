TradeMasterPanel
- Утилиты
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- Версия: 1.6
- Обновлено: 30 июня 2026
- Активации: 10
TradeMasterPanel is a professional one-click trading assistant for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders execute, manage, and protect positions directly from the chart. All settings can be adjusted on-chart and are automatically saved for each trading symbol, eliminating the need to reopen the Inputs dialog or reattach the EA. The interface is fully scalable and DPI-aware for modern high-resolution displays.
1. Market Order Entry
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Open Buy or Sell market orders with a single click.
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Position sizing modes:
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Fixed Lot Size
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Balance Percentage (margin allocation)
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Maximum position size limits:
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Maximum lot size in Fixed mode.
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Maximum balance percentage in Percentage mode.
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Order volume is automatically limited by available free margin.
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Open multiple market orders with a single click (automatically limited by available trading capacity).
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Live position counters displaying:
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Number of Buy and Sell positions.
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Total Buy and Sell volume.
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Magic Number filter:
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Manage only positions opened by this EA.
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Or manage all positions on the current symbol.
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2. Stop Loss & Take Profit
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Four calculation modes:
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Price
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Pips
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Money ($)
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ATR Multiplier
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Automatically apply Stop Loss and Take Profit when opening new trades.
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Drag-and-drop SL/TP lines on the chart with convenient increase/decrease adjustment buttons (Price mode).
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Built-in validation for broker Stop Level and Freeze Level to prevent invalid trade requests.
3. Trade Management
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Close All Positions.
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Close Buy Positions.
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Close Sell Positions.
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Partial Close (50% of total position volume).
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Move Stop Loss to Break Even.
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Close Winning Positions.
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Close Losing Positions.
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Automatically close all positions once a specified total profit target ($) has been reached.
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Instant asynchronous execution for fast processing of multiple orders.
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Optional confirmation dialog to prevent accidental clicks.
4. Pending Orders
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Place Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop orders using draggable Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines.
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Stop Loss and Take Profit distances can be calculated in:
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Pips
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Money ($)
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SL/TP placement modes:
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Fixed
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Ladder (Stepped)
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Create multiple pending orders with customizable spacing.
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Shared Stop Loss or individual Stop Loss for each pending order.
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Independent lot size settings for pending orders.
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Delete pending orders:
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All Pending Orders
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Limit Orders Only
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Stop Orders Only
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5. Automatic Trailing Stop
Five trailing stop modes are available:
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Fixed Distance
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Percentage
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ATR-Based
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Moving Average
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Swing High / Swing Low
Trailing Stop activates only after the position becomes profitable and minimizes unnecessary order modifications to reduce server requests.
6. On-Chart Configuration (No Inputs Window Required)
A vertical toolbar provides quick access to:
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Main Panel
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Market Orders
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Pending Orders
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Close Functions
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Settings
Settings are organized into the following tabs:
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Risk
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Trading
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Trailing
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View
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Sound
All operating modes are selected through intuitive drop-down menus with the active option highlighted, including:
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Trailing Stop Mode
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Stop Loss / Take Profit Mode
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Moving Average Method
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Panel Position
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Profit/Loss Display Position
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Sound Selection
View Settings
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Panel Corner
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Panel Scale
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Font Size
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Automatic DPI Scaling
Sound Settings
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Enable or disable sounds.
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Assign a different sound to each trading event from the built-in sound list.
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Preview sounds before applying them.
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No manual filename entry required.
7. Floating Profit/Loss Display
A floating Profit/Loss panel displays real-time trading results directly on the chart.
Features include:
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Color-coded profit and loss display.
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Eight display positions:
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Top Left
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Top Center
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Top Right
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Middle Left
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Middle Right
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Bottom Left
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Bottom Center
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Bottom Right
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Consistent Pip and Money calculations across:
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Forex
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Metals
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Indices
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Cryptocurrencies
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8. Notes
TradeMasterPanel is a manual trading tool. Market orders are submitted only when the trader clicks the corresponding Buy or Sell button.
Trailing Stop and Close-at-Profit are optional trade management features that operate only after being enabled by the user.
AutoTrading must be enabled in MetaTrader 5 to allow the panel to execute trading operations.
All settings are stored as Terminal Global Variables on a per-symbol basis and remain available after changing timeframes, restarting MetaTrader 5, or reattaching the EA.