Pricewerk Turtle Soup EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is based on a rule-based Turtle Soup sweep-and-reclaim approach and is designed to trade only after price sweeps a relevant reference level and then returns back into the prior range.

The EA is intended for traders who want to test and automate this setup with configurable entries, exits, filters, position sizing, and chart feedback. It does not trade every breakout and should be verified in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester before live use.

Version 1.1 Highlights

Friday Cutoff Control: enable or disable the Friday no-new-trades cutoff independently from normal Friday trading.

enable or disable the Friday no-new-trades cutoff independently from normal Friday trading. Backtest Visual Control: optionally suppress chart objects and dashboard updates while running Strategy Tester passes.

optionally suppress chart objects and dashboard updates while running Strategy Tester passes. Clearer Block Reasons: status feedback can show why trading is currently blocked, such as disabled weekdays, Friday cutoff, spread, or session filters.

status feedback can show why trading is currently blocked, such as disabled weekdays, Friday cutoff, spread, or session filters. Structured Sweep Logic: the EA waits for a sweep, reclaim, and configured confirmation before a setup can become tradable.

the EA waits for a sweep, reclaim, and configured confirmation before a setup can become tradable. Flexible Trade Planning: configure entry mode, stop loss model, take profit model, partial closes, break-even, and trailing stop behavior.

configure entry mode, stop loss model, take profit model, partial closes, break-even, and trailing stop behavior. Risk and Filter Controls: use percent risk, fixed risk, fixed lots, trade limits, loss limits, session filters, spread filters, volatility filters, and trend filters.

Core Workflow

The EA identifies a relevant reference level, such as a pivot, highest or lowest level, previous day or week level, or session level. Price sweeps above or below that level. The market reclaims the swept level or range according to the selected confirmation settings. The setup is checked against the active entry rules, filters, and risk controls. The EA calculates entry, stop loss, take profit, and position size, then can place a market or pending order if trading is allowed.

Additional Features

Long and short Turtle Soup setups from the same chart.

Entry modes for reclaim close, pending limit at the swept level, break-reclaim candle, and retest entry.

Stop loss models based on sweep extreme, swing level, reference level, ATR, or fixed points.

Take profit models based on risk-reward, liquidity target, previous levels, ATR, or hybrid logic.

Optional chart objects, session lines, status panel, active setup hints, and historical setup display.

Testing and Use

Attach the EA to the symbol and timeframe you want to test, review the input groups, and adjust the settings for your broker conditions. The product can be tested on liquid forex and CFD symbols, including major forex pairs, gold, indices, and other broker-supported instruments.

Use realistic assumptions for spread, commission, slippage, execution quality, and account size. Review trade count, drawdown, average trade, profit factor, and behavior across different market periods before deciding whether a configuration is suitable for live trading.

Important Notice

This product is an Expert Advisor and can place and manage trades automatically when automated trading is enabled and the input settings allow trading.

Trading involves risk. Historical tests, optimized settings, and past market behavior are for analysis only and do not guarantee future results. Always test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account, and use position sizing that matches your own risk plan before applying it in live trading.