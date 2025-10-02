Settings & manuals for Doctor Bullish EA

📘 Settings & Manuals: Doctor Bullish EA

Link Download ดาวน์โหลดที่นี่: ***All set only for 2 digits Broker (set ทั้งหมดสำหรับ .ทศนิยม 2 ตำแหน่ง)

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StrangerDoc

Doctor Riches

Doctor Bullish Recovery

Doctor Bullish Staking

To ensure optimal performance and clarity when choosing your configuration, please refer to the naming conventions and capital requirements below.

📑 .set File Naming Convention

Each configuration file is named systematically to provide all essential information at a glance:

[EA Name]-[Version]-[Initial Capital]-[Assets]-[Time Frame]-[Key Features]-[Last Update DDMMYYYY]

Example: Doctor Bullish-V2.1-10k-XAUUSD-M15-Aggressive-07022026

💰 Initial Capital Explanation

The capital requirement indicated in the file name applies to both Cent and Standard accounts as follows:

Label Cent Account (USC) Standard Account (USD) 10k 10,000 Cents $10,000 50k 50,000 Cents $50,000 100k 100,000 Cents $100,000

Note: Always ensure your balance matches the specified "k" value to maintain the integrity of the built-in Money Management (MM) settings.

🔍 Quick Guidelines

Time Frame (TF): Ensure your chart period matches the TF specified in the .set file. Asset Correlation: Use only the assets (e.g., XAUUSD, EURUSD) designated for that specific setting to avoid unexpected volatility.

Stay Updated: Always prioritize the file with the most recent Last Update date for improved stability and logic.





Guide for Doctor Bullish Recovery



Recovery Mode (ระบบแก้ไม้ที่มีทั้งหมดในพอร์ท รวมถึงไม้ค้างจากอีเออื่นและไม้เปิดมือ) Best For: When you want to attach this EA to rescue/recover losing trades opened by manual trading or other third-party EAs on the account . Autonomous Mode ( บอตจะเช็กเฉพาะค่าติดลบของ ไม้ที่ตัวมันเองเปิดเท่านั้น ไม่ได้รันต่อจากอีเออื่น)

Best For : When you want this EA to trade on its own from scratch and handle its own risk recovery.















































