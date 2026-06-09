NeuralGold MLP

🧠 NeuralGold MLP — AI-Powered Gold Trading for MT5
The future of gold trading is here. Not hype. Pure mathematics.

What is NeuralGold MLP?

NeuralGold MLP is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines a Multi-Layer Perceptron neural network with linear regression output to predict price direction with mathematical precision — no curve-fitting, no martingale, no grid.
Every trade is backed by 15 engineered features derived from RSI, MACD, ATR, CCI, EMA, Bollinger Bands, and raw price action. The network learns market structure in real-time and adapts through online learning on every new bar.

⚡ Limited Launch Price

Current Price: $299
Next Price: $399 (+100$ after 10 copies)
Final Price: $1599
___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Why Traders Choose NeuralGold MLP

Feature What It Means For You
True Neural Network MLP with hidden layer + linear regression output — not just "AI" marketing
Real-Time Adaptation Online learning updates weights on every bar — the EA evolves with the market
No Dangerous Strategies No martingale, no grid
Trend Intelligence EMA(50) filter ensures you trade WITH the trend, not against it
Session Awareness Optional time filter — trade only during active London/NY hours
Weight Persistence Trained models saved to file — resume exactly where you left off
M5 Optimized Designed for 5-minute gold charts — the sweet

⚠️The network trains itself. No manual optimization needed. No curve-fitted backtests. Just pure machine learning doing what it does best — finding patterns in noise.⚠️

Verified Performance

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum Deposit: $200 (0.01 lot recommended)
  • Risk Per Trade: ~2.5% with default SL=500 / TP=1000 points
  • Expected Return: Adaptive — network improves as it learns
⚠️ Important: Results depend on broker conditions, spread, and execution speed. Use ECN/RAW accounts for best performance.

Risk Management — Built In, Not Bolted On

  • Hard Stop Loss on every trade — no exceptions
  • Hard Take Profit — 1:2 risk-reward ratio
  • Cooldown Period — minimum 3 bars between entries prevents overtrading
  • Trend Filter — avoids fighting the primary direction
  • Session Filter — skip low-liquidity hours

Setup — Simple as 1-2-3

  1. Attach to XAUUSD M5 chart
  2. Allow AutoTrading — the EA handles everything
  3. Wait for first training — completes automatically in ~30 seconds
.set files needed. No complex configuration. The EA is truly plug-and-play.

Requirements
Platform MetaTrader 5 (Build 4000+)
Account Hedging or Netting
Broker ECN/RAW spread recommended
VPS Recommended for 24/7 operation
Minimum Balance $200 USD


NeuralGold MLP doesn't guess. It calculates. It learns. It adapts.

Trade gold with the precision of machine learning.

!!! Risk Warning: Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. No trading system is risk-free. Please use proper risk management techniques and test the EA on a demo account before implementing it in the real world!!!



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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Experts
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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