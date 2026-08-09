Supply Demand Zones

This "Supply & Demand Zone" Indicator gives levels where to start buying and selling , Simple calculation to find supports and resistances .

It has 3 levels weak zone , medium and strong zone . As long as price goes further as more possibility to come back .

Trading using this Indicator is very simple , you can combine it with your strategy or use it alone .

Just go long when price goes down to touch Supply Zones and Go Short when price touches Demand Zones .