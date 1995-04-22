NeuralGold MLP
- 专家
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- 版本: 9.70
- 更新: 9 六月 2026
- 激活: 5
🧠 NeuralGold MLP — AI-Powered Gold Trading for MT5
!!! Risk Warning: Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. No trading system is risk-free. Please use proper risk management techniques and test the EA on a demo account before implementing it in the real world!!!
The future of gold trading is here. Not hype. Pure mathematics.
What is NeuralGold MLP?
NeuralGold MLP is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines a Multi-Layer Perceptron neural network with linear regression output to predict price direction with mathematical precision — no curve-fitting, no martingale, no grid.
Every trade is backed by 15 engineered features derived from RSI, MACD, ATR, CCI, EMA, Bollinger Bands, and raw price action. The network learns market structure in real-time and adapts through online learning on every new bar.
⚡ Limited Launch Price
Current Price: $299___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Next Price: $399 (+100$ after 10 copies)
Final Price: $1599
Next Price: $399 (+100$ after 10 copies)
Final Price: $1599
Why Traders Choose NeuralGold MLP
|Feature
|What It Means For You
|True Neural Network
|MLP with hidden layer + linear regression output — not just "AI" marketing
|Real-Time Adaptation
|Online learning updates weights on every bar — the EA evolves with the market
|No Dangerous Strategies
|No martingale, no grid
|Trend Intelligence
|EMA(50) filter ensures you trade WITH the trend, not against it
|Session Awareness
|Optional time filter — trade only during active London/NY hours
|Weight Persistence
|Trained models saved to file — resume exactly where you left off
|M5 Optimized
|Designed for 5-minute gold charts — the sweet
⚠️The network trains itself. No manual optimization needed. No curve-fitted backtests. Just pure machine learning doing what it does best — finding patterns in noise.⚠️
Verified Performance
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: M5
- Minimum Deposit: $200 (0.01 lot recommended)
- Risk Per Trade: ~2.5% with default SL=500 / TP=1000 points
- Expected Return: Adaptive — network improves as it learns
⚠️ Important: Results depend on broker conditions, spread, and execution speed. Use ECN/RAW accounts for best performance.
Risk Management — Built In, Not Bolted On
- Hard Stop Loss on every trade — no exceptions
- Hard Take Profit — 1:2 risk-reward ratio
- Cooldown Period — minimum 3 bars between entries prevents overtrading
- Trend Filter — avoids fighting the primary direction
- Session Filter — skip low-liquidity hours
Setup — Simple as 1-2-3
- Attach to XAUUSD M5 chart
- Allow AutoTrading — the EA handles everything
- Wait for first training — completes automatically in ~30 seconds
.set files needed. No complex configuration. The EA is truly plug-and-play.
Requirements
|Platform
|MetaTrader 5 (Build 4000+)
|Account
|Hedging or Netting
|Broker
|ECN/RAW spread recommended
|VPS
|Recommended for 24/7 operation
|Minimum Balance
|$200 USD
NeuralGold MLP doesn't guess. It calculates. It learns. It adapts.
Trade gold with the precision of machine learning.
!!! Risk Warning: Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. No trading system is risk-free. Please use proper risk management techniques and test the EA on a demo account before implementing it in the real world!!!