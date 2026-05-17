GoldKiller PRO is a professional Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), combining precision trade execution with advanced risk management and intelligent market filtering.

The system is designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities by focusing on market momentum, trend continuation, and favorable market conditions while avoiding many of the low-quality situations that often lead to unnecessary losses.

Unlike many aggressive trading robots that prioritize trade frequency, GoldKiller PRO focuses on quality over quantity. Its objective is not to generate as many trades as possible, but to execute carefully selected setups with a disciplined and consistent trading approach.

The EA has been optimized for long-term stability with a strong emphasis on capital preservation, controlled risk exposure, and professional trade management.

GoldKiller PRO now includes three intelligent operating modes:

• Auto Mode – automatically selects the recommended trading profile.

• Real Account Mode – optimized for personal live trading accounts.

• Funded Account Mode – specifically designed for Prop Firm and Funded Account environments where strict risk management is required.

Each mode uses the same proven trading logic while adapting the risk management to the selected trading environment.





Main Features

• Fully Automated Trading

• Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

• Three Intelligent Trading Modes

Auto Mode

Real Account Mode

Funded Account Mode

• High-Probability Trade Selection

• Advanced Risk Management

• Fixed Lot & Smart Automatic Lot Support

• Percentage-Based Risk Control (Funded Mode)

• Automatic Safety Stop Management

• Daily Profit Protection

• Daily Loss Protection

• Maximum Drawdown Protection

• Economic News Filter

• Trading Session Control

• Built-in Holiday Protection

• Low-Leverage Margin Protection

• VPS Friendly Operation





Funded Account Mode

Version 4.90 introduces a dedicated Funded Account Mode, developed for traders participating in Prop Firm challenges or managing funded accounts.

This mode provides an additional layer of capital protection while preserving the original trading strategy of the EA.

Main advantages include:

• Fixed Lot trading support

• Percentage-based Stop Loss

• Maximum simultaneous account risk protection

• Automatic Safety Stop management

• Professional risk control suitable for funded trading environments

The trading logic remains unchanged while the risk management adapts to the selected operating mode.





Built-in Holiday Protection

For additional account safety, GoldKiller PRO automatically pauses new trade entries between December 15 and January 15.

This period is often characterized by reduced liquidity, irregular market behavior, and lower institutional participation.

Trading resumes automatically after January 15.





Suitable For

GoldKiller PRO is suitable for both personal trading accounts and Prop Firm / Funded Account environments where automated trading is permitted.

Users can choose between:

• Auto Mode

• Real Account Mode

• Funded Account Mode

depending on their account type and preferred risk management approach.





Recommended Setup:

• Recommended brokers: ECN / RAW / Low Spread brokers

• Minimum deposit: $200 /for Real Account/

• Recommended deposit: $500 or more

• Account type: HEDGE

• Recommended leverage: 1:500

• Minimum supported leverage: 1:100

• Lot Management:

Real Account Mode → Automatic Lot or Fixed Lot

Funded Account Mode → Fixed Lot recommended

• VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted 24/7 operation





Why GoldKiller PRO?

GoldKiller PRO was created with one primary objective:

Deliver professional-grade Gold trading through cleaner entries, intelligent filtering, disciplined execution, and advanced account protection.

Instead of chasing unrealistic trade frequency or excessive risk, the EA focuses on consistency, controlled exposure, and long-term trading stability.

Whether trading on a personal account or a funded challenge, GoldKiller PRO maintains the same professional execution while adapting its risk management to the selected operating mode.

Clean Entries. Controlled Risk. Professional Execution.





Strategy Tester Notice

GoldKiller PRO includes three operating modes:

• Auto Mode

• Real Account Mode

• Funded Account Mode

During MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester backtests, GoldKiller PRO automatically uses the Real Account trading profile to ensure consistent and reliable historical testing.

Funded Account Mode is specifically designed for live Prop Firm and Funded Account environments, where its dedicated risk management features provide the greatest benefit.

This separation allows traders to optimize historical testing while using specialized protection features in live funded trading.











Keywords

Gold EA

XAUUSD EA

Gold trading robot

Gold Expert Advisor

MT5 Gold EA

XAUUSD trading bot

Gold scalping EA

Smart Gold trading

Gold trend EA

Prop Firm EA

Funded Account EA

FundedNext

FTMO