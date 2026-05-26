Doctor Bullish Recovery

5

Doctor Bullish Recovery 

For Expert Advisor need hedge type account 

Settings, Manual and .set files here

Please note that I do not sell my EA's  on another platform, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files link are only available on my blog. Be careful of scammers and do not buy any sets from anyone else!


**Doctor Bullish Recovery** is an advanced, multi-stage recovery Expert Advisor designed to rescue losing trades, manage drawdowns, and stabilize account equity using a combination of hedging (locking), smart grid averaging, and partial overlap closing.


Unlike traditional recovery systems that rely on high-risk martingale or wait for a full basket break-even, **Doctor Bullish Recovery** safely locks in losses first and then uses micro-profits from new average entries to incrementally close out portions of the worst-performing trades.


---


## Core Strategy & Recovery Process


1. **Autonomous Base Entry & Grid**: Under normal market conditions (Standby Mode), the EA operates an EMA-driven entry system (Base Entry) accompanied by a custom Step-Index Grid.

2. **Loss Locking (Full Hedge)**: If the account/symbol drawdown reaches your predefined threshold (percentage or money-based), the EA enters the locking stage. It opens a main hedge lock to neutralize the net exposure, capping the floating loss.

3. **Tiered Step Locks**: During extreme market extensions, the EA can open up to $N$ extra step locks (Tier Locks) as the averaging loss increases, maintaining hedge protection.

4. **Smart Averaging Grid**: Once locked, the EA deploys average trades in alignment with the EMA trend to collect small profits.

5. **Partial Overlap Closing**: The EA pairs the oldest/worst losing position with the most profitable average orders (or locks). Using a divisor mechanism, it partially closes both sides when the net profit exceeds the partial close target. This incrementally melts down the drawdown until the recovery is complete.


---


## Key Features


- **Dynamic Trend Filter**: Fast and Slow EMA crossovers gate entries. The EA will not open averaging trades against a strong trend, preventing basket blowout.

- **Standby Overlap Close**: Operates even in normal standby mode, continuously scanning to pair the farthest losing position with the highest profit position on the same side for early micro-closeouts.

- **Multiple Close Modes**: Supports both same-side and cross-side pairing (closing losing buys against profit sells, and vice versa) to maximize recovery speed.

- **Risk Management**: Built-in protection settings including Max Spread, Max Slippage, Commission calculations, Max Total Lots cap, and a Hard Equity Stop (drawdown percentage threshold).

- **Comprehensive Interactive HUD**: A sleek on-chart panel detailing main orders, average orders, possible closure profits, drawdown levels, and current EA states, alongside direct buttons for "Stop Recovery", "Close All", and "Close Current Group".

- **Strict Compliance**: 100% English code, ASCII-only parameters, and zero emojis for a smooth compilation and successful MQL5.com submission/validation.


---


## Input Parameters


### 1. EA Identification

- **Magic Number**: Unique magic number for EA tracking.

- **EA Comment**: Comment label attached to orders.


### 2. Recovery Target

- **Recovery Magics**: List of magic numbers to recover (comma-separated; `0` recovers all magics).

- **Current Symbol Only**: If enabled, the EA will only recover positions belonging to the chart symbol.


### 3. Launch Mode

- **Launch Type**: `Instant Start` (starts recovery immediately) or `Delayed Mode` (starts when drawdown conditions are met).

- **DD% / DD Money Start**: Drawdown percent or money threshold to activate the recovery system.


### 4. Locking Parameters

- **Use Locking**: Enable/disable full hedge locking.

- **Recover Own Positions**: Enable to allow the EA to automatically transition its own base/grid entries into the recovery cycle.

- **Max Lock Steps**: Max number of tiered step locks allowed.

- **Lock Step DD Money/Pct**: Loss increases required to trigger the next step lock.

- **Lock Step Hedge Pct**: Hedging percentage ratio for the tiered step locks.

- **Use Tier Lock Pair Close**: Enable to close step locks with opposite averaging orders.


### 5. Partial Close & Overlap

- **Part To Close**: Specific volume to close per overlap cycle (set `0` for auto-divisor calculation).

- **Part Divisor**: Divisor used to calculate partial lot sizes.

- **Close Order**: sequence to process losing orders (e.g. `Easy First` or `Hard First`).

- **Same-Side / Cross-Side Pair Close**: Advanced pairing logic settings with minimum profit thresholds.


### 6. Step-Index Grid Settings

- **Lot Start / Multiplier**: Start lot size and multipliers (separate configurations for Buy and Sell).

- **Distance Start / Multiplier**: Grid distances in pips and multipliers.

- **Cooldown Seconds**: Minimum time buffer required between average orders.


### 7. EMA Entry Control

- **Use EMA Crossover Pause**: Filters base entries and average trades based on EMA trend.

- **EMA Fast / Slow Periods**: Timeframe and periods for the trend indicators.

- **EMA Require Slope**: Trend slope filters to avoid opening orders in flat markets.


### 8. Hard Stop & Risk Settings

- **Use Hard Stop**: Activate the hard equity stop.

- **Hard Stop DD %**: Absolute maximum drawdown percentage to close all positions.

- **Max Total Lots**: Absolute lot cap.

- **Use Full Commission**: Includes commission estimations in all profit calculations.


---


## Setup & Recommendations


1. **Hedged Accounts**: This EA **must** be run on a Retail Hedging account.

2. **Testing**: Run backtests on Visual Mode to see the HUD and understand the locking/partial closing transitions.

3. **Symbols**: Recommended for highly liquid majors (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD) or indices.


Отзывы 2
René
619
René 2026.06.10 20:00 
 

Puuuh….what a beast! Maybe the best recovery ea I have seen, tested on Gold. Very good setfile support. Thanks!

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ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
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ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
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Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Эксперты
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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javaai
559
javaai 2026.06.14 06:08 
 

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René
619
René 2026.06.10 20:00 
 

Puuuh….what a beast! Maybe the best recovery ea I have seen, tested on Gold. Very good setfile support. Thanks!

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