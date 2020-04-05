Overview

Alignment Lab is a backtest-only quantitative data collection and statistical analysis Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is not a live trading system — it is a precision instrument for studying trade sequence behavior, streak patterns, and volume progression strategies under controlled backtesting conditions.

What It Does

Alignment Lab simulates structured trade sequences and collects granular statistical data on outcomes, helping traders answer questions like:

How often do win/loss streaks occur, and how long do they run?

How does volume progression affect overall results?

What happens when you follow, reverse, or randomize trade direction?

Key Features

🔁 6 Trading Modes (Rules)

Follow — repeat the last direction if it won; switch if it lost

— repeat the last direction if it won; switch if it lost Zig Zag — alternate Buy/Sell on every trade

— alternate Buy/Sell on every trade Reverse — opposite of Follow logic

— opposite of Follow logic Random — randomized direction each trade

— randomized direction each trade Buy Only / Sell Only — directional constraint modes

📊 5 Volume Progression Modes

Left to Right, Win LTR, Loss LTR, Win LTR/Loss RTL, Loss LTR/Win RTL

Supports a fully customizable volume sequence string (e.g. 0.01;0.02;0.05;0.1 )

Auto-reset on configurable consecutive win/loss thresholds

⚙️ Flexible Risk Parameters

Fixed or Random SL/TP per trade

Spread filter with configurable limit

Configurable trading hours

Equity Stop and Balance Stop for session control

Optional Scale Out at breakeven point

📈 Live Statistics Panel (Backtest Visualizer)

Displays in real-time during backtest replay:

Balance / Equity / Current P&L / Total P&L

Current trade direction and volume

Win rate, total/win/loss trade counts

Average and maximum consecutive win/loss streaks

📋 Detailed Console Report on Exit

On deinitialization, the EA prints a full streak distribution breakdown — how many times each streak length occurred — for both wins and losses.

Designed For