Gold Anvil Breakout

8 XAUUSD BREAKOUT STRATEGIES — ONE CHART, ONE EA

Gold Anvil Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor created specifically for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5.

It combines eight built-in breakout strategies in one EA. Attach it to one XAUUSD chart, select your lot size and let the system monitor the market for trading opportunities.

All eight strategies work from one chart and manage their trades automatically.

IMPORTANT: A MetaTrader 5 hedging account is required.

LIVE MONITORING

Follow the EA’s live trading 

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384981

SETUP AND USER GUIDE

Read the installation and settings guide:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770711

WHY CHOOSE GOLD ANVIL BREAKOUT?

  • Eight XAUUSD breakout strategies

  • All strategies run from one chart

  • Fully automatic trade entry and management

  • Simple Fixed Lot mode

  • Automatic risk-based lot sizing

  • Daily drawdown control

  • Minimum and maximum equity controls

  • Economic news filter

  • Clear trading information panel

  • Enable or disable individual strategies

  • Compatible with many broker Gold symbols

HOW IT WORKS

Gold Anvil Breakout monitors XAUUSD and waits for breakout conditions.

When one of the eight strategies finds a valid setup, the EA can place pending orders around the breakout area. It then manages the trade using that strategy’s built-in rules.

Every strategy has its own settings and internal timeframe. This allows the EA to look for different types of Gold breakout opportunities.

You do not need to open eight charts or select a special chart timeframe.

CHOOSE YOUR LOT-SIZING MODE

Fixed Lot

Fixed Lot is the simplest option and is recommended for new users.

Select a lot size such as 0.01, and each enabled strategy will use that lot size when it finds a valid setup.

Start with the smallest lot accepted by your broker.

Max Account Drawdown

This advanced mode automatically estimates lot sizes using your account balance, selected drawdown target and historical strategy information.

The drawdown percentage is used for lot sizing. It is not a guaranteed maximum loss.

If you are unsure which option to use, select Fixed Lot mode.

BUILT-IN ACCOUNT CONTROLS

Gold Anvil Breakout gives you control over how and when it trades.

Available controls include:

  • Account minimum-equity stop

  • Account maximum-equity target

  • Daily drawdown limit

  • Broker-time daily reset

  • Economic news protection

  • Individual strategy switches

When an enabled safety level is reached, the EA can stop opening new trades and manage its own Gold positions and pending orders.

ECONOMIC NEWS FILTER

The optional news filter uses the MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar.

It can pause new entries before and after important USD events, including:

  • CPI

  • FOMC

  • Nonfarm Payrolls

  • Other high-impact economic news

QUICK INSTALLATION

  1. Open your broker’s XAUUSD or Gold chart.

  2. Attach Gold Anvil Breakout.

  3. Enable Algo Trading.

  4. Select Fixed Lot mode.

  5. Choose the smallest suitable lot.

  6. Keep the default strategy settings.

  7. Check the information panel for the EA’s status.

RECOMMENDED STARTING SETTINGS

  • Enable all eight strategies

  • Select Fixed Lot mode

  • Use 0.01 or the smallest lot accepted by your broker

  • Keep the default strategy settings

  • Leave Aggressive Lot Scaling disabled

  • Use a stable internet connection or VPS

The EA waits for valid market conditions. It may not open a trade immediately after installation.

REQUIREMENTS

  • MetaTrader 5

  • Hedging account

  • XAUUSD or a ANY Gold symbol

  • Algo Trading enabled

  • Stable internet connection or VPS

  • Sufficient margin for the selected lot size

Netting accounts are not supported.

Broker symbols with a prefix or suffix, such as XAUUSDm, can be used 

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Gold Anvil Breakout is designed specifically for XAUUSD.

Backtests and live monitoring do not guarantee future performance.

Start with a small lot size and use only money you can afford to lose.


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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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HFT Spike EA
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5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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