GoldKiller PRO

5

 LIMITED LAUNCH OFFER — PROMOTIONAL PRICE

GoldKiller PRO is currently available at a special introductory price of $99 for the first few users only. After that, the price will increase every 5 purchases until it reaches the value of $999.

This launch phase is designed to reward early supporters who join the project from the beginning.

Current price will not remain available for long.


GoldKiller PRO is a professional Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), combining precision trade execution with advanced risk management and intelligent market filtering.

The system is designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities by focusing on market momentum, trend continuation, and favorable market conditions while avoiding many of the low-quality situations that often lead to unnecessary losses.

Unlike many aggressive trading robots that prioritize trade frequency, GoldKiller PRO focuses on quality over quantity. Its objective is not to generate as many trades as possible, but to execute carefully selected setups with a disciplined and consistent trading approach.

The EA has been optimized for long-term stability with a strong emphasis on capital preservation, controlled risk exposure, and professional trade management.

GoldKiller PRO now includes three intelligent operating modes:

Auto Mode – automatically selects the recommended trading profile.

Real Account Mode – optimized for personal live trading accounts.

Funded Account Mode – specifically designed for Prop Firm and Funded Account environments where strict risk management is required.

Each mode uses the same proven trading logic while adapting the risk management to the selected trading environment.


Main Features

• Fully Automated Trading

• Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

• Three Intelligent Trading Modes

  • Auto Mode
  • Real Account Mode
  • Funded Account Mode

• High-Probability Trade Selection

• Advanced Risk Management

• Fixed Lot & Smart Automatic Lot Support

• Percentage-Based Risk Control (Funded Mode)

• Automatic Safety Stop Management

• Daily Profit Protection

• Daily Loss Protection

• Maximum Drawdown Protection

• Economic News Filter

• Trading Session Control

• Built-in Holiday Protection

• Low-Leverage Margin Protection

• VPS Friendly Operation


Funded Account Mode

Version 4.90 introduces a dedicated Funded Account Mode, developed for traders participating in Prop Firm challenges or managing funded accounts.

This mode provides an additional layer of capital protection while preserving the original trading strategy of the EA.

Main advantages include:

• Fixed Lot trading support

• Percentage-based Stop Loss

• Maximum simultaneous account risk protection

• Automatic Safety Stop management

• Professional risk control suitable for funded trading environments

The trading logic remains unchanged while the risk management adapts to the selected operating mode.


Built-in Holiday Protection

For additional account safety, GoldKiller PRO automatically pauses new trade entries between December 15 and January 15.

This period is often characterized by reduced liquidity, irregular market behavior, and lower institutional participation.

Trading resumes automatically after January 15.


Suitable For

GoldKiller PRO is suitable for both personal trading accounts and Prop Firm / Funded Account environments where automated trading is permitted.

Users can choose between:

• Auto Mode

• Real Account Mode

• Funded Account Mode

depending on their account type and preferred risk management approach.


Recommended Setup:

• Recommended brokers: ECN / RAW / Low Spread brokers

• Minimum deposit: $200 /for Real Account/

• Recommended deposit: $500 or more

• Account type: HEDGE

• Recommended leverage: 1:500

• Minimum supported leverage: 1:100

• Lot Management:

  • Real Account Mode → Automatic Lot or Fixed Lot
  • Funded Account Mode → Fixed Lot recommended

• VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted 24/7 operation


Why GoldKiller PRO?

GoldKiller PRO was created with one primary objective:

Deliver professional-grade Gold trading through cleaner entries, intelligent filtering, disciplined execution, and advanced account protection.

Instead of chasing unrealistic trade frequency or excessive risk, the EA focuses on consistency, controlled exposure, and long-term trading stability.

Whether trading on a personal account or a funded challenge, GoldKiller PRO maintains the same professional execution while adapting its risk management to the selected operating mode.

Clean Entries. Controlled Risk. Professional Execution.


Strategy Tester Notice

GoldKiller PRO includes three operating modes:

• Auto Mode
• Real Account Mode
• Funded Account Mode

During MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester backtests, GoldKiller PRO automatically uses the Real Account trading profile to ensure consistent and reliable historical testing.

Funded Account Mode is specifically designed for live Prop Firm and Funded Account environments, where its dedicated risk management features provide the greatest benefit.

This separation allows traders to optimize historical testing while using specialized protection features in live funded trading.

Keywords

Gold EA

XAUUSD EA

Gold trading robot

Gold Expert Advisor

MT5 Gold EA

XAUUSD trading bot

Gold scalping EA

Smart Gold trading

Gold trend EA

Prop Firm EA

Funded Account EA

FundedNext

FTMO

Отзывы 4
G Gurkov
23
G Gurkov 2026.07.15 10:41 
 

best bot i ever try

raghurp
147
raghurp 2026.07.04 12:34 
 

GoldKiller PRO is a very innovative product that constantly adapts to real market conditions thanks to clever integration. The developer, Mr.Vladimir Marinov, is kind, open-minded, and very transparent about his own product. Mr.Vladimir actively participates and listens to his EA users. His product is not overfitted EAs that only work in specific markets, but rather adaptive tool to grow your capital. You need time to understand how it works. There is a real trading logic behind the EA's design. I really appreciate the fact that Mr.Vladimir designed his own EA. He has been professional, responsive, and extremely helpful throughout the entire process. His support truly made a difference and gave me a lot of confidence in the product. He is available to chat with, and shares his ideas and plans to better his EA performance. This alone tells you a lot about his mindset and the level of trust you can expect from him and his product. A totally different and innovative product. Definitely, one must try his GoldKiller PRO.

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ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
Эксперты
SixtyNine EA – Экспертный советник для торговли золотом на MetaTrader 5, оснащённый 6 интегрированными стратегическими слоями, предустановленным Stop Loss в каждой сделке и чистой торговой структурой без Martingale, Recovery-систем и Grid-торговли. Публичный Live Signal: старт $500, фиксированный 0.02 лота, рост 500%+, более 20 недель работы Публичный Live Signal является главным доказательством работы SixtyNine EA . Счёт был запущен с балансом $500 , использовался фиксированный размер лота 0.0
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GK Breakout Indicator
Vladimir Marinov
Индикаторы
GoldKiller Breakout FREE is a powerful breakout indicator designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple timeframes. The indicator highlights potential BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart, helping traders spot market momentum and breakout movements with ease.  Multi-timeframe confirmation  Clear chart signals  Real-time market scanning  Clean and user-friendly interface Best optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) and designed to perform most effectively on M1, M5 and M15
FREE
Фильтр:
G Gurkov
23
G Gurkov 2026.07.15 10:41 
 

best bot i ever try

raghurp
147
raghurp 2026.07.04 12:34 
 

GoldKiller PRO is a very innovative product that constantly adapts to real market conditions thanks to clever integration. The developer, Mr.Vladimir Marinov, is kind, open-minded, and very transparent about his own product. Mr.Vladimir actively participates and listens to his EA users. His product is not overfitted EAs that only work in specific markets, but rather adaptive tool to grow your capital. You need time to understand how it works. There is a real trading logic behind the EA's design. I really appreciate the fact that Mr.Vladimir designed his own EA. He has been professional, responsive, and extremely helpful throughout the entire process. His support truly made a difference and gave me a lot of confidence in the product. He is available to chat with, and shares his ideas and plans to better his EA performance. This alone tells you a lot about his mindset and the level of trust you can expect from him and his product. A totally different and innovative product. Definitely, one must try his GoldKiller PRO.

Vladimir Marinov
547
Ответ разработчика Vladimir Marinov 2026.07.04 15:19
Thank you very much for the great words! It's for people like you that I do it - when I see that you are happy with the result, I am happy too. I will not stop developing the product, because you deserve the best!
Jmulio39
29
Jmulio39 2026.06.03 15:47 
 

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Vladimir Marinov
547
Ответ разработчика Vladimir Marinov 2026.06.03 15:54
Thank you for the kind words! I look forward to your feedback on the bot's performance and successes.
Rado1985
19
Rado1985 2026.05.29 13:57 
 

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Vladimir Marinov
547
Ответ разработчика Vladimir Marinov 2026.05.30 19:22
Thank you so much!🥇
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