Unlock the power of automated trading with Gold Boss EA , a cutting-edge Forex Expert Advisor designed to maximize your profits on the XAUUSD market. With precision algorithms and smart risk management, this EA ensures consistent and efficient trading on MetaTrader 5.

Key Features & Requirements:

✅ Minimum Balance Requirement: $100 (Recommended: $500+ for safer trading)

✅ Market Compatibility: Exclusively designed for XAUUSD (Gold)

✅ MT5 Compatibility: Works only on MT5 Standard Accounts

✅ Precision Trading: Requires 7-digit XAUUSD pricing (e.g., 1234.567)

✅ 24/7 Operation: The EA must run continuously for optimal performance

✅ Must be Run on M1 Time Frame

Take control of your trading journey with Gold Boss EA MT5 – a smart, powerful, and reliable EA for Gold traders. 🚀💰

FAQ – Gold Boss EA MT5

1. Do I need a VPS to run this EA?

✅ Answer: Since Gold Boss EA needs to run 24/7 for uninterrupted trading, we highly recommend using a VPS to ensure stable operation. However, if you can keep your PC powered on 24/7 with a stable internet connection, you can run the EA on your personal computer.

2. Do I need to change the EA settings?

✅ Answer: No, the default settings are already optimized for XAUUSD. As long as your broker provides 7-digit XAUUSD pricing (e.g., 1234.567), the EA will function correctly without modifications.

3. On which time frame should I run the EA?

✅ Answer: The EA must be attached to the M1 (1-minute) chart of XAUUSD. Running it on any other timeframe may result in losses or incorrect performance.

4. Can I use this EA on multiple accounts?

✅ Answer: No, the EA is licensed for one MT5 account only. If you wish to use it on multiple accounts, you will need to purchase additional licenses.

5. What is the minimum and recommended deposit?

✅ Answer:

Minimum Deposit: $100

Recommended Deposit: $500+ for safer trading and better risk management.

(The more you invest, the safer your trading experience will be.)

6. Which broker should I use?

✅ Answer: You can use any broker as long as:

They provide MT5 Standard Accounts

XAUUSD pricing is 7-digit (e.g., 1234.567)

7. Can I use the EA on both MT4 and MT5?

✅ Answer: Gold Boss EA is available for both MT4 and MT5 platforms. Make sure you purchase the correct version for your trading terminal.

8. What happens if my internet or PC shuts down?

✅ Answer: If your PC shuts down or your internet disconnects, the EA will stop functioning, and no new trades will be placed. This is why using a VPS is strongly recommended for uninterrupted trading.

9. Does the EA work in all market conditions?

✅ Answer: The EA is optimized to perform well in most market conditions, but like any trading system, it is affected by extreme market volatility, news events, and slippage. Proper risk management is always advised.

10. How long is the EA valid for?

✅ Answer: The EA is valid for 3/6/12 months (as per your plan) on one MT5 account. After expiration, you will need to renew your license.

11. How can I install and activate the EA?

✅ Answer:

Open MT5 and go to File > Open Data Folder Place the EA file in the Experts folder Restart MT5 and attach the EA to the M1 XAUUSD chart Enable Auto Trading and check for a smiley face on the chart The EA will start trading automatically



