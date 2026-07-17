GK Breakout Indicator

GoldKiller Breakout FREE is a powerful breakout indicator designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple timeframes.

The indicator highlights potential BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart, helping traders spot market momentum and breakout movements with ease.

Multi-timeframe confirmation

Clear chart signals

Real-time market scanning

Clean and user-friendly interface

Best optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) and designed to perform most effectively on M1, M5 and M15 timeframes.

Suitable for both beginner and experienced traders looking for a simple and effective breakout solution.

Trading involves substantial risk. All signals provided by this indicator are for informational purposes only. Users are solely responsible for their trading decisions and results.

Upgrade to GoldKiller PRO, premium Expert Advisor for advanced features and professional trade management tools.

