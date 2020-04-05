Alignment Lab
- Experts
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Nguyen Thanh TrungOur life is a series of choices. Each choice is a trade. Every trade yields a result. Each result carries one—or sometimes many—lessons. And each lesson helps us grow and become better.
- Version: 2.33
Overview
Alignment Lab is a backtest-only quantitative data collection and statistical analysis Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is not a live trading system — it is a precision instrument for studying trade sequence behavior, streak patterns, and volume progression strategies under controlled backtesting conditions.
What It Does
Alignment Lab simulates structured trade sequences and collects granular statistical data on outcomes, helping traders answer questions like:
- How often do win/loss streaks occur, and how long do they run?
- How does volume progression affect overall results?
- What happens when you follow, reverse, or randomize trade direction?
Key Features
🔁 6 Trading Modes (Rules)
- Follow — repeat the last direction if it won; switch if it lost
- Zig Zag — alternate Buy/Sell on every trade
- Reverse — opposite of Follow logic
- Random — randomized direction each trade
- Buy Only / Sell Only — directional constraint modes
📊 5 Volume Progression Modes
- Left to Right, Win LTR, Loss LTR, Win LTR/Loss RTL, Loss LTR/Win RTL
- Supports a fully customizable volume sequence string (e.g. 0.01;0.02;0.05;0.1 )
- Auto-reset on configurable consecutive win/loss thresholds
⚙️ Flexible Risk Parameters
- Fixed or Random SL/TP per trade
- Spread filter with configurable limit
- Configurable trading hours
- Equity Stop and Balance Stop for session control
- Optional Scale Out at breakeven point
📈 Live Statistics Panel (Backtest Visualizer)
Displays in real-time during backtest replay:
- Balance / Equity / Current P&L / Total P&L
- Current trade direction and volume
- Win rate, total/win/loss trade counts
- Average and maximum consecutive win/loss streaks
📋 Detailed Console Report on Exit
On deinitialization, the EA prints a full streak distribution breakdown — how many times each streak length occurred — for both wins and losses.
Designed For
- Traders researching trade sequencing and streak behavior
- Quantitative analysts testing volume management strategies
- Anyone building a statistical baseline before developing a live strategy