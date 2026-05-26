Doctor Bullish Recovery

5

Doctor Bullish Recovery 

For Expert Advisor need hedge type account 

Settings, Manual and .set files here

Please note that I do not sell my EA's  on another platform, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files link are only available on my blog. Be careful of scammers and do not buy any sets from anyone else!


**Doctor Bullish Recovery** is an advanced, multi-stage recovery Expert Advisor designed to rescue losing trades, manage drawdowns, and stabilize account equity using a combination of hedging (locking), smart grid averaging, and partial overlap closing.


Unlike traditional recovery systems that rely on high-risk martingale or wait for a full basket break-even, **Doctor Bullish Recovery** safely locks in losses first and then uses micro-profits from new average entries to incrementally close out portions of the worst-performing trades.


---


## Core Strategy & Recovery Process


1. **Autonomous Base Entry & Grid**: Under normal market conditions (Standby Mode), the EA operates an EMA-driven entry system (Base Entry) accompanied by a custom Step-Index Grid.

2. **Loss Locking (Full Hedge)**: If the account/symbol drawdown reaches your predefined threshold (percentage or money-based), the EA enters the locking stage. It opens a main hedge lock to neutralize the net exposure, capping the floating loss.

3. **Tiered Step Locks**: During extreme market extensions, the EA can open up to $N$ extra step locks (Tier Locks) as the averaging loss increases, maintaining hedge protection.

4. **Smart Averaging Grid**: Once locked, the EA deploys average trades in alignment with the EMA trend to collect small profits.

5. **Partial Overlap Closing**: The EA pairs the oldest/worst losing position with the most profitable average orders (or locks). Using a divisor mechanism, it partially closes both sides when the net profit exceeds the partial close target. This incrementally melts down the drawdown until the recovery is complete.


---


## Key Features


- **Dynamic Trend Filter**: Fast and Slow EMA crossovers gate entries. The EA will not open averaging trades against a strong trend, preventing basket blowout.

- **Standby Overlap Close**: Operates even in normal standby mode, continuously scanning to pair the farthest losing position with the highest profit position on the same side for early micro-closeouts.

- **Multiple Close Modes**: Supports both same-side and cross-side pairing (closing losing buys against profit sells, and vice versa) to maximize recovery speed.

- **Risk Management**: Built-in protection settings including Max Spread, Max Slippage, Commission calculations, Max Total Lots cap, and a Hard Equity Stop (drawdown percentage threshold).

- **Comprehensive Interactive HUD**: A sleek on-chart panel detailing main orders, average orders, possible closure profits, drawdown levels, and current EA states, alongside direct buttons for "Stop Recovery", "Close All", and "Close Current Group".

- **Strict Compliance**: 100% English code, ASCII-only parameters, and zero emojis for a smooth compilation and successful MQL5.com submission/validation.


---


## Input Parameters


### 1. EA Identification

- **Magic Number**: Unique magic number for EA tracking.

- **EA Comment**: Comment label attached to orders.


### 2. Recovery Target

- **Recovery Magics**: List of magic numbers to recover (comma-separated; `0` recovers all magics).

- **Current Symbol Only**: If enabled, the EA will only recover positions belonging to the chart symbol.


### 3. Launch Mode

- **Launch Type**: `Instant Start` (starts recovery immediately) or `Delayed Mode` (starts when drawdown conditions are met).

- **DD% / DD Money Start**: Drawdown percent or money threshold to activate the recovery system.


### 4. Locking Parameters

- **Use Locking**: Enable/disable full hedge locking.

- **Recover Own Positions**: Enable to allow the EA to automatically transition its own base/grid entries into the recovery cycle.

- **Max Lock Steps**: Max number of tiered step locks allowed.

- **Lock Step DD Money/Pct**: Loss increases required to trigger the next step lock.

- **Lock Step Hedge Pct**: Hedging percentage ratio for the tiered step locks.

- **Use Tier Lock Pair Close**: Enable to close step locks with opposite averaging orders.


### 5. Partial Close & Overlap

- **Part To Close**: Specific volume to close per overlap cycle (set `0` for auto-divisor calculation).

- **Part Divisor**: Divisor used to calculate partial lot sizes.

- **Close Order**: sequence to process losing orders (e.g. `Easy First` or `Hard First`).

- **Same-Side / Cross-Side Pair Close**: Advanced pairing logic settings with minimum profit thresholds.


### 6. Step-Index Grid Settings

- **Lot Start / Multiplier**: Start lot size and multipliers (separate configurations for Buy and Sell).

- **Distance Start / Multiplier**: Grid distances in pips and multipliers.

- **Cooldown Seconds**: Minimum time buffer required between average orders.


### 7. EMA Entry Control

- **Use EMA Crossover Pause**: Filters base entries and average trades based on EMA trend.

- **EMA Fast / Slow Periods**: Timeframe and periods for the trend indicators.

- **EMA Require Slope**: Trend slope filters to avoid opening orders in flat markets.


### 8. Hard Stop & Risk Settings

- **Use Hard Stop**: Activate the hard equity stop.

- **Hard Stop DD %**: Absolute maximum drawdown percentage to close all positions.

- **Max Total Lots**: Absolute lot cap.

- **Use Full Commission**: Includes commission estimations in all profit calculations.


---


## Setup & Recommendations


1. **Hedged Accounts**: This EA **must** be run on a Retail Hedging account.

2. **Testing**: Run backtests on Visual Mode to see the HUD and understand the locking/partial closing transitions.

3. **Symbols**: Recommended for highly liquid majors (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD) or indices.


Reviews 2
René
619
René 2026.06.10 20:00 
 

Puuuh….what a beast! Maybe the best recovery ea I have seen, tested on Gold. Very good setfile support. Thanks!

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XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
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javaai
559
javaai 2026.06.14 06:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

René
619
René 2026.06.10 20:00 
 

Puuuh….what a beast! Maybe the best recovery ea I have seen, tested on Gold. Very good setfile support. Thanks!

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