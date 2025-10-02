Settings & manuals for Doctor Bullish EA

📘 Settings & Manuals: Doctor Bullish EA
Link Download ดาวน์โหลดที่นี่: ***All set only for 2 digits Broker (set ทั้งหมดสำหรับ .ทศนิยม 2 ตำแหน่ง)
Download Here for
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StrangerDoc
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Doctor Riches
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Doctor Bullish Recovery
Doctor Bullish Staking
To ensure optimal performance and clarity when choosing your configuration, please refer to the naming conventions and capital requirements below.
📑 .set File Naming Convention
Each configuration file is named systematically to provide all essential information at a glance:
[EA Name]-[Version]-[Initial Capital]-[Assets]-[Time Frame]-[Key Features]-[Last Update DDMMYYYY]
Example: Doctor Bullish-V2.1-10k-XAUUSD-M15-Aggressive-07022026
💰 Initial Capital Explanation
The capital requirement indicated in the file name applies to both Cent and Standard accounts as follows:
|Label
|Cent Account (USC)
|Standard Account (USD)
|10k
|10,000 Cents
|$10,000
|50k
|50,000 Cents
|$50,000
|100k
|100,000 Cents
|$100,000
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Note: Always ensure your balance matches the specified "k" value to maintain the integrity of the built-in Money Management (MM) settings.
🔍 Quick Guidelines
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Time Frame (TF): Ensure your chart period matches the TF specified in the .set file.
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Asset Correlation: Use only the assets (e.g., XAUUSD, EURUSD) designated for that specific setting to avoid unexpected volatility.
- Stay Updated: Always prioritize the file with the most recent Last Update date for improved stability and logic.
Guide for Doctor Bullish Recovery
Recovery Mode (ระบบแก้ไม้ที่มีทั้งหมดในพอร์ท รวมถึงไม้ค้างจากอีเออื่นและไม้เปิดมือ)
Autonomous Mode ( บอตจะเช็กเฉพาะค่าติดลบของไม้ที่ตัวมันเองเปิดเท่านั้น ไม่ได้รันต่อจากอีเออื่น)
- Best For: When you want to attach this EA to rescue/recover losing trades opened by manual trading or other third-party EAs on the account.
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Best For: When you want this EA to trade on its own from scratch and handle its own risk recovery.