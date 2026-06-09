The future of gold trading is here. Not hype. Pure mathematics.

What is NeuralGold MLP?

NeuralGold MLP is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines a Multi-Layer Perceptron neural network with linear regression output to predict price direction with mathematical precision — no curve-fitting, no martingale, no grid.

Every trade is backed by 15 engineered features derived from RSI, MACD, ATR, CCI, EMA, Bollinger Bands, and raw price action. The network learns market structure in real-time and adapts through online learning on every new bar.

⚡ Limited Launch Price

Current Price: $299

Next Price: $399 (+100$ after 10 copies)

Final Price: $1599

Why Traders Choose NeuralGold MLP

Feature What It Means For You True Neural Network MLP with hidden layer + linear regression output — not just "AI" marketing Real-Time Adaptation Online learning updates weights on every bar — the EA evolves with the market No Dangerous Strategies No martingale, no grid Trend Intelligence EMA(50) filter ensures you trade WITH the trend, not against it Session Awareness Optional time filter — trade only during active London/NY hours Weight Persistence Trained models saved to file — resume exactly where you left off M5 Optimized Designed for 5-minute gold charts — the sweet

⚠️ The network trains itself. No manual optimization needed. No curve-fitted backtests. Just pure machine learning doing what it does best — finding patterns in noise. ⚠️

Verified Performance

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5

Minimum Deposit: $200 (0.01 lot recommended)

Risk Per Trade: ~2.5% with default SL=500 / TP=1000 points

Expected Return: Adaptive — network improves as it learns

⚠️ Important: Results depend on broker conditions, spread, and execution speed. Use ECN/RAW accounts for best performance.

Risk Management — Built In, Not Bolted On

Hard Stop Loss on every trade — no exceptions

Hard Take Profit — 1:2 risk-reward ratio

Cooldown Period — minimum 3 bars between entries prevents overtrading

Trend Filter — avoids fighting the primary direction

Session Filter — skip low-liquidity hours

Setup — Simple as 1-2-3

Attach to XAUUSD M5 chart Allow AutoTrading — the EA handles everything Wait for first training — completes automatically in ~30 seconds

.set files needed. No complex configuration. The EA is truly plug-and-play.

Requirements

Platform MetaTrader 5 (Build 4000+) Account Hedging or Netting Broker ECN/RAW spread recommended VPS Recommended for 24/7 operation Minimum Balance $200 USD





NeuralGold MLP doesn't guess. It calculates. It learns. It adapts.

Trade gold with the precision of machine learning. !!! Risk Warning: Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. No trading system is risk-free. Please use proper risk management techniques and test the EA on a demo account before implementing it in the real world!!!





🧠 NeuralGold MLP — AI-Powered Gold Trading for MT5___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________