TradeMasterPanel — One-Click Manual Trading Panel for MT5

TradeMasterPanel is a professional one-click trading assistant for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders execute, manage, and protect positions directly from the chart. All settings can be adjusted on-chart and are automatically saved for each trading symbol, eliminating the need to reopen the Inputs dialog or reattach the EA. The interface is fully scalable and DPI-aware for modern high-resolution displays.

1. Market Order Entry

Open Buy or Sell market orders with a single click.

Position sizing modes: Fixed Lot Size Balance Percentage (margin allocation)

Maximum position size limits: Maximum lot size in Fixed mode. Maximum balance percentage in Percentage mode. Order volume is automatically limited by available free margin.

Open multiple market orders with a single click (automatically limited by available trading capacity).

Live position counters displaying: Number of Buy and Sell positions. Total Buy and Sell volume.

Magic Number filter: Manage only positions opened by this EA. Or manage all positions on the current symbol.



2. Stop Loss & Take Profit

Four calculation modes: Price Pips Money ($) ATR Multiplier

Automatically apply Stop Loss and Take Profit when opening new trades.

Drag-and-drop SL/TP lines on the chart with convenient increase/decrease adjustment buttons (Price mode).

Built-in validation for broker Stop Level and Freeze Level to prevent invalid trade requests.

3. Trade Management

Close All Positions.

Close Buy Positions.

Close Sell Positions.

Partial Close (50% of total position volume).

Move Stop Loss to Break Even.

Close Winning Positions.

Close Losing Positions.

Automatically close all positions once a specified total profit target ($) has been reached.

Instant asynchronous execution for fast processing of multiple orders.

Optional confirmation dialog to prevent accidental clicks.

4. Pending Orders

Place Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop orders using draggable Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines.

Stop Loss and Take Profit distances can be calculated in: Pips Money ($)

SL/TP placement modes: Fixed Ladder (Stepped)

Create multiple pending orders with customizable spacing.

Shared Stop Loss or individual Stop Loss for each pending order.

Independent lot size settings for pending orders.

Delete pending orders: All Pending Orders Limit Orders Only Stop Orders Only



5. Automatic Trailing Stop

Five trailing stop modes are available:

Fixed Distance

Percentage

ATR-Based

Moving Average

Swing High / Swing Low

Trailing Stop activates only after the position becomes profitable and minimizes unnecessary order modifications to reduce server requests.

6. On-Chart Configuration (No Inputs Window Required)

A vertical toolbar provides quick access to:

Main Panel

Market Orders

Pending Orders

Close Functions

Settings

Settings are organized into the following tabs:

Risk

Trading

Trailing

View

Sound

All operating modes are selected through intuitive drop-down menus with the active option highlighted, including:

Trailing Stop Mode

Stop Loss / Take Profit Mode

Moving Average Method

Panel Position

Profit/Loss Display Position

Sound Selection

View Settings

Panel Corner

Panel Scale

Font Size

Automatic DPI Scaling

Sound Settings

Enable or disable sounds.

Assign a different sound to each trading event from the built-in sound list.

Preview sounds before applying them.

No manual filename entry required.

7. Floating Profit/Loss Display

A floating Profit/Loss panel displays real-time trading results directly on the chart.

Features include:

Color-coded profit and loss display.

Eight display positions: Top Left Top Center Top Right Middle Left Middle Right Bottom Left Bottom Center Bottom Right

Consistent Pip and Money calculations across: Forex Metals Indices Cryptocurrencies



8. Notes

TradeMasterPanel is a manual trading tool. Market orders are submitted only when the trader clicks the corresponding Buy or Sell button.

Trailing Stop and Close-at-Profit are optional trade management features that operate only after being enabled by the user.

AutoTrading must be enabled in MetaTrader 5 to allow the panel to execute trading operations.

All settings are stored as Terminal Global Variables on a per-symbol basis and remain available after changing timeframes, restarting MetaTrader 5, or reattaching the EA.