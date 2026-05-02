Pricewerk Turtle Soup EA

  • Experts
  • Phillipp Bertram
    Phillipp Bertram

    Phillipp Bertram

    Software engineer focused on professional trading tools, analytics and automation systems.
    Experienced in mobile app development, backend systems, cloud infrastructure and scalable software architectures with a strong focus on reliability and maintainability.
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 9 May 2026
  • Activations: 10

Pricewerk Turtle Soup EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is based on a rule-based Turtle Soup sweep-and-reclaim approach and is designed to trade only after price sweeps a relevant reference level and then returns back into the prior range.

The EA is intended for traders who want to test and automate this setup with configurable entries, exits, filters, position sizing, and chart feedback. It does not trade every breakout and should be verified in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester before live use.

Version 1.1 Highlights

  • Friday Cutoff Control: enable or disable the Friday no-new-trades cutoff independently from normal Friday trading.
  • Backtest Visual Control: optionally suppress chart objects and dashboard updates while running Strategy Tester passes.
  • Clearer Block Reasons: status feedback can show why trading is currently blocked, such as disabled weekdays, Friday cutoff, spread, or session filters.
  • Structured Sweep Logic: the EA waits for a sweep, reclaim, and configured confirmation before a setup can become tradable.
  • Flexible Trade Planning: configure entry mode, stop loss model, take profit model, partial closes, break-even, and trailing stop behavior.
  • Risk and Filter Controls: use percent risk, fixed risk, fixed lots, trade limits, loss limits, session filters, spread filters, volatility filters, and trend filters.

Core Workflow

  1. The EA identifies a relevant reference level, such as a pivot, highest or lowest level, previous day or week level, or session level.
  2. Price sweeps above or below that level.
  3. The market reclaims the swept level or range according to the selected confirmation settings.
  4. The setup is checked against the active entry rules, filters, and risk controls.
  5. The EA calculates entry, stop loss, take profit, and position size, then can place a market or pending order if trading is allowed.

Additional Features

  • Long and short Turtle Soup setups from the same chart.
  • Entry modes for reclaim close, pending limit at the swept level, break-reclaim candle, and retest entry.
  • Stop loss models based on sweep extreme, swing level, reference level, ATR, or fixed points.
  • Take profit models based on risk-reward, liquidity target, previous levels, ATR, or hybrid logic.
  • Optional chart objects, session lines, status panel, active setup hints, and historical setup display.

Testing and Use

Attach the EA to the symbol and timeframe you want to test, review the input groups, and adjust the settings for your broker conditions. The product can be tested on liquid forex and CFD symbols, including major forex pairs, gold, indices, and other broker-supported instruments.

Use realistic assumptions for spread, commission, slippage, execution quality, and account size. Review trade count, drawdown, average trade, profit factor, and behavior across different market periods before deciding whether a configuration is suitable for live trading.

Important Notice

This product is an Expert Advisor and can place and manage trades automatically when automated trading is enabled and the input settings allow trading.

Trading involves risk. Historical tests, optimized settings, and past market behavior are for analysis only and do not guarantee future results. Always test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account, and use position sizing that matches your own risk plan before applying it in live trading.

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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
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4.6 (10)
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Kran5
754
Kran5 2026.07.03 20:24 
 

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Phillipp Bertram
767
Reply from developer Phillipp Bertram 2026.07.06 09:16
Thank you so much for your 5-star review! I really appreciate your support during our Summer Giveaway.
ThomB27
844
ThomB27 2026.05.05 15:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Phillipp Bertram
767
Reply from developer Phillipp Bertram 2026.05.06 11:48
Thank you so much, ThomB27! Really happy to read this :) It means a lot that you mentioned the usability and design, because we spent quite some time trying to make the EA feel like a serious trading tool. We are already working on more setfiles, including NASDAQ, and will make them available soon. Thanks again for the great feedback and the 5 stars.
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