Alignment Lab

Overview

Alignment Lab is a backtest-only quantitative data collection and statistical analysis Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is not a live trading system — it is a precision instrument for studying trade sequence behavior, streak patterns, and volume progression strategies under controlled backtesting conditions.

What It Does

Alignment Lab simulates structured trade sequences and collects granular statistical data on outcomes, helping traders answer questions like:

  • How often do win/loss streaks occur, and how long do they run?
  • How does volume progression affect overall results?
  • What happens when you follow, reverse, or randomize trade direction?

Key Features

🔁 6 Trading Modes (Rules)

  • Follow — repeat the last direction if it won; switch if it lost
  • Zig Zag — alternate Buy/Sell on every trade
  • Reverse — opposite of Follow logic
  • Random — randomized direction each trade
  • Buy Only / Sell Only — directional constraint modes

📊 5 Volume Progression Modes

  • Left to Right, Win LTR, Loss LTR, Win LTR/Loss RTL, Loss LTR/Win RTL
  • Supports a fully customizable volume sequence string (e.g. 0.01;0.02;0.05;0.1 )
  • Auto-reset on configurable consecutive win/loss thresholds

⚙️ Flexible Risk Parameters

  • Fixed or Random SL/TP per trade
  • Spread filter with configurable limit
  • Configurable trading hours
  • Equity Stop and Balance Stop for session control
  • Optional Scale Out at breakeven point

📈 Live Statistics Panel (Backtest Visualizer)
Displays in real-time during backtest replay:

  • Balance / Equity / Current P&L / Total P&L
  • Current trade direction and volume
  • Win rate, total/win/loss trade counts
  • Average and maximum consecutive win/loss streaks

📋 Detailed Console Report on Exit
On deinitialization, the EA prints a full streak distribution breakdown — how many times each streak length occurred — for both wins and losses.

Designed For

  • Traders researching trade sequencing and streak behavior
  • Quantitative analysts testing volume management strategies
  • Anyone building a statistical baseline before developing a live strategy
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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