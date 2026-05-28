Pricewerk Pressure Box EA

Volatility Compression. Confirmed Expansion. Structured Execution.

Pricewerk Pressure Box is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on one clear market concept: volatility compression can lead to directional expansion.

The EA identifies tight market ranges, evaluates the quality of the compression phase and waits for a confirmed breakout before a trade setup becomes valid. Instead of entering randomly during sideways movement, the system focuses on structured box formations where price has compressed and a breakout can be measured objectively.

Pricewerk Pressure Box is designed for traders who prefer rule-based trading, clean execution logic and transparent risk control.

Core Concept

Markets often move from compression into expansion. The EA is designed to detect this transition through a structured process:

Pressure Box Formation: the EA scans for a narrow market range where price remains compressed inside a defined structure. Breakout Confirmation: a setup becomes valid only when price breaks out of the box with sufficient confirmation. Structured Trade Execution: entries can be based on breakout confirmation, stop orders or retest entries. Controlled Risk Management: stop loss, take profit, spread filters, session filters and trade limits help keep execution structured.

The strategy is based on volatility expansion after compression, not on prediction, emotion or manual interpretation.

Pressure Box Logic

A Pressure Box is a compact price structure where volatility has contracted and price remains inside a defined range. The EA can evaluate the box using several criteria, including box size, ATR relation, number of candles, candle body behavior, close behavior, range cleanliness, spread conditions and session context.

Only when the box meets the configured requirements can a breakout setup become valid.

Breakout Confirmation

A valid breakout should show more than a simple touch outside the range. The EA can use filters such as candle close outside the box, minimum breakout distance, breakout candle range, body size, close position, optional volume filter and minimum risk-reward ratio.

These filters help separate structured breakout setups from weak or noisy price movement.

Entry Modes

Pricewerk Pressure Box supports multiple entry styles:

Breakout Close Entry: entry after a confirmed candle close outside the Pressure Box.

entry after a confirmed candle close outside the Pressure Box. Stop Order Entry: stop order placement above or below the box for continuation breakout scenarios.

stop order placement above or below the box for continuation breakout scenarios. Retest Limit Entry: limit order placement near the broken box boundary after a retest.

Each entry mode can be tested separately in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

Stop Loss and Take Profit

The EA provides flexible stop loss and take profit models.

Stop loss options: behind the Pressure Box, behind the breakout candle or ATR-based.

behind the Pressure Box, behind the breakout candle or ATR-based. Take profit options: fixed risk-reward target, box range multiplier or ATR-based target.

Before a trade is placed, the EA checks whether the planned trade meets the configured minimum risk-reward requirement.





Risk Management

Pricewerk Pressure Box uses structured risk controls to support disciplined automated trading. Risk and execution can be managed through fixed percentage risk per trade, lot limits, daily trade limits, maximum open positions, spread filter, session filter, pending order expiration, optional break-even logic, optional trailing stop and drawdown protection settings.

The EA is designed to keep risk parameters transparent and configurable.

Setup Quality

The EA can classify setups based on the quality of the compression and breakout. The evaluation can include compression quality, box cleanliness, breakout strength, planned risk-reward ratio, spread conditions and session context.

This helps users understand why a setup was accepted or rejected and supports more structured optimization.

Main Features

Volatility compression breakout strategy

Pressure Box detection

Breakout confirmation filters

Multiple entry modes

Flexible stop loss and take profit models

Fixed risk percentage position sizing

Spread and session filters

Daily trade limit and open position control

Pending order expiration

Optional break-even and trailing stop management

Setup scoring, chart dashboard and CSV trade logging

Strategy Tester friendly structure

Suitable Markets and Timeframes

The EA is designed for liquid markets with sufficient volatility and clean intraday movement. Typical markets for testing may include EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, DAX and NASDAQ / US100.

The EA can be tested on different timeframes. Typical starting points are M5, M15 and M30. M15 can be a practical starting point for many markets because it often provides a balance between signal frequency and structure quality.

Final results depend on market conditions, symbol, timeframe, broker execution, spread, commission and selected input parameters.

Recommended Testing Process

Run a Strategy Tester backtest on the selected symbol and timeframe. Review trade count, drawdown, profit factor and stability. Test different entry modes and Pressure Box settings. Compare fixed RR, box-based and ATR-based target models. Run forward tests on a demo account. Start with conservative risk settings. Adjust parameters only after sufficient test data is available.

Important Notes

This Expert Advisor is a trading tool. It does not remove market risk. Results can vary depending on broker execution, spread, commission, slippage, market conditions, symbol, timeframe, account type and selected input parameters.

No automated trading system can guarantee future results.

Risk Warning

Trading foreign exchange, CFDs, indices, commodities and other financial instruments involves risk. Automated trading can lead to losses, including the loss of deposited capital.

Past performance, backtests and simulations do not guarantee future results. Users are responsible for testing the EA, understanding the settings and deciding whether the tool is suitable for their own risk profile.

Use conservative settings and test on a demo account before considering live trading.