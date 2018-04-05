The "XR VOLATILITY MASTER V1.0" Expert Advisor was designed to trade using Price action theory based on the break

of structure on Previous Day's High/Low. The following indices are suitable to trade on the "DERIV BROKER" platform:

Volatility 75 Volatility 75s Volatility 50s Volatility 250s

This Expert Advisor may be used to trade MAJOR FOREX pairs.If used on other symbols, you will need to find settings that work well with it. Bear in mind that this Expert is not a high frequency trading bot. Maximum number of possible setups are 2 each day. It was designed to grow accounts at a steady pace, which is more realistic. It completely eliminates human emotions out of the equation which is a massive contributor to your success in the algorithmic markets. The bot has an automatic Stoploss and a risk reward for Take profit. In other words you dont have worry where to place your Take profit and Stoploss. All backtesting was done on a $150 account, but i would recommend an account size of $500 for best results.



