Forex Anvil Breakout

Forex Anvil Breakout

Forex Anvil Breakout is an automated trading EA made for a multi-symbol breakout portfolio.

This EA is based on a breakout strategy engine that I have been tuning and improving for the past 10 years. It includes 6 breakout strategies, each built for a different symbol:

EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, AUDJPY, and CHFJPY.

The EA looks for support and resistance areas, then places pending buy stop or sell stop orders when the market gives a valid setup.

The goal is simple: trade structured breakouts across multiple markets with clear entries, clean trade management, and controlled risk settings.

Forex Anvil Breakout is not designed for traders looking to flip accounts quickly. It is built for traders who want a structured breakout portfolio with clear rules, honest risk management, and a long-term approach to automated trading.

Forex Anvil Breakout User Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773162

Launch price notice:
Forex Anvil Breakout is currently listed at a launch price. The planned final price is $999 as the product develops, live signal history grows, and more forward trading data becomes available.

The price may increase over time without notice.

Key Features

- Multi-symbol breakout portfolio

- Trades EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, AUDJPY, and CHFJPY

- 6 internal breakout strategies

- Breakout entries based on support and resistance

- Pending buy stop and sell stop orders

- Fixed stop loss and take profit

- Fixed lot size option

- Drawdown-based lot sizing option

- Optional Aggressive Lot Scaling

- Daily equity loss limit option

- Account min/max equity stop options

- News filter using the MQL5 Calendar in live trading

- Built-in chart panel

- Adjustable magic number

- Broker symbol prefix/suffix mapping

Trading Logic

The 6 strategies are built to work together. They are not all trying to take the same exact trade. This helps spread risk across different breakout setups and different markets instead of depending on one single symbol or one single setup.

Risk Controls

You can trade with a fixed lot size, or you can use drawdown-based lot sizing. I recommend drawdown-based lot sizing because it helps balance risk between the 6 strategies inside the EA.

Aggressive Lot Scaling is optional. When enabled, it keeps the prior accepted lot size for recovery and can exceed the Max-DD calculated lot after account drawdown.

The EA also includes optional account min equity, account max equity, and daily equity loss controls.

Each trade uses fixed stop loss and take profit settings. This keeps the trade management simple and controlled.

Stable Execution

A good EA is not only about the strategy. The code behind it also matters. Forex Anvil Breakout was built with clean and controlled execution logic to help the EA behave as close as possible between backtesting and live trading.

News Protection

Forex Anvil Breakout includes an optional news filter using the MQL5 economic calendar in live trading.

You can choose the currencies and keywords you want to watch, such as USD news, CPI, FOMC, or Payrolls. The EA can block new trades before and after selected high impact news and can manage open trades during news.

The news calendar is disabled during strategy tester, so the live MQL5 Calendar filter is not used in backtests.

Setup Guide

1. Attach Forex Anvil Breakout to one enabled symbol chart, normally EURUSD when running the full portfolio.

2. Make sure your broker provides the symbols you want to enable.

3. If your broker uses extra letters before or after the symbol name, use Broker Symbol Prefix or Broker Symbol Suffix.

4. You can attach the EA to any timeframe.

5. A hedging account is required. Netting/exchange accounts are not supported.

6. Suggested starting deposit: $500 or more.

7. Start with a small fixed lot size or use drawdown-based lot sizing.

Backtesting 


For faster backtesting, you can use OHLC testing mode because the EA logic is based on open, high, low, and close data. You can also compare with Every Tick testing if you want to check broker-specific execution differences.


Important Risk Notice

Forex Anvil Breakout requires a hedging account.

This EA does not use AI, machine learning, martingale recovery, grid recovery, or fake "money printer" marketing. It is a rule-based breakout portfolio system.

No EA can guarantee profit. Use proper risk and test carefully before trading live.
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Ultimate ORB
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Ultimate ORB is a flexible Opening Range Breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. The EA creates a price range during a selected broker-time window. After the range is complete, it can trade breakouts, retests, reversals, or failed breakouts. It trades the current chart symbol and allows traders to build strategies for Forex, Gold, indices, cryptocurrencies, and other supported markets. Important: No Set Files Included Ultimate ORB does not come with ready-made set files, guaranteed settings, o
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