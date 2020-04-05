SmartReversal MT5

SmartReversal is an advanced reversal Expert Advisor that combines Bollinger Bands, VWAP, and highly configurable grid management to deliver structured, logical, and efficient trading.

"For the backtest, IMPORTANT: you have to load the configuration file and set the chart to M5. If you don't do this, the good results won't be reflected."


configuration set:   https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/176303/comments?source=Site

public real account: myfxbook.com/members/cmendezz/smartreversal/12059300


SmartReversal — Intelligent reversal with Bollinger Bands, VWAP, and advanced grid management.

Designed to detect market overextension zones, SmartReversal executes trades automatically and manages the entire basket under a solid, clear, and fully configurable logic.

Unlike systems based on random entries, this EA uses precise Bollinger Bands signals together with collective VWAP-based management, allowing for more consistent and optimized decision-making.

When price extends, the system can automatically open buy or sell positions, add new entries through a customizable grid, and manage the whole set as a single operational structure.

The result is more organized trading, with real control over entries, position expansion, and global basket exits.

Main advantages:

  • Automatic entries based on Bollinger Bands signals

  • Basket management using VWAP calculation

  • Configurable grid system with custom sequence and lot multiplier

  • Independent Basket Take Profit and Basket Stop Loss per side (BUY and SELL)

  • Collective trailing to protect overall profits

  • Profit-based closure in money, with option to include swap and commission

  • Time filter, spread control, and optional weekend trading lock

  • Optional compounding to automatically adapt lot size to equity

  • Modern visual panel with manual control to close BUY, SELL, or all positions

If you are looking for a reversal EA with greater structure, control, and versatility, SmartReversal integrates signal generation, grid management, risk control, and visual supervision into a single system directly on the chart.

A solution designed for traders who want flexible automation, collective position management, and real operational control in MetaTrader 5.


USAGE INSTRUCTIONS:

Symbol: AUDCAD

Timeframe: M5

Recommended balance:$1,000

Leverage: 1:500

"For the backtest, IMPORTANT: you have to load the configuration file and set the chart to M5. If you don't do this, the good results won't be reflected."


Protection and licensing:

SmartReversal incorporates an exclusive MQL5 validation system that ensures proper operation only in official versions.

Any copy obtained outside the marketplace does not guarantee stability or reliable behavior. These versions may cause errors in grid logic, inconsistent executions, or even complete EA failure during live trading, with the resulting risk of financial losses.

To ensure performance, support, and updates, SmartReversal must be purchased exclusively through MQL5.

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ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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5 (7)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Эксперты
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