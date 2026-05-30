Midas The Golden Touch
- 专家
-
Volodymyr Bobal
- 版本: 1.27
- 更新: 9 七月 2026
- 激活: 20
它运行两个独立的突破引擎，并通过内置的财经日历新闻过滤器和点差过滤器保护每一笔挂单。
它运行两个独立的突破引擎，并通过内置的财经日历新闻过滤器和点差过滤器保护每一笔挂单。
Придбав робота Midas місяць тому. Тестую його на демо рахунку, торгував і на реальному рахунку. Я повністю ним задоволений. Якщо виникають питання то розробник старається допомогти і підсказати. Я надіюсь, що цей робот і його якість будуть завжди на належному рівні. Якщо буде додаткова інформація то я обовязково доповню свій відгук новим.
Hi! I just started using your EA recently, and I really like it. However, I've run into one issue. Sometimes the EA doesn't open any trades automatically. I have to either click **"Active"** again or remove and reattach the EA to the chart before it starts opening trades. I'm not sure if this is a bug or if there's something wrong with my settings. Also, I'm currently using **version 1.24**. How can I update to the latest version? Is the update free, or do I need to pay an additional fee? I'm using MT5 on Windows. Thank you very much for your support!
I have been using the EA since June 2026 and I have to say I am very impressed with it Over that time it has placed 13 trades 11 winners and 2 losses I have a gain of 6.26% ,with a max Drawdown of 1.68% which is quite phenomenal and although this is only a short period I have done many backtests over various times 1 month,6 months,1 year etc up to 5 years ,and all show exceptional results There have been a couple of udates (purely to tweak some minor things). I am testing on 0.01 lots with a £200 demo account ,but will be going live at some point I have had great communication and help from Volodymyr and he is very passionate about what he does and is a great help This EA (in my opinion) is worth a lot more than the price it is being sold at All I will say is start small and watch your account grow,there are dynamic settings to increase lot size with account size (your choice),which actually is a great addition as the EA will use larger lots as your account grows BUT you also use the same risk (genius) All I can say is well done to Volodymyr for such a well developed EA and keep up your great work
Придбав робота Midas місяць тому. Тестую його на демо рахунку, торгував і на реальному рахунку. Я повністю ним задоволений. Якщо виникають питання то розробник старається допомогти і підсказати. Я надіюсь, що цей робот і його якість будуть завжди на належному рівні. Якщо буде додаткова інформація то я обовязково доповню свій відгук новим.
Hi! I just started using your EA recently, and I really like it. However, I've run into one issue. Sometimes the EA doesn't open any trades automatically. I have to either click **"Active"** again or remove and reattach the EA to the chart before it starts opening trades. I'm not sure if this is a bug or if there's something wrong with my settings. Also, I'm currently using **version 1.24**. How can I update to the latest version? Is the update free, or do I need to pay an additional fee? I'm using MT5 on Windows. Thank you very much for your support!
This bot looks promising. Its mechanism is exactly as described; it relies on price action and there are no indicators. I liked it. The developer is also a respectful and cooperative person. I appreciate your efforts; keep it up!
I just bought this EA today after few days of backtesting. 1st day of live trading is immediately in profit. The author is very helpful and respond fast to my queries.
I've tried it and it works great. I've already gotten a return on my investment in the EA. The owner provides quick support and good problem solving.
The backtest of Midas is very promising and shows a stable gain over a longer period. I'm now testing Midas, with low lot size, on a live account which should confirm the backtest performance. The author is very helpful and respond fast. I will update this review in about 2 weeks if I have some live results.
I have been using the EA since June 2026 and I have to say I am very impressed with it Over that time it has placed 13 trades 11 winners and 2 losses I have a gain of 6.26% ,with a max Drawdown of 1.68% which is quite phenomenal and although this is only a short period I have done many backtests over various times 1 month,6 months,1 year etc up to 5 years ,and all show exceptional results There have been a couple of udates (purely to tweak some minor things). I am testing on 0.01 lots with a £200 demo account ,but will be going live at some point I have had great communication and help from Volodymyr and he is very passionate about what he does and is a great help This EA (in my opinion) is worth a lot more than the price it is being sold at All I will say is start small and watch your account grow,there are dynamic settings to increase lot size with account size (your choice),which actually is a great addition as the EA will use larger lots as your account grows BUT you also use the same risk (genius) All I can say is well done to Volodymyr for such a well developed EA and keep up your great work