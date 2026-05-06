Gold Smart Trend Predictor

Professional XAUUSD H1 trend indicator with non-repainting signals, ATR-based SL/TP levels, forecast visualization, dashboard analytics, and Telegram alerts.

Designed for traders who want fewer but higher-quality gold trend entries instead of noisy scalping signals.

The indicator combines:

  • multi-EMA trend structure,
  • ADX trend-strength filtering,
  • stochastic momentum confirmation,
  • higher-timeframe direction alignment,
  • volatility-adaptive risk levels.

Signals are generated only on closed candles and never repaint.

Best Use Case

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Trading style: intraday swing / trend-following
  • Market condition: trending markets

The indicator performs best during directional gold movements and intentionally avoids weak sideways conditions.

What the Indicator Does

When all trend filters align:

  • the indicator generates a BUY or SELL signal,
  • projects a 10-hour forecast zone,
  • calculates ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels,
  • displays suggested lot sizing based on risk percentage,
  • optionally sends Telegram alerts.

When conditions are unclear, the indicator stays neutral and shows no signal.

The goal is simple:

Clear trend confirmation instead of constant market noise.

Core Features

Non-Repainting Signals

All calculations are performed only on fully closed candles.

Signals never move or disappear after a candle closes.

Multi-Factor Trend Engine

The signal engine combines:

  • Fast/slow EMA trend direction
  • ADX trend-strength filter
  • 7-EMA ribbon alignment
  • Stochastic momentum confirmation
  • Higher-timeframe EMA alignment

A signal appears only when all components agree.

This significantly reduces false entries during weak market conditions.

Forecast Visualization

When a signal appears, the indicator draws:

  • projected phantom candles,
  • a volatility expansion channel,
  • directional bias for the next ~10 hours.

This helps visualize expected movement and market pressure.

ATR-Based Risk Management

The indicator automatically displays:

  • Entry reference price
  • Stop Loss level
  • Take Profit level
  • Reward-to-risk ratio
  • Suggested lot size

Default setup:

  • Risk/Reward ≈ 1 : 1.21
Cockpit Dashboard

The on-chart dashboard shows:

  • current market state,
  • ATR volatility,
  • SL/TP distances,
  • lot-size suggestion,
  • live signal statistics,
  • win-rate estimate,
  • profit-factor proxy.

The dashboard uses only the trader’s local chart history.

Alert System

Supported alert channels:

  • MetaTrader popup alerts
  • Sound alerts
  • Telegram notifications

Telegram alerts require:

Backtest Reference

Calibration period:

  • January 2020 → April 2026

Out-of-sample test window:

  • 2025 → April 2026

Results:

  • Win Rate: 65.0%
  • Profit Factor: 2.06
  • 590 tracked setups

Full historical window:

  • Win Rate: 55.6%
  • Profit Factor: 1.36
  • Max Drawdown: 14.97%

These are historical backtest results and not guarantees of future performance.

Recommended Settings

Default parameters are already calibrated for XAUUSD H1.

Changing engine settings may invalidate the reference backtest statistics.

Requirements
  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum history: 1500 bars
Important Notes
  • This indicator does NOT place trades automatically.
  • It is an analytical decision-support tool.
  • Best results are typically achieved when combined with discretionary market structure analysis.
Disclaimer

Trading involves substantial risk.

This indicator is provided for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a guarantee of future results.

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Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
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4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
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Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
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Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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5 (5)
Индикаторы
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Trend Forecaster - это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет сигналы пробоя, анализ возможных зон разворота, данные о рыночном диапазоне и визуальную панель статистики в одном рабочем пространстве на графике. Индикатор показывает сигналы Buy и Sell, отслеживает Average Range и Current Range, а также может автоматически настраивать Sensitivity для текущего символа и таймфрейма. Ручная настройка Sensitivity тоже доступна. Индикатор можно использовать на валютных парах Forex, металлах, акц
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Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
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Индикаторы
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Ziva LSE Pro
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ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
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5 (1)
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ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
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Mark Novak
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Mark Novak 2026.06.10 03:23 
 

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