Midas The Golden Touch

5
MIDAS 是一款基于挂单突破的智能交易系统（EA），专为黄金（XAUUSD）开发并经过前向测试。

它运行两个独立的突破引擎，并通过内置的财经日历新闻过滤器和点差过滤器保护每一笔挂单。

工作原理
• 日突破：在前一日最高点挂 BuyStop / 在最低点挂 SellStop。
• 伦敦时段突破：构建 10:00–15:00 区间，并在两侧放置止损挂单。
• 价格向有利方向移动后，激进追踪止损锁定利润。
• 新闻过滤器在美元高影响事件前后撤回挂单（内置 MT5 日历，无 DLL、无 WebRequest）。
• 点差过大时，点差过滤器阻止新挂单。
• 图表仪表盘显示区间、挂单/新闻状态、持仓盈亏与账户信息。

回测（见截图）：XAUUSD H4，约 5 年，100% 真实 Tick 历史质量，盈利因子 1.66，
启用过滤器时历史最大回撤约 2.5%。
历史结果不代表未来表现。由于滑点、点差跳变和延迟，实盘结果会与回测不同。请先在模拟账户测试。

推荐：品种 XAUUSD，周期 H4，默认参数，0.05 手建议最低入金 3000 —— 按余额调整手数。保持过滤器开启。
评分 7
successfullseller
35
successfullseller 2026.07.12 09:23 
 

I have been using the EA since June 2026 and I have to say I am very impressed with it Over that time it has placed 13 trades 11 winners and 2 losses I have a gain of 6.26% ,with a max Drawdown of 1.68% which is quite phenomenal and although this is only a short period I have done many backtests over various times 1 month,6 months,1 year etc up to 5 years ,and all show exceptional results There have been a couple of udates (purely to tweak some minor things). I am testing on 0.01 lots with a £200 demo account ,but will be going live at some point I have had great communication and help from Volodymyr and he is very passionate about what he does and is a great help This EA (in my opinion) is worth a lot more than the price it is being sold at All I will say is start small and watch your account grow,there are dynamic settings to increase lot size with account size (your choice),which actually is a great addition as the EA will use larger lots as your account grows BUT you also use the same risk (genius) All I can say is well done to Volodymyr for such a well developed EA and keep up your great work

YDV
192
YDV 2026.07.12 03:18 
 

Придбав робота Midas місяць тому. Тестую його на демо рахунку, торгував і на реальному рахунку. Я повністю ним задоволений. Якщо виникають питання то розробник старається допомогти і підсказати. Я надіюсь, що цей робот і його якість будуть завжди на належному рівні. Якщо буде додаткова інформація то я обовязково доповню свій відгук новим.

Software
21
Software 2026.07.07 09:29 
 

Hi! I just started using your EA recently, and I really like it. However, I've run into one issue. Sometimes the EA doesn't open any trades automatically. I have to either click **"Active"** again or remove and reattach the EA to the chart before it starts opening trades. I'm not sure if this is a bug or if there's something wrong with my settings. Also, I'm currently using **version 1.24**. How can I update to the latest version? Is the update free, or do I need to pay an additional fee? I'm using MT5 on Windows. Thank you very much for your support!

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专家
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专家
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FREE
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3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
作者的更多信息
Akella
Volodymyr Bobal
专家
AKELLA   —   双面黄金复利机器人（XAUUSD   H1） Akella 是一款专为 XAUUSD H1 时间框架设计的专业全自动交易系统。它交易市场最受关注的日线结构上两种概率最高的事件：昨日极值与日线枢轴位（R1/S1）汇合处的确认冲量突破——以及假突破（陷阱反打）：价格刺穿关键位、被拒绝后重新收复。两种入场"面孔"在构造上互斥：无论市场在关键位做什么，Akella 都有对应预案。 每笔仓位都有硬性止损保护。盈利交易通过严格的金字塔加仓放大——只在行情有利时加仓——整个仓位篮通过三层出场机制收割：利润回吐保护、止损级联和固定熔断器。亏损快速切断，盈利持续复利。无网格、无马丁、无摊平——永远不会。 开仓前，智能过滤器持续分析趋势方向（EMA200）、波动率健康度（ATR   走廊）、趋势强度（ADX）和K线冲量。条件不满足时，Akella   只会等待。 回测 2021–2026（真实报价、真实点差、入金 10,000、固定手数 0.10、默认参数）： 盈利因子： 3.65   | 净值回撤： 1.41%   | 恢复因子： 14.93   |   1,284 笔交易 ，
Mora Gold
Volodymyr Bobal
专家
MORA GOLD — 耐心的黄金复利系统 (XAUUSD M30) Mora Gold 是一套专业的全自动交易系统，专为 XAUUSD 的 M30 周期设计。它围绕大多数黄金机器人都做错的一件事而构建： 当信号出现的那一刻点差恰好很宽时，应该怎么办。 大多数机器人把宽点差当作否决。信号被丢弃，行情随后自己走掉。Mora Gold 不这样做。它的入场信号读取自 已收盘的K线 ，因此在机器人等待期间信号不会失效。一时的宽点差因此成为在K线内部耐心等待、以值得支付的价格入场的理由，而不是放弃一个已经正确做出的决定的理由。 在四年半的黄金历史中，仅此一点差异就价值 数千笔交易 ：同样的筛选逻辑，如今作用于它过去丢弃的那些信号。 入场由 四项自校准的百分位检验 选出。它们将当前读数与近期候选者排序比较，而不是与固定阈值比较，因此在黄金波动率状态变化时能够跟随而不会过时。确认读数必须真正 与交易方向一致 ，而不只是强：方向相反的强读数会被直接拒绝。 每一笔持仓都由 硬性止损 保护。盈利仓位以有纪律的金字塔加仓，仅在行情朝有利方向运行时加仓，最多九个单位，整个组合在第一单位利润回吐时了结，并由止损
Lumen Golden Breakout
Volodymyr Bobal
5 (1)
专家
Lumen — 黄金结构突破 EA Lumen 只做一件事，并且做得干净利落：交易黄金上真实价格结构的突破。当价格沿 EMA200 趋势方向收盘突破最近 30 根K线的最高价或最低价时，Lumen 挂出一张挂单，并用基于 ATR 的止损进行管理——止损先移至保本，随后跟随价格。同一时间仅一笔持仓——没有网格、没有马丁格尔、没有加仓摊平。 设计目标是尽可能低的回撤，而非最陡的曲线。默认仅做多（黄金长期偏多，使做空一侧更弱）、固定手数，以及一个波动率"通道"过滤器，在死寂或混乱的行情中回避。 主要特点 单一持仓——同一时间绝不超过一笔交易。 无网格、无马丁格尔、无摊平。 结构突破入场：N根K线高/低点加 EMA200 趋势过滤。 ATR 出场链：硬止损 -> 保本 -> ATR 跟踪止损。 波动率通道过滤器跳过死寂与过度延伸的行情。 可选的每日亏损停机与点差保护。 默认固定手数（回撤低而稳定）；可选按百分比风险计算手数。 推荐 品种：XAUUSD（黄金）。周期：H1。 低点差 / ECN 经纪商，并使用 VPS 保证不间断运行。 默认参数即为经过测试的配置——请从此开始。 回测（XAUUS
FREE
Aurora Golden Goddess
Volodymyr Bobal
5 (1)
专家
Aurora 实盘信号 — 实时跟踪 Aurora Golden Goddess   是一款针对 黄金 (XAUUSD)   的精准 结构突破 EA。它在确认的摆动枢轴点挂出止损挂单，只顺势交易—— 无网格、无马丁、无加仓摊平。   同一时间只持一单，始终带固定止损。 它的与众不同在于 回撤纪律。   在 4.5 年的 真实 tick + 滑点、固定手数 回测中，最大余额回撤保持在   3% 以下。 回测（2021–2026，XAUUSD M15，固定 0.10 手，真实 tick + 20–40ms 滑点）： 盈利因子： 1.48   · 胜率： 74%   · 最大回撤： 2.98%   · 最大连续亏损： 6   · 交易数： 819 特点：单仓位带硬止损 · 自动识别 2/3/5 位小数经纪商 · 趋势+波动+点差过滤 · 风险%或固定手数 · 图表面板。 诚实提示：   回测不是承诺。黄金的实盘结果取决于您经纪商的点差与执行——这正是内置点差过滤的原因。 请先在自己的经纪商上用免费 Demo 回测 ，从小手数开始。随时为您提供帮助。 推荐：XAUUSD，M15，低点差账户，
SmartTrailingStop Universal
Volodymyr Bobal
5 (2)
实用工具
SmartTrailingStop 是一款通用追踪止损工具，可作用于任何持仓——手动交易或任何 EA 开出的订单均可。提供四种追踪模式，并支持保本与部分平仓，让它替您管理账户中的每一个持仓。 适合不愿盯盘的波段交易者、需要精准止损的剥头皮交易者，以及所有运行没有优质追踪止损模块的多 EA 用户。 我们的黄金 EA： Aurora Golden Goddess  |  Midas The Golden Touch  | Golden Fatima 四种追踪模式 - Fixed — 经典固定点数距离 - ATR — 波动率自适应，根据市场状况调整 - Step — 仅在价格前进设定步长后锁定利润 - Candle — 跟随前 N 根 K 线的高/低点 附加功能 - 保本 — 盈利达到设定点数后将 SL 自动移至入场价 + 锁定点 - 部分平仓 — 在首个目标平掉一定比例，剩余继续追踪 - 激活阈值 — 在盈利前不触碰 SL - 范围过滤 — 按品种、魔术号、方向（仅 BUY 或仅 SELL） - 自动遵守经纪商 stops level 与 freeze level - 兼容对冲与
FREE
Aurelius
Volodymyr Bobal
专家
Aurelius 是一款专为 XAUUSD 设计的趋势延续 EA。它使用自定义 K 指标（方向性 效率比）识别强劲宏观趋势，并在微观回调耗尽时入场。系统持仓直到趋势力量 衰减 (K-decay 退出)，然后平仓。 无网格。无马丁。无神秘承诺。只有透明的策略和诚实的回测数据。 2024-2026 XAUUSD H1 回测 - 净利润:        $13,731 (本金 $10,000) - 盈亏比:        1.29 - 恢复因子:      4.06 - 夏普比率:      2.48 - 最大余额回撤:  17.15% - 最大净值回撤:  13.57% - 总交易数:      1,475 - 单笔最大盈利:  $3,586 工作原理 1. 宏观过滤：H4 最近 3 根 K 线显示强方向性 (K_HTF >= 0.50) 2. 微观过滤：M5 最近 3 根 K 线显示耗尽的反向回调 (K_LTF <= 0.30) 3. 入场：在回调耗尽后顺宏观趋势开仓 4. 离场：K_HTF 跌至峰值的 35% 以下 (K-decay 退出) 5. 紧急止损：600 点 特性
FREE
Zephyr Index EA
Volodymyr Bobal
专家
Zephyr — NAS100 突破（免费） 专为   US Tech / NAS100 (USTEC)   设计的 H1 波动突破 EA。核心逻辑是在近期价格结构高低点外侧同时挂出 OCO 买停与卖停单，价格突破哪侧即激活哪个方向，另一侧订单自动取消。EA 仅在五项过滤条件同时满足时才允许入场：价格结构突破、ATR 波动率扩张、ADX 趋势强度确认、成交量放大、以及处于有效交易时段之内。每笔交易均配有基于斐波那契比例与 ATR 计算的硬性止损，以及固定风险回报比 2.0 的止盈位—— 无网格、无马丁格尔、无加仓 。手数按账户余额风险百分比动态计算，内置点差过滤、单日最大亏损保护。回测 USTEC H1（2022–2025）：盈利因子 1.12，夏普比率 3.03，最大回撤 21%，共 119 笔交易。推荐使用风险比例 1%，可将回撤控制在约 10%。 我们的黄金 EA： Aurora Golden Goddess  |  Midas The Golden Touch  |  Golden Fatima 过往表现不代表未来收益。
FREE
EquityGuard Risk Manager
Volodymyr Bobal
5 (1)
实用工具
EquityGuard 是一款静默运行的账户保护工具。它实时监控您的账户净值，一旦触及任何预设的亏损、回撤或盈利阈值，立即关闭所有持仓、删除挂单，并可选自动停用 EA。 专为跟单考核交易员 (FTMO、MFF、FundedNext、The5ers)、多 EA 组合用户，以及所有不愿看着盈利日变成亏损日的交易者设计。 核心功能 - 日内亏损上限 — 按当日起始余额的百分比 - 日内盈利目标 — 达标后锁定收益 - 最大回撤 — 可基于峰值净值、初始余额或当日起始 - 总亏损上限 — 保护初始本金 - 三种响应模式：仅报警、平仓全部、平仓并停用 EA - 范围过滤 — 按品种和魔术号 - 通知方式：弹窗、推送、邮件、声音 - 图表实时面板，状态颜色编码 - 与任何 EA 兼容，绝不干扰策略 - 完美适配 FTMO 风格的考核规则 工作流程 1. 挂载到任意图表，设置限额，启用自动交易。 2. EquityGuard 每秒检测一次账户状态。 3. 触发时：报警提示、按市价平掉所有匹配持仓、删除挂单。 4. 日计数器在午夜自动重置。 典型用途 - 顺利通过考核账户，不触发日亏损规则
FREE
Triumph Gold
Volodymyr Bobal
专家
TRIUMPH — 双速黄金引擎（XAUUSD   M30） Triumph 是一套用于 XAUUSD、M30 周期的全自动交易系统。它不预测方向，也绝不逆势加仓摊平。它等待一个具体且可度量的事件：价格加速——最近一段走势必须快于其之前的一段——并且此刻价格已经处于自身近期区间的极端位置。 开仓之前，两个彼此独立的读数必须同时成立： 加速度   —— 承重过滤器。价格的二阶差分，并与其自身近期分布进行排序比较。 位置   —— 当前收盘价在最近 64 根收盘价中所处的位次，同样以排序而非固定水平来衡量。 两个过滤器都是自校准的百分位，而不是固定阈值。每个过滤器拒绝固定比例的候选信号，因此当波动率环境改变时系统会自我重新校准，而不会慢慢失准。排序使用窗口内的每一根K线，因此与「最高/最低之间的位置」不同，它不会被单根异常K线所决定。 两种交易模式 Triumph 配备一个两档模式开关，由您选择取舍的方向。两档都是实测设置，而非装饰性预设： Selective （默认）—— 交易更少，盈利因子更高。 Frequency   —— 交易更多，盈利因子更低。 这是真实的取舍而非降级：Frequ
筛选:
successfullseller
35
successfullseller 2026.07.12 09:23 
 

I have been using the EA since June 2026 and I have to say I am very impressed with it Over that time it has placed 13 trades 11 winners and 2 losses I have a gain of 6.26% ,with a max Drawdown of 1.68% which is quite phenomenal and although this is only a short period I have done many backtests over various times 1 month,6 months,1 year etc up to 5 years ,and all show exceptional results There have been a couple of udates (purely to tweak some minor things). I am testing on 0.01 lots with a £200 demo account ,but will be going live at some point I have had great communication and help from Volodymyr and he is very passionate about what he does and is a great help This EA (in my opinion) is worth a lot more than the price it is being sold at All I will say is start small and watch your account grow,there are dynamic settings to increase lot size with account size (your choice),which actually is a great addition as the EA will use larger lots as your account grows BUT you also use the same risk (genius) All I can say is well done to Volodymyr for such a well developed EA and keep up your great work

Volodymyr Bobal
2242
来自开发人员的回复 Volodymyr Bobal 2026.07.12 10:15
I am glad things worked for you! Hope you will be even more satisfied in future
YDV
192
YDV 2026.07.12 03:18 
 

Придбав робота Midas місяць тому. Тестую його на демо рахунку, торгував і на реальному рахунку. Я повністю ним задоволений. Якщо виникають питання то розробник старається допомогти і підсказати. Я надіюсь, що цей робот і його якість будуть завжди на належному рівні. Якщо буде додаткова інформація то я обовязково доповню свій відгук новим.

Volodymyr Bobal
2242
来自开发人员的回复 Volodymyr Bobal 2026.07.12 03:20
Thank you so much for those warm words. That is the thing that always keeps me up!
Дякую за ці теплі слова. Це те що дійсно мене підтримує!
Software
21
Software 2026.07.07 09:29 
 

Hi! I just started using your EA recently, and I really like it. However, I've run into one issue. Sometimes the EA doesn't open any trades automatically. I have to either click **"Active"** again or remove and reattach the EA to the chart before it starts opening trades. I'm not sure if this is a bug or if there's something wrong with my settings. Also, I'm currently using **version 1.24**. How can I update to the latest version? Is the update free, or do I need to pay an additional fee? I'm using MT5 on Windows. Thank you very much for your support!

Volodymyr Bobal
2242
来自开发人员的回复 Volodymyr Bobal 2026.07.07 09:50
Hi there! Thanks for your honest review. Update 1.26, that fixes all bugs is available for free at your purchases page.
Sami
141
Sami 2026.07.01 06:12 
 

This bot looks promising. Its mechanism is exactly as described; it relies on price action and there are no indicators. I liked it. The developer is also a respectful and cooperative person. I appreciate your efforts; keep it up!

Volodymyr Bobal
2242
来自开发人员的回复 Volodymyr Bobal 2026.07.01 08:56
What a blessing to have this kind of support. Will do my best to provide the best quality to you!
Mugiwara
74
Mugiwara 2026.06.09 16:09 
 

I just bought this EA today after few days of backtesting. 1st day of live trading is immediately in profit. The author is very helpful and respond fast to my queries.

Volodymyr Bobal
2242
来自开发人员的回复 Volodymyr Bobal 2026.06.09 18:35
Thank you so much for taking the time to share this. I'm really glad MIDAS is working well for you and that the support has been helpful — fast, honest help is exactly what I aim for.
taurus aldebaran
216
taurus aldebaran 2026.06.04 13:09 
 

I've tried it and it works great. I've already gotten a return on my investment in the EA. The owner provides quick support and good problem solving.

Volodymyr Bobal
2242
来自开发人员的回复 Volodymyr Bobal 2026.06.04 13:13
Thank you so much for taking the time to share this. I'm really glad MIDAS is working well for you and that the support has been helpful — fast, honest help is exactly what I aim for. As always, trade with sensible risk, and reach out anytime. A small update (v1.21) is on the way too. Thanks for your trust!
Jason Salomon Slabbers
337
Jason Salomon Slabbers 2026.06.02 06:01 
 

The backtest of Midas is very promising and shows a stable gain over a longer period. I'm now testing Midas, with low lot size, on a live account which should confirm the backtest performance. The author is very helpful and respond fast. I will update this review in about 2 weeks if I have some live results.

Volodymyr Bobal
2242
来自开发人员的回复 Volodymyr Bobal 2026.06.02 06:05
Thank you so much for the thoughtful review and for testing MIDAS the right way — verifying it live with a small lot size first is exactly the approach I'd recommend, and I really respect that. In the spirit of full transparency: live results on gold can differ from backtests depending on your broker's spread and execution, especially around news.That is the reason why spread filters were added. So testing with a low lot during the first weeks is the smart way to confirm it under your own conditions — I'd always rather set honest expectations than overpromise. I'm here to help throughout — if you have any questions during your live test or want help tuning the settings for your broker, just message me anytime. I'm also preparing a small update (improved session-time handling) that will be out shortly. Looking forward to your update in two weeks, and thank you again for the support and the kind words about the help — it genuinely means a lot for a new product.
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