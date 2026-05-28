Pricewerk Pressure Box EA

  • Experts
  • Phillipp Bertram
    Phillipp Bertram

    Phillipp Bertram

    Software engineer focused on professional trading tools, analytics and automation systems.
    Experienced in mobile app development, backend systems, cloud infrastructure and scalable software architectures with a strong focus on reliability and maintainability.
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 28 May 2026
  • Activations: 10

Volatility Compression. Confirmed Expansion. Structured Execution.

Pricewerk Pressure Box is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on one clear market concept: volatility compression can lead to directional expansion.

The EA identifies tight market ranges, evaluates the quality of the compression phase and waits for a confirmed breakout before a trade setup becomes valid. Instead of entering randomly during sideways movement, the system focuses on structured box formations where price has compressed and a breakout can be measured objectively.

Pricewerk Pressure Box is designed for traders who prefer rule-based trading, clean execution logic and transparent risk control.


Core Concept

Markets often move from compression into expansion. The EA is designed to detect this transition through a structured process:

  1. Pressure Box Formation: the EA scans for a narrow market range where price remains compressed inside a defined structure.
  2. Breakout Confirmation: a setup becomes valid only when price breaks out of the box with sufficient confirmation.
  3. Structured Trade Execution: entries can be based on breakout confirmation, stop orders or retest entries.
  4. Controlled Risk Management: stop loss, take profit, spread filters, session filters and trade limits help keep execution structured.

The strategy is based on volatility expansion after compression, not on prediction, emotion or manual interpretation.

Pressure Box Logic

A Pressure Box is a compact price structure where volatility has contracted and price remains inside a defined range. The EA can evaluate the box using several criteria, including box size, ATR relation, number of candles, candle body behavior, close behavior, range cleanliness, spread conditions and session context.

Only when the box meets the configured requirements can a breakout setup become valid.

Breakout Confirmation

A valid breakout should show more than a simple touch outside the range. The EA can use filters such as candle close outside the box, minimum breakout distance, breakout candle range, body size, close position, optional volume filter and minimum risk-reward ratio.

These filters help separate structured breakout setups from weak or noisy price movement.


Entry Modes

Pricewerk Pressure Box supports multiple entry styles:

  • Breakout Close Entry: entry after a confirmed candle close outside the Pressure Box.
  • Stop Order Entry: stop order placement above or below the box for continuation breakout scenarios.
  • Retest Limit Entry: limit order placement near the broken box boundary after a retest.

Each entry mode can be tested separately in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.


Stop Loss and Take Profit

The EA provides flexible stop loss and take profit models.

  • Stop loss options: behind the Pressure Box, behind the breakout candle or ATR-based.
  • Take profit options: fixed risk-reward target, box range multiplier or ATR-based target.

Before a trade is placed, the EA checks whether the planned trade meets the configured minimum risk-reward requirement.


Risk Management

Pricewerk Pressure Box uses structured risk controls to support disciplined automated trading. Risk and execution can be managed through fixed percentage risk per trade, lot limits, daily trade limits, maximum open positions, spread filter, session filter, pending order expiration, optional break-even logic, optional trailing stop and drawdown protection settings.

The EA is designed to keep risk parameters transparent and configurable.


Setup Quality

The EA can classify setups based on the quality of the compression and breakout. The evaluation can include compression quality, box cleanliness, breakout strength, planned risk-reward ratio, spread conditions and session context.

This helps users understand why a setup was accepted or rejected and supports more structured optimization.


Main Features

  • Volatility compression breakout strategy
  • Pressure Box detection
  • Breakout confirmation filters
  • Multiple entry modes
  • Flexible stop loss and take profit models
  • Fixed risk percentage position sizing
  • Spread and session filters
  • Daily trade limit and open position control
  • Pending order expiration
  • Optional break-even and trailing stop management
  • Setup scoring, chart dashboard and CSV trade logging
  • Strategy Tester friendly structure

Suitable Markets and Timeframes

The EA is designed for liquid markets with sufficient volatility and clean intraday movement. Typical markets for testing may include EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, DAX and NASDAQ / US100.

The EA can be tested on different timeframes. Typical starting points are M5, M15 and M30. M15 can be a practical starting point for many markets because it often provides a balance between signal frequency and structure quality.

Final results depend on market conditions, symbol, timeframe, broker execution, spread, commission and selected input parameters.


Recommended Testing Process

  1. Run a Strategy Tester backtest on the selected symbol and timeframe.
  2. Review trade count, drawdown, profit factor and stability.
  3. Test different entry modes and Pressure Box settings.
  4. Compare fixed RR, box-based and ATR-based target models.
  5. Run forward tests on a demo account.
  6. Start with conservative risk settings.
  7. Adjust parameters only after sufficient test data is available.


Important Notes

This Expert Advisor is a trading tool. It does not remove market risk. Results can vary depending on broker execution, spread, commission, slippage, market conditions, symbol, timeframe, account type and selected input parameters.

No automated trading system can guarantee future results.



Risk Warning

Trading foreign exchange, CFDs, indices, commodities and other financial instruments involves risk. Automated trading can lead to losses, including the loss of deposited capital.

Past performance, backtests and simulations do not guarantee future results. Users are responsible for testing the EA, understanding the settings and deciding whether the tool is suitable for their own risk profile.

Use conservative settings and test on a demo account before considering live trading.

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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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MQL TOOLS SL
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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5 (27)
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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5 (2)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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