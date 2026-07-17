GK Breakout Indicator

GoldKiller Breakout FREE is a powerful breakout indicator designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple timeframes.

The indicator highlights potential BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart, helping traders spot market momentum and breakout movements with ease.

  •  Multi-timeframe confirmation
  •  Clear chart signals
  •  Real-time market scanning
  •  Clean and user-friendly interface

Best optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) and designed to perform most effectively on M1, M5 and M15 timeframes.

Suitable for both beginner and experienced traders looking for a simple and effective breakout solution.

Trading involves substantial risk. All signals provided by this indicator are for informational purposes only. Users are solely responsible for their trading decisions and results.

Upgrade to GoldKiller PRO, premium Expert Advisor for advanced features and professional trade management tools.
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The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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GoldKiller PRO
Vladimir Marinov
5 (2)
Experts
LIMITED LAUNCH OFFER — PROMOTIONAL PRICE GoldKiller PRO is currently available at a special introductory price of $99 for the first few users only. After that, the price will increase every 5 purchases until it reaches the value of $999. This launch phase is designed to reward early supporters who join the project from the beginning. Current price will not remain available for long. GoldKiller PRO is a professional Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) , combining precision t
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